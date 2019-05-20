Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 20, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;85;76;A t-storm around;88;77;WSW;8;78%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;99;81;Sunshine, less humid;97;83;N;5;42%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;89;64;Clouds and sun, warm;92;65;W;13;32%;3%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warmer;70;56;Nice with sunshine;72;56;SE;7;57%;8%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;59;52;A shower in spots;61;48;NW;14;85%;47%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;60;44;Partly sunny;59;45;SW;6;63%;9%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;99;71;Not as hot;88;65;WNW;8;38%;82%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. shower or two;58;35;Turning cloudy, cool;56;37;W;10;46%;7%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;81;67;Not as warm;74;61;S;7;86%;76%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;61;Clouds and sun;80;60;WNW;7;44%;9%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;61;54;Variable cloudiness;62;53;SW;7;65%;27%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;74;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;NW;12;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SW;5;67%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny;93;71;SW;5;47%;11%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, hot;102;82;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;SSW;6;59%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;66;54;Partly sunny;68;56;NNE;8;71%;27%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;79;55;Sunny and very warm;88;57;WNW;11;15%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;73;51;A shower or t-storm;73;55;WNW;6;48%;80%;8

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;76;56;Showers and t-storms;74;59;NW;6;69%;83%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;49;Variable clouds;66;49;SE;6;76%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;E;5;63%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;67;48;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;55;W;7;72%;80%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;57;49;A stray shower;60;45;NW;9;80%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;80;56;A thunderstorm;73;53;W;9;61%;56%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;71;51;A shower or t-storm;68;53;WNW;9;67%;85%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;65;57;Showers around;60;50;SSE;12;84%;78%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;A little a.m. rain;86;66;NW;5;52%;89%;3

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;W;11;45%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;96;71;Unseasonably hot;103;74;ENE;12;12%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;62;53;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;7;66%;11%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;69;ESE;3;64%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with sunshine;100;83;Sunny and very warm;102;83;S;12;55%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;52;45;A shower or t-storm;54;50;ESE;12;70%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;S;8;73%;71%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;67;53;Periods of rain;64;50;E;5;89%;90%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;76;69;Mostly sunny;77;70;NNW;11;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clearing;86;68;A drenching t-storm;83;67;S;13;57%;68%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;82;74;An afternoon shower;85;75;S;10;81%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;104;79;Hazy sun and warm;106;79;W;7;27%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Chilly with rain;48;36;Brief showers;47;34;ENE;10;93%;71%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;95;82;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;S;8;59%;60%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;75;Showers around;90;76;SE;7;71%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;42;Partly sunny;57;44;SSE;7;73%;33%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;84;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;61;NNE;6;27%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;W;12;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as hot;95;74;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;5;71%;76%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;ESE;4;48%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;70;Partly sunny;89;72;E;7;60%;3%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;76;55;Showers and t-storms;69;53;ESE;7;69%;76%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;81;A thunderstorm;92;81;SSW;6;73%;75%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;74;E;11;82%;84%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;88;73;Partial sunshine;88;75;NE;4;60%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;106;85;Hazy sunshine;105;83;S;6;22%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;96;70;Hazy and very warm;98;72;N;7;28%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and very warm;80;65;Sunny and very warm;80;61;WSW;7;54%;42%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Clouds and sunshine;94;78;ESE;7;64%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;82;Sunny and very warm;97;82;NNW;9;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;NNW;4;36%;8%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;82;53;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;N;6;28%;6%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;81;Hazy sunshine;95;81;W;13;55%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;61;Nice with some sun;85;60;SSE;7;55%;30%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Plenty of sunshine;108;80;NNW;7;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;Thunderstorms;72;54;SSE;11;64%;84%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;ENE;15;56%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;71;Low clouds;89;72;WSW;6;69%;93%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;98;82;Warm with hazy sun;101;82;SSW;10;61%;8%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;WSW;5;75%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;36;Spotty showers;61;34;E;8;25%;84%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;S;6;71%;57%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;63;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;S;10;74%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;71;57;Mostly sunny;72;56;NNW;7;67%;25%;10

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;66;50;Partial sunshine;68;48;NNW;7;56%;29%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;68;55;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;54;W;10;60%;34%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;High clouds;85;73;WSW;6;70%;6%;5

Madrid, Spain;Periods of sun;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;NE;3;34%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;87;82;A t-storm around;89;84;W;8;70%;64%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;74;A t-storm around;84;76;ENE;4;81%;55%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;NW;9;63%;73%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;69;53;Partly sunny;67;53;N;8;67%;12%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Partly sunny;84;61;S;6;27%;5%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;E;8;66%;35%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;78;56;Thunderstorms;74;57;SE;11;63%;85%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;SSE;8;71%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;64;58;Rain tapering off;61;57;SE;15;68%;83%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;73;45;Cooler with a shower;60;46;NNW;13;49%;47%;3

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;71;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;57;SW;7;38%;31%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;79;Hazy sunshine;95;79;NW;10;71%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Clouds and sun, nice;77;60;ENE;8;59%;55%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;87;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;53;NW;17;37%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;89;62;Sun and clouds, hot;91;65;WSW;10;33%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;65;39;Sun and clouds;58;38;W;8;62%;33%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, rain;75;62;Turning sunny;75;53;NE;7;53%;25%;11

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;58;53;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NE;6;78%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;69;41;Cooler;63;42;NW;20;48%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;84;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;E;12;82%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;ESE;7;77%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;Thunderstorm;86;76;ENE;7;82%;81%;7

Paris, France;A shower;65;48;Fog, then some sun;69;48;NNE;6;78%;52%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;70;53;Partly sunny;67;46;ESE;4;68%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;SW;7;65%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;75;A shower or two;87;76;SE;12;80%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ENE;5;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;63;49;Showers and t-storms;70;55;W;2;66%;85%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;72;50;Abundant sunshine;73;49;WSW;12;40%;3%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;69;56;Afternoon rain;70;54;WNW;6;66%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;NNE;8;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;ESE;8;78%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;53;46;Cloudy;53;46;SW;6;77%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;Thunderstorms;78;60;SE;7;60%;68%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;Abundant sunshine;84;70;ENE;5;68%;3%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;An afternoon shower;91;73;Partly sunny, warmer;98;72;ENE;6;21%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;65;55;Partly sunny, cool;66;51;SSE;8;69%;36%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;58;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SW;7;55%;67%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;61;54;A little rain;60;53;NW;20;72%;67%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;77;65;SSW;6;79%;91%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A shower or two;86;77;SE;9;69%;73%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;74;65;SE;6;95%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;74;55;A t-storm around;72;55;ENE;5;49%;55%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;55;34;Mostly sunny, cool;57;34;NNE;5;44%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;4;73%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;NNW;6;60%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Cooler;59;51;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ESE;6;70%;31%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;WSW;9;46%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;75;63;Partly sunny, warmer;84;66;SSW;6;37%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;91;82;A shower or t-storm;88;81;SSE;7;78%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;72;48;A shower or t-storm;69;48;SW;8;59%;58%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower or two;86;78;E;12;69%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;73;49;Showers and t-storms;71;53;E;7;66%;70%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;73;59;Clouds and sun, warm;79;61;WNW;7;55%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;78;70;Mostly sunny;80;69;ESE;12;51%;12%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;Warm with some sun;74;56;NE;6;63%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Clouds and sun;91;65;SE;10;30%;14%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;57;A morning t-storm;71;58;NE;8;69%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;89;68;Clouds and sun;86;60;SSE;9;18%;7%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and pleasant;83;65;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;8;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy thunderstorm;66;55;A shower or t-storm;71;56;ESE;5;56%;65%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;73;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;61;SSW;14;87%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;59;43;Mostly sunny;60;46;N;13;58%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;More clouds than sun;76;64;Some brightening;74;64;E;11;57%;43%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;ESE;8;47%;46%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;66;27;Mostly sunny;76;39;SW;9;19%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;58;50;Clouds and sun;68;53;SE;6;58%;18%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;70;50;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;56;W;8;70%;80%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;76;NNE;6;68%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;77;59;Thunderstorms;74;55;ESE;10;66%;84%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;77;59;Showers and t-storms;70;55;ENE;8;80%;85%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;59;48;Mostly sunny;61;52;N;6;78%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;81;Couple of t-storms;95;81;WSW;6;70%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;80;53;Sun and clouds;74;52;NE;3;49%;44%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather