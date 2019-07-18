Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;82;74;A t-storm around;82;73;SW;10;87%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;102;87;Sunny;103;89;N;7;56%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, breezy;89;69;Sunny and breezy;93;69;W;18;44%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;86;71;Plenty of sun;84;75;E;14;53%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;73;59;More clouds than sun;74;63;SSW;8;68%;74%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;An afternoon shower;75;60;SE;6;65%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;112;85;Sunshine, very hot;114;86;SE;7;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunshine and warm;87;57;NNE;8;31%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;73;61;Showers around;75;63;NE;7;62%;83%;3

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;87;68;Partly sunny;89;70;N;8;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;51;A little a.m. rain;59;50;WNW;11;82%;88%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;112;81;Sunny and breezy;109;81;WNW;16;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Showers around;83;75;SSW;5;85%;91%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;71;A t-storm in spots;79;70;WNW;7;77%;68%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;WSW;8;67%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;82;72;SW;8;68%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Clouds breaking, hot;91;77;SSE;7;61%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;85;62;Showers and t-storms;86;63;E;3;56%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;78;59;Showers and t-storms;79;62;NW;5;57%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;66;48;A shower in spots;65;50;SE;10;70%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;E;12;53%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;Showers and t-storms;85;64;NE;6;51%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;71;57;Variable cloudiness;76;63;SSW;7;59%;26%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;ENE;4;53%;33%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;77;59;Showers and t-storms;84;62;SW;5;63%;69%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;64;56;N;6;83%;8%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;NE;6;36%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;77;73;Rain at times;78;75;E;9;88%;95%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;77;Sunny and very warm;99;74;NNE;7;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;62;53;Spotty showers;57;45;SSW;13;63%;66%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;SSE;4;69%;67%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;100;82;A t-storm in spots;97;83;WSW;7;61%;78%;6

Chicago, United States;A strong t-storm;92;81;Mostly sunny and hot;95;80;SW;11;65%;23%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;78;A t-storm or two;83;79;W;20;80%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;72;60;Clouds and sunshine;72;57;SSW;7;71%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;77;Partly sunny;83;76;WNW;14;78%;11%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Warm with sunshine;97;78;S;10;56%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;SSE;11;73%;28%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;88;81;Some sun, a t-storm;92;82;SE;3;74%;72%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;99;66;Mostly sunny, warm;99;66;NW;6;15%;15%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;96;83;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;8;70%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;69;Nice with some sun;86;69;SSE;6;63%;17%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;66;53;Thundershowers;71;56;SSW;12;86%;84%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;76;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;NNE;7;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;81;67;Sunshine, pleasant;78;70;NE;14;74%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;97;84;High clouds and warm;97;84;ESE;4;67%;63%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;ENE;3;39%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;8;58%;73%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;12;65%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Couple of t-storms;89;77;SW;11;81%;75%;4

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;94;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;84;SW;9;77%;78%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;89;78;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;ENE;18;61%;33%;9

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;94;73;Showers and t-storms;85;73;NNW;5;77%;85%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;6;72%;57%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunlit and pleasant;80;67;Sunny and beautiful;83;70;NE;11;65%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;8;57%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;84;Increasing clouds;100;88;N;9;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Sunny and nice;70;41;SSW;7;20%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;102;65;Sunny and hot;99;65;ENE;5;23%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;93;84;Partly sunny;94;85;SSW;11;56%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;82;69;Afternoon t-storms;85;68;SSE;6;79%;99%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;97;81;Partly sunny;101;80;SSW;11;35%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;WSW;8;53%;27%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;92;81;NE;18;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;71;Low clouds may break;85;69;W;7;60%;26%;2

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;95;81;A t-storm in spots;94;80;S;8;70%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;90;77;A t-storm around;87;75;ESE;6;73%;50%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of a.m. snow;51;27;A shower in the p.m.;53;31;ENE;7;42%;78%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;76;A t-storm in spots;82;76;SW;8;82%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;63;59;Decreasing clouds;63;58;SSE;5;81%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;82;65;Mostly sunny;84;66;N;9;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;75;56;A little p.m. rain;68;62;SSW;12;69%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny, cool;76;60;SSW;6;63%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;69;Decreasing clouds;77;67;N;6;73%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and hot;96;72;Very hot;99;73;S;5;27%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A p.m. shower or two;88;81;W;13;76%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;A shower;88;78;ENE;5;72%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;WSW;10;74%;71%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;49;Mostly sunny;59;47;NNE;7;67%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;Showers and t-storms;73;55;W;5;54%;83%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;89;82;Partly sunny;89;81;E;8;64%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;67;53;Partly sunny;73;51;W;10;60%;7%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;A morning shower;83;76;SSW;14;72%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun;60;50;Clouds and sun;63;56;NNW;6;78%;17%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;81;68;A shower or t-storm;87;73;WSW;5;70%;60%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;72;55;Spotty showers;67;58;WSW;9;73%;83%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;80;A stray shower;88;81;SSW;4;81%;67%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;Becoming cloudy;72;56;SE;6;63%;33%;8

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Some sun, hot, humid;91;80;SSW;6;69%;27%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Mostly sunny;93;70;W;8;50%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;71;58;Showers;72;58;NNW;6;87%;77%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast, a t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;78;74;ENE;4;94%;80%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;Showers and t-storms;65;55;SSE;5;90%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;83;68;Showers and t-storms;88;71;WSW;11;77%;62%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;84;77;A couple of showers;84;80;E;8;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;NW;8;79%;76%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;74;Showers around;88;74;E;5;78%;86%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;79;61;Partly sunny;83;64;SSW;6;42%;25%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;67;55;Periods of rain;66;52;WSW;15;80%;90%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;SSW;10;75%;83%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;82;73;Nice with some sun;84;72;SSE;17;75%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;6;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;78;60;Showers and t-storms;81;61;WSW;5;48%;82%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;88;66;Sunny and hot;95;73;NE;4;50%;15%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;73;50;Mostly sunny;75;51;ESE;10;40%;27%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Mostly sunny;80;67;WSW;9;70%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;82;72;Brief a.m. showers;81;72;SSE;11;78%;100%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;More sun than clouds;64;51;Becoming cloudy;61;50;WSW;10;67%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;A thundershower;69;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;NW;11;67%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;Mostly sunny;76;62;NE;6;61%;6%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;104;84;Sunny, breezy, warm;111;82;NNW;16;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;87;65;Nice with sunshine;88;65;NW;7;49%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;66;60;Clearing and showers;67;59;NW;7;87%;87%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;58;Clouds breaking;68;58;WSW;11;67%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;66;Showers and t-storms;79;66;ENE;7;71%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;80;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;11;74%;67%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;78;65;Periods of sun;79;66;N;5;82%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;60;Becoming cloudy;82;57;NNW;8;28%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;62;40;Partly sunny;62;42;SSW;3;44%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;N;6;76%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;NNW;7;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;68;55;Clouds and sun;71;55;NNE;5;58%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;89;71;Hot with hazy sun;93;78;E;5;57%;63%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;81;Rain and drizzle;88;79;NNW;20;76%;69%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;90;83;Mostly cloudy;90;82;SSE;8;67%;27%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;82;55;A shower or t-storm;82;57;S;6;54%;62%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;88;77;Some sun, a shower;88;77;E;12;72%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm in spots;76;53;A shower or t-storm;77;54;SW;5;56%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;65;43;Abundant sunshine;67;44;W;9;55%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;87;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;82;WSW;9;64%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Nice with sunshine;72;57;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;WNW;10;66%;39%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;107;79;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;NE;6;15%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;67;Partial sunshine;89;66;NNW;13;49%;37%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;106;85;Sunny and hot;106;85;ESE;7;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;76;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNW;9;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;87;67;Partial sunshine;91;67;E;5;47%;6%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Spotty showers;82;75;S;9;85%;84%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;77;69;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSW;12;82%;61%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;E;8;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;90;71;E;8;40%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;64;53;NW;6;86%;85%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;69;55;Partly sunny;70;53;NE;5;53%;13%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;83;61;Showers and t-storms;86;62;SW;6;45%;82%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;78;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SW;5;59%;77%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;68;51;Partly sunny;74;51;W;8;57%;8%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;74;52;Warmer;81;60;WSW;3;42%;58%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;54;50;Rain and drizzle;59;50;NE;11;75%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;78;Clouds, a t-storm;90;78;SW;5;77%;65%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;97;67;NE;4;30%;4%;11

