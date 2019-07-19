Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 19, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;81;74;A morning t-storm;80;74;W;11;91%;78%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;102;89;Sunny and very warm;108;93;N;8;49%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;94;70;Sunny and breezy;97;70;W;17;39%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;83;76;Partly sunny;88;73;NW;10;46%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More clouds than sun;73;62;Thunderstorms;73;60;SW;12;84%;72%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;75;59;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;7;75%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;114;85;Sunny and hot;110;84;NW;10;23%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;Sunny and very warm;89;59;NE;8;34%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;76;63;Sunny and warmer;86;71;NE;12;52%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;N;10;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;61;50;A shower in spots;59;45;W;9;80%;61%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;108;81;Sunny and breezy;110;83;WNW;15;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;83;75;Some brightening;83;74;S;6;82%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;81;71;WSW;14;74%;69%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSW;7;69%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;ENE;8;68%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;90;77;A t-storm or two;86;75;S;6;75%;64%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;85;63;A shower or t-storm;90;64;E;2;50%;56%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;6;49%;66%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;64;49;Rain and drizzle;63;47;SE;9;76%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;E;12;58%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;83;63;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;SSE;9;45%;17%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Variable cloudiness;76;63;Severe thunderstorms;75;59;WSW;9;72%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and nice;88;60;Partly sunny;87;62;SSE;4;54%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;84;61;Partial sunshine;89;63;SSW;6;48%;21%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;62;53;A t-storm in spots;65;63;N;6;88%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;82;67;Clouds and sun;83;68;E;6;37%;29%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain;79;75;Tropical storm;79;75;S;31;87%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;98;74;N;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;59;44;Partly sunny;55;37;SE;14;60%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;SSE;4;55%;59%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;95;82;Inc. clouds;101;83;SSW;9;55%;66%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SW;11;69%;80%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;80;Cloudy with a shower;86;81;W;14;74%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;71;57;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;6;69%;74%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;WSW;4;74%;26%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;Warm with sunshine;97;78;S;10;55%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;69;A morning shower;86;68;SSE;9;72%;49%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;97;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;ESE;4;73%;60%;7

Denver, United States;Hazy and very warm;100;67;Cooler;85;60;ESE;8;39%;77%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;82;A t-storm in spots;95;82;SSW;7;67%;55%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;69;Sunny and nice;86;70;S;6;63%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;67;56;A morning shower;68;53;WSW;11;73%;55%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;76;Sunshine, very hot;107;75;NNE;7;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;78;71;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;NE;4;69%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;100;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;83;SE;4;72%;75%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;ESE;6;31%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Partial sunshine;89;74;E;7;61%;55%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;74;54;Mostly sunny;73;55;NE;7;58%;7%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;79;SSW;9;80%;80%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds, a t-storm;91;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;SSW;9;73%;78%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;78;ENE;16;57%;70%;13

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;91;73;A thunderstorm;85;74;SW;5;76%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;E;7;59%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Mostly sunny, humid;83;70;NE;12;64%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;Decreasing clouds;92;76;SE;7;60%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;105;88;Partly sunny, warm;102;89;N;11;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;40;Plenty of sunshine;62;32;SSW;10;42%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;66;Sunny and hot;100;68;ENE;5;26%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;82;Mostly sunny;95;81;SW;9;54%;30%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;68;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SE;6;83%;84%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;81;Warm with sunshine;103;83;S;7;30%;10%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;77;55;Mostly sunny;79;60;SE;5;48%;56%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;81;Warm with some sun;92;79;ENE;18;57%;25%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;85;70;Clearing;85;69;W;6;64%;18%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;96;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;S;9;72%;57%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;77;High clouds;91;76;SSE;7;68%;36%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;54;29;Showers around;52;26;NW;8;50%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;82;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;7;80%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;58;Mostly sunny;64;59;SSE;6;81%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NNW;11;62%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rain, not as warm;68;61;Thundershowers;74;57;WSW;13;71%;80%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;Clouds to sun;77;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;75;69;Turning sunny;76;67;NW;6;78%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;100;73;Very hot;101;75;SW;6;27%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;82;A p.m. shower or two;89;83;W;16;72%;86%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;A morning shower;89;77;ENE;5;70%;60%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;W;9;70%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;57;46;Sunny and breezy;62;52;N;17;64%;5%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNW;5;50%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;8;67%;64%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;51;Nice with some sun;76;53;NW;6;58%;9%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;Sunshine and nice;83;76;SSW;14;72%;50%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;63;55;A t-storm in spots;65;61;NNE;6;79%;73%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;WSW;5;62%;73%;8

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;67;58;A couple of showers;67;58;W;10;76%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;81;SSW;2;85%;89%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds limiting sun;73;52;An afternoon shower;75;54;S;5;63%;57%;7

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;91;80;Sunshine, very hot;98;83;WSW;7;57%;28%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;W;8;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;73;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;53;NE;7;82%;42%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A t-storm in spots;85;75;E;5;83%;57%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;64;56;Periods of sun;69;57;NE;6;69%;74%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;91;71;Showers and t-storms;90;72;SSW;10;70%;77%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;84;79;Sunshine and nice;84;77;NNE;10;76%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;NW;8;79%;73%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;74;Downpours;89;72;E;6;77%;78%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;82;65;Some sun, a t-storm;81;62;NW;8;49%;80%;7

Perth, Australia;Periods of rain;66;52;Clouds and sun;62;56;W;9;58%;29%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm or two;92;79;SW;8;74%;80%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;84;73;Nice with some sun;83;72;SE;17;73%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;ESE;6;51%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Partly sunny, warmer;89;67;SSW;4;47%;38%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;Mostly cloudy;90;75;ENE;10;55%;84%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Periods of sun;75;51;SSE;9;41%;42%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;Lots of sun, nice;80;66;WSW;12;71%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;82;72;Showery;81;72;SE;10;81%;100%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;62;51;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;8;62%;56%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;NNE;5;59%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;NE;6;63%;9%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;104;82;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;NNW;13;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;90;66;WNW;7;45%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with showers;64;59;Showers around;71;55;NW;7;78%;71%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;68;58;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;10;70%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;ENE;8;65%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;A stray shower;89;77;ESE;10;71%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;NNE;5;82%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;81;57;Nice with some sun;85;58;NNE;11;21%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;44;High clouds;61;41;SSW;3;38%;69%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNE;5;78%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;Sunshine and nice;82;57;NNW;9;61%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;71;55;Sunshine and nice;76;58;NNE;7;52%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds rolling in;95;74;Periods of rain;84;75;E;12;87%;93%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Hot with some sun;91;79;SSE;11;67%;37%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;92;82;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SSE;7;68%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;84;56;Showers and t-storms;82;57;S;5;61%;75%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;E;8;69%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;79;55;A t-storm in spots;77;56;SSE;8;47%;41%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;68;45;Sunny and nice;69;49;NW;10;59%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More clouds than sun;93;82;A shower in the p.m.;100;81;SSW;6;54%;66%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;73;56;SW;7;63%;8%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Sunshine, very hot;107;75;N;8;17%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;88;67;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;NE;10;46%;22%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;108;84;Hot with sunshine;106;84;SSE;7;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;75;WNW;8;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;67;Mostly sunny;93;69;E;5;46%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy with a shower;85;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;E;8;81%;74%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;84;71;A strong t-storm;86;70;WSW;12;83%;86%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and nice;86;72;ESE;10;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;91;71;Plenty of sun;96;75;SE;11;37%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain this morning;73;53;A morning shower;77;54;NE;7;61%;48%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNW;5;50%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;86;62;Partly sunny and hot;91;69;S;6;45%;13%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;96;78;A t-storm in spots;97;78;SSW;4;58%;80%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;52;Sunshine and nice;77;55;E;5;54%;9%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with some sun;83;60;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SE;4;54%;68%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Occasional rain;54;48;NNW;10;85%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;A t-storm or two;91;79;SSW;7;76%;82%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;Sunny and hot;97;69;NE;3;36%;4%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather