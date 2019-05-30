Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A thunderstorm;83;75;SSW;9;85%;84%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;107;84;Sunny and very warm;104;85;WNW;8;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;103;73;Unseasonably hot;102;70;W;11;19%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;69;57;Plenty of sunshine;69;57;E;12;55%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;66;56;Showers around;67;54;SW;13;73%;62%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;50;A shower or two;59;47;SSE;8;67%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;W;8;43%;36%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;76;46;Sunny and nice;79;55;WSW;9;35%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;78;63;A little a.m. rain;69;61;SSW;8;92%;75%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and delightful;84;64;Mostly sunny;86;63;S;6;37%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;65;60;Morning showers;63;51;W;15;77%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;110;77;Sunny and hot;110;79;NNW;12;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ENE;5;72%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;92;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;SW;7;70%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Some brightening;94;81;S;8;61%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;59;Sunny and beautiful;72;60;WSW;9;65%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, warm;86;59;Mostly sunny;86;66;SW;8;13%;1%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;67;53;Showers and t-storms;64;55;W;8;85%;86%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;72;56;A shower in the p.m.;75;58;N;8;57%;67%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;66;49;A little p.m. rain;66;51;WNW;4;77%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;83;60;Partly sunny;83;62;WSW;5;53%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;55;52;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;10;62%;14%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;67;51;Periods of sun;71;54;W;7;66%;7%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;80;59;Showers and t-storms;79;61;ENE;6;80%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;61;52;Partly sunny;68;55;NNW;6;68%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;58;49;Partly sunny;61;49;NE;6;70%;12%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;64;Clouds and sun, nice;87;65;SE;5;41%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;80;63;Showers around;74;60;WSW;12;57%;60%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;N;11;22%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;66;51;Partly sunny;66;49;SSW;7;74%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;68;Showers and t-storms;79;69;ENE;3;73%;82%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;99;86;Partly sunny, warm;103;86;S;10;56%;17%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;70;55;Clouds and sunshine;78;63;SW;7;56%;65%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SSW;10;78%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;58;52;A shower in the a.m.;59;50;SW;6;84%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;73;Sunny and pleasant;79;72;NNW;11;74%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;85;67;Partly sunny;86;68;SE;6;46%;15%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;A morning shower;86;72;S;10;69%;50%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine, summerlike;113;83;Hazy sun and hot;112;86;W;9;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;69;46;Partly sunny;76;49;SW;5;37%;21%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;82;S;9;61%;68%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;73;Thickening clouds;89;74;SSE;6;64%;33%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;71;55;Spotty showers;69;50;W;16;77%;71%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;87;64;Partly sunny;88;64;NNE;8;31%;14%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;65;Sunny and breezy;73;65;E;21;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;NE;7;87%;86%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;Sunny and nice;71;41;ESE;5;40%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;E;7;67%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;61;45;A little a.m. rain;58;44;WSW;17;76%;71%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;Showers around;93;79;SE;6;71%;77%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;Showers and t-storms;84;78;SE;6;86%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;ENE;16;57%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;103;80;Hazy sun;100;79;W;7;36%;12%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;107;73;Hot with hazy sun;106;76;N;7;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;Sunny and very warm;83;65;ENE;7;58%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;E;7;63%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;87;Clouds and sun, warm;100;91;N;10;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;SSE;4;29%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;88;57;Mostly cloudy;86;58;N;6;26%;27%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;83;Hazy and hot;101;84;WSW;10;52%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;64;SSE;6;75%;69%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;106;87;Mostly sunny;105;85;SSE;10;30%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;62;A shower or t-storm;77;61;N;7;68%;80%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;85;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;10;70%;81%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;86;73;Mainly cloudy;86;72;W;6;72%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;Hazy and very warm;97;83;S;12;61%;57%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;NNW;4;78%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;61;28;Partly sunny;61;30;NW;7;21%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;84;76;Thunderstorms;84;75;SSW;6;79%;85%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Partial sunshine;68;62;S;8;69%;15%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;95;63;Sunny and very warm;90;64;N;6;42%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Warmer;71;55;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;11;64%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;78;57;Low clouds, then sun;75;56;S;6;64%;8%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;SSW;6;68%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;Sunny and very warm;88;59;SSE;3;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;81;Downpours;88;83;SW;7;78%;87%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NE;4;81%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;81;A t-storm in spots;96;82;E;7;52%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;54;50;Showers around;57;51;SSW;10;79%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;A p.m. t-storm;81;57;NNE;7;46%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;ESE;9;64%;32%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;67;47;Partly sunny;70;51;WNW;7;50%;17%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;80;SSW;16;72%;62%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;55;48;Turning sunny;59;45;NE;5;63%;20%;3

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;73;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;47;N;4;47%;3%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;83;58;A shower or t-storm;76;57;WNW;6;69%;63%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sunshine;91;85;Hazy sunshine;91;85;WSW;9;67%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;76;60;NE;5;64%;55%;9

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;73;63;Mostly sunny;79;62;WNW;9;52%;5%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Unseasonably hot;101;69;Unseasonably hot;97;68;W;8;27%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;71;45;Cooler;58;42;NW;13;69%;82%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;79;62;A shower in the p.m.;75;60;SW;6;59%;57%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;52;36;Partly sunny;64;43;WSW;8;41%;25%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;73;42;Mostly sunny;63;45;ENE;10;47%;9%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;80;A shower in spots;85;80;ESE;11;78%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;5;80%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;87;76;Downpours;87;76;E;7;79%;84%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;68;54;Partly sunny, warmer;77;58;NNW;4;58%;4%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;73;60;Decreasing clouds;76;53;ENE;7;36%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;99;79;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;5;69%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;74;SSE;13;78%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;85;73;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SSE;5;64%;82%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;W;4;56%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;85;57;Sunny, not as warm;75;49;SSW;9;44%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;55;NNW;8;63%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and hot;99;63;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SSW;8;37%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower;86;75;A morning shower;85;74;ESE;8;71%;75%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;53;40;Becoming cloudy;51;42;SW;6;58%;71%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;64;48;A passing shower;62;50;WSW;11;67%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;83;75;Increasing clouds;88;74;N;5;55%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;82;Sunny and very warm;108;81;E;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;NNE;6;58%;14%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;A shower in the p.m.;58;43;W;11;62%;80%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;53;Mostly sunny;67;55;WSW;9;78%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;79;62;ENE;5;76%;91%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;80;74;Showers and t-storms;83;74;SE;9;74%;84%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;73;65;Thunderstorms;74;66;WSW;4;92%;88%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;Becoming cloudy;82;59;ENE;9;32%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;A bit of rain;60;41;A shower in the p.m.;58;38;E;4;51%;66%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;80;71;A shower or t-storm;84;71;N;5;77%;81%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and summerlike;93;58;Sunny and hot;95;57;N;5;32%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;Partly sunny;76;55;NE;5;59%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;81;59;Mostly sunny;75;55;WSW;7;49%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;68;Sun and clouds, nice;81;68;E;9;64%;14%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;88;81;Couple of t-storms;89;81;S;3;79%;85%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;Showers and t-storms;65;54;W;9;84%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;84;77;Showers;84;75;E;12;72%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;60;48;A shower in the a.m.;66;43;WSW;10;41%;55%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;Mostly sunny;68;54;SW;13;55%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;86;76;A shower or t-storm;89;77;E;7;73%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;62;46;Morning rain;58;42;SW;17;75%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;7;25%;10%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;Sunshine and warm;84;59;ENE;8;49%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Partly sunny;82;61;NNW;7;31%;19%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot with sunshine;95;71;Partly sunny;88;71;WNW;7;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;74;55;Showers and t-storms;75;57;ENE;5;58%;64%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;77;65;SSW;11;59%;38%;8

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;64;49;Mostly sunny;59;50;E;8;67%;59%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;74;62;Partly sunny;71;61;NNE;9;65%;27%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;NW;13;53%;5%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;66;36;Sunshine, pleasant;74;41;SSE;8;20%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;71;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;E;4;56%;3%;8

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy, cool;62;51;Pleasant and warmer;71;56;WNW;7;55%;25%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A couple of t-storms;88;76;NNE;5;78%;86%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;66;40;Partly sunny;71;53;W;7;44%;32%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;65;47;Partly sunny;71;56;W;5;52%;33%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;63;56;Breezy with some sun;60;50;NNW;20;69%;78%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;88;78;Cloudy with t-storms;89;78;SSW;6;81%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;87;54;Mostly sunny;83;55;NE;3;31%;2%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather