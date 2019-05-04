Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;Cloudy;88;78;WSW;9;79%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;95;78;Sunny and very warm;99;79;NW;6;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;53;Sun and some clouds;79;61;ENE;5;36%;8%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;65;51;A p.m. shower or two;62;51;E;9;65%;56%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;49;41;A couple of showers;51;42;WNW;15;60%;84%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;53;40;A little p.m. rain;52;42;NNW;9;56%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;68;WNW;8;34%;16%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;65;39;Mostly cloudy;70;43;ESE;8;35%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;84;74;Mostly sunny, warm;89;73;ENE;9;76%;36%;5

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;65;58;Showers and t-storms;72;57;W;11;67%;60%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;54;A shower in places;67;54;ENE;6;73%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;86;60;Some sun, pleasant;90;62;N;11;30%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;97;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;WSW;7;63%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;6;39%;12%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;113;81;Afternoon showers;98;82;SSW;8;61%;100%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;66;51;E;10;39%;1%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;61;Nice with some sun;72;50;NNE;13;17%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;73;54;Showers and t-storms;63;44;W;7;82%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;51;33;Showers around;56;37;NW;7;44%;61%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;65;50;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SE;7;78%;67%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;79;64;E;10;80%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;58;41;Afternoon rain;48;41;NNW;18;73%;89%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;46;34;A couple of showers;50;35;NNW;9;64%;63%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;78;54;Showers and t-storms;73;57;S;9;59%;82%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of rain;61;50;Afternoon rain;53;44;NNW;9;90%;89%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;71;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;57;SE;7;83%;77%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;66;Morning rain;83;66;W;4;58%;79%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;78;54;High clouds;76;54;WSW;9;54%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;86;63;Partly sunny;96;77;E;7;16%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;63;53;Sun and some clouds;69;53;SE;9;63%;0%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;68;Periods of sunshine;81;69;ESE;4;64%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;87;Mostly cloudy, warm;103;84;S;9;53%;4%;11

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;59;44;Clouds and sun;70;54;SSW;8;47%;39%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;93;79;A morning shower;89;79;SW;7;65%;50%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a t-shower;50;36;A couple of showers;54;41;WSW;10;53%;86%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;68;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;N;14;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;80;62;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSE;7;65%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SSE;11;89%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;Hazy and very warm;106;78;NNW;11;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;71;44;Sunshine, pleasant;73;46;WSW;6;27%;23%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Wind and rain;84;77;A t-storm or two;96;80;SSW;9;71%;72%;12

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;Cloudy with a shower;87;73;S;5;74%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cool;51;34;Low clouds breaking;50;37;WNW;7;62%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;Sunny and warm;81;53;NNE;5;25%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;72;60;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;W;12;67%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;84;79;A t-storm around;92;80;ESE;8;77%;51%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Sunny and nice;80;51;ENE;7;41%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;5;62%;34%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;42;30;Spotty showers;47;30;WSW;14;62%;60%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;6;69%;67%;10

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;81;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;72;ENE;13;87%;95%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers, not as warm;78;65;Lots of sun, nice;79;65;NW;13;51%;24%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;103;78;Hazy sun;104;79;NW;7;21%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;64;Plenty of sun;94;65;NNE;9;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;72;55;A morning shower;74;57;SE;6;61%;82%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;77;Thundershower;91;76;W;5;70%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;81;Sunny and very warm;98;83;NNE;9;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;Nice with sunshine;74;50;N;8;50%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;81;48;Plenty of sunshine;81;48;NNW;6;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;Hazy and very warm;96;78;WSW;9;47%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;86;58;W;7;46%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;113;84;Sunny and hot;113;83;N;12;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;65;52;Partly sunny;73;52;SSE;12;60%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;88;78;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;E;15;56%;10%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;93;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;WNW;5;73%;59%;3

Kolkata, India;Wind and rain;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;97;80;SSW;10;72%;40%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;NNW;5;74%;74%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;35;A t-storm in spots;59;35;N;7;56%;56%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;7;76%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;Partly sunny;72;65;SSE;7;75%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;79;54;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;WNW;7;64%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;52;38;Low clouds breaking;54;39;W;10;51%;11%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;72;53;Low clouds breaking;66;54;SW;6;76%;33%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;77;Clouds and sun;88;76;SW;6;74%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;76;48;Mostly sunny;74;48;NNE;6;33%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;82;Rather cloudy;88;82;NNW;6;71%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;NNE;4;76%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;80;A morning shower;93;81;WSW;8;56%;74%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;63;52;Clouds and sun;62;53;SSW;7;66%;37%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;82;55;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;SSE;6;31%;30%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;A t-storm in spots;86;76;S;9;74%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;55;40;Rain;59;44;NNE;6;86%;95%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;90;82;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;8;65%;74%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;71;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;60;SE;8;80%;76%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;61;42;Sunny and nice;66;49;SSE;1;48%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;59;44;A few showers;69;54;SSW;8;57%;80%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;80;Hazy sun;89;80;W;9;69%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;78;58;A t-storm in spots;77;62;ENE;8;68%;79%;10

New York, United States;Fog this morning;67;56;Cooler with rain;60;53;NE;9;78%;77%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;80;55;Clouds and sun, nice;81;60;ENE;9;40%;4%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;62;40;Partly sunny;66;43;S;8;44%;7%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;80;52;Periods of sun;77;56;SSW;7;48%;9%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;50;30;Spotty showers;52;35;NNE;6;39%;85%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;62;40;Some sun;68;45;SW;6;50%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;85;80;An afternoon shower;86;78;ESE;8;82%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NW;8;73%;81%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;86;75;Afternoon showers;85;75;ENE;9;82%;100%;10

Paris, France;Rain, mainly early;51;38;A couple of showers;53;34;N;10;57%;62%;7

Perth, Australia;Clearing;73;55;An afternoon shower;73;60;WNW;12;76%;76%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SW;7;68%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;75;Inc. clouds;88;74;SE;9;82%;59%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;92;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;6;46%;50%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon rain;53;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;35;NW;9;50%;32%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;44;Not as warm;75;40;NNW;9;46%;3%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;71;55;Spotty showers;70;55;S;6;57%;71%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;71;56;Mostly sunny;73;54;NNE;6;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;Showers around;85;75;SSE;10;70%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;45;36;Turning cloudy;49;40;NW;7;56%;29%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;50;37;Partly sunny;49;31;N;4;53%;18%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;88;75;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;ENE;6;69%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;97;73;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;75;NNW;7;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;63;52;Showers and t-storms;60;44;W;11;69%;82%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;50;39;Turning cloudy, cool;50;34;WNW;8;56%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;62;51;Partly sunny;61;54;WSW;12;72%;48%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;ENE;6;69%;71%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;85;76;A shower in places;83;76;ESE;11;69%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;67;Partly sunny;78;68;WSW;5;85%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;52;Partly sunny;82;55;ESE;5;20%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;70;49;High clouds;72;50;S;3;49%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;E;7;68%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;81;48;Partly sunny;79;51;NW;6;60%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;67;49;Sunshine, pleasant;67;49;NNE;6;61%;6%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up, warm;81;50;Partly sunny;80;49;NW;5;37%;25%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;61;E;9;53%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;WSW;8;76%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;68;49;Showers and t-storms;69;47;SSW;7;65%;82%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;75;A stray shower;85;75;E;16;68%;72%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;32;Sun and clouds;53;39;S;7;45%;44%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;72;57;Spotty showers;65;57;SSW;19;67%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;82;70;Thickening clouds;85;71;E;10;54%;36%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;44;32;Partly sunny;49;31;SW;9;62%;29%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;ENE;6;32%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours, cooler;60;48;Clearing;70;47;NE;9;60%;21%;6

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;85;63;Partly sunny;81;62;WNW;9;23%;25%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;Partly sunny, warmer;86;69;E;7;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;66;59;Showers and t-storms;68;55;S;5;74%;87%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;Partly sunny;76;60;S;9;59%;8%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;51;41;Partly sunny;55;43;WSW;6;76%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler this morning;81;59;Sunny;69;58;ESE;7;55%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;70;54;Partial sunshine;72;52;WNW;15;50%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;17;Mostly sunny;53;21;NNE;7;19%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Variable cloudiness;63;47;Mostly sunny;66;49;SE;6;57%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Morning rain, cloudy;58;40;Colder with rain;49;41;NNW;12;65%;88%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as hot;89;77;Unseasonably hot;98;79;SE;5;52%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;56;38;Periods of rain;54;38;NNE;7;64%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;59;42;Cloudy and cool;54;39;N;13;52%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;61;59;Clouds and sunshine;66;55;N;17;81%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;96;82;A t-storm or two;98;82;W;6;50%;66%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A thick cloud cover;69;46;Decreasing clouds;64;45;E;4;57%;25%;10

