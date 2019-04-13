Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;7;76%;56%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A strong t-storm;86;71;Sunny and breezy;84;72;W;18;53%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and beautiful;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;WSW;12;41%;9%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;63;50;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;10;50%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;47;33;Spotty showers;51;38;ENE;12;65%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;50;34;SSE;5;61%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;56;Cooler with rain;62;56;W;7;83%;87%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;68;44;Turning cloudy, warm;69;43;NE;9;43%;68%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Sunshine and humid;87;69;ENE;5;68%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;62;50;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;5;65%;32%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;62;51;A morning shower;67;52;SSW;10;64%;47%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;85;58;Mostly sunny;90;60;ESE;8;28%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;4;78%;60%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and warm;96;70;Hazy and very warm;97;70;ESE;7;32%;0%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;97;83;Becoming cloudy;96;84;S;10;62%;40%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;64;50;Periods of sun;61;49;ENE;13;67%;40%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;SW;9;10%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;53;44;Spotty showers;59;44;NW;5;73%;82%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;46;37;Cloudy;52;36;ENE;9;63%;34%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;66;51;Brief p.m. showers;67;51;SE;6;71%;89%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;77;67;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;7;76%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;49;41;Cloudy;57;40;NNE;6;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;44;27;Cloudy with a shower;49;32;ENE;7;65%;58%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;51;44;Spotty showers;54;39;ENE;6;79%;72%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;55;44;Spotty showers;62;42;NE;8;51%;64%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, then clouds;78;65;A t-storm in spots;78;63;SSE;5;64%;41%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;66;SW;5;41%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;65;47;A p.m. shower or two;62;41;NW;13;64%;58%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;65;Sunshine and nice;83;62;NNE;10;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;67;55;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;12;60%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;69;Partly sunny;81;69;E;5;66%;40%;12

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, warm;99;81;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;SSE;9;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;52;36;Snow and rain;37;33;NNW;16;78%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;92;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;SSE;6;65%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;43;31;Partly sunny;48;31;E;12;57%;7%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;74;65;Clouds and sun, nice;74;65;NNW;10;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;61;45;Mostly sunny;69;52;SSE;11;47%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Morning showers;88;76;S;7;84%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;100;77;Hazy sun and hot;104;79;N;7;30%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;31;Some sun;66;42;S;7;38%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;78;A t-storm around;100;79;S;8;62%;42%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;72;SE;5;71%;71%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;48;39;Variable cloudiness;46;39;SE;20;63%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;72;54;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;N;7;35%;27%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Periods of sun;73;59;NW;5;62%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;NE;7;84%;85%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;73;56;Partly sunny;77;59;NE;5;66%;44%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny;90;70;S;8;64%;7%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;43;29;Sun and some clouds;45;28;NNE;7;60%;11%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;97;80;A stray thunderstorm;97;80;SE;9;59%;64%;13

Hong Kong, China;Heavy a.m. t-storms;82;72;A p.m. t-storm;81;71;E;7;87%;82%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;71;ENE;18;56%;47%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;102;75;Hazy sun;101;75;SE;5;23%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;NNW;7;49%;22%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;63;53;A t-storm in spots;59;48;N;7;79%;66%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;5;75%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;NNE;9;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;56;A stray t-shower;73;56;WNW;7;62%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;65;51;A p.m. t-storm;69;52;N;5;51%;86%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, less humid;95;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;74;WNW;8;39%;45%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;81;60;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;SE;5;67%;62%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;105;73;Sunny and very warm;105;73;NNE;11;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;50;38;Cloudy and chilly;50;35;NNE;10;55%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;87;79;A shower;87;78;E;16;62%;58%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;92;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;E;5;73%;74%;3

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;Hazy sun;99;80;SSW;9;64%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;4;75%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;32;A t-storm in spots;61;37;NE;7;36%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SSW;6;75%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;76;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;S;9;70%;15%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;66;58;Periods of sun;70;56;SW;6;76%;35%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;46;33;Partly sunny, chilly;48;37;E;9;58%;5%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;79;55;Some sun and nice;75;54;SSW;6;53%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;WSW;6;76%;56%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;73;47;Clouds and sun, warm;76;53;WSW;5;51%;14%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;88;84;A shower in spots;92;84;N;4;66%;73%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;87;77;A morning t-storm;86;77;E;5;83%;81%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;94;81;Clouds and sun;96;80;ESE;7;46%;8%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;E;5;62%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;Partly sunny, nice;83;50;N;7;20%;5%;13

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;85;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SSE;13;69%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;47;29;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;NNE;13;49%;4%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler;90;80;Sunny and pleasant;90;80;SE;10;58%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;An afternoon shower;75;61;ESE;6;72%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;34;Cooler, p.m. rain;44;36;NE;2;58%;100%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;44;34;Rain and drizzle;42;32;ENE;11;47%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;81;Hazy sunshine;96;82;NNW;10;56%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;83;61;A shower in the a.m.;82;61;NNE;11;54%;74%;12

New York, United States;Warmer;76;55;Cooler with a shower;63;57;S;7;81%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thickening clouds;75;54;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;WNW;10;49%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;65;36;Cooler;46;23;N;7;66%;74%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;62;47;Overcast, p.m. rain;59;51;WSW;5;60%;93%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;51;27;Mostly sunny;50;29;NE;5;48%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;31;Cooler, p.m. rain;42;33;ENE;8;65%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;87;79;A shower in spots;87;80;NNW;9;76%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;93;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NNW;8;63%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;89;75;A shower or two;87;75;ENE;11;75%;69%;10

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;51;31;Cloudy with a shower;53;35;ENE;7;56%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;83;62;Not as warm;74;65;W;13;68%;54%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;98;80;Partly sunny;97;81;SW;7;55%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;73;High clouds;90;73;SE;10;67%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;92;72;An afternoon shower;92;72;ESE;5;48%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;46;34;Cloudy;52;34;ENE;6;60%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and some clouds;64;45;Cooler with some sun;57;34;W;12;55%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;70;57;Periods of rain;69;55;SE;6;67%;85%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;Sunny and nice;77;59;ESE;6;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;SSE;8;64%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this afternoon;51;45;A little a.m. rain;51;45;SE;24;74%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Considerable clouds;45;32;Partial sunshine;48;32;NE;7;52%;6%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NE;7;69%;80%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cool;75;62;Sunny and nice;84;61;NNE;9;29%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;62;43;Showers and t-storms;62;41;ENE;8;71%;62%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;43;27;Mostly sunny;46;28;NE;7;49%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;62;50;WNW;13;67%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;7;69%;54%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;75;A morning shower;85;74;ESE;13;62%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;NNW;5;65%;11%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;49;Sun and some clouds;76;52;E;5;40%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;69;47;Thickening clouds;76;50;SW;4;47%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;85;71;A shower in places;85;70;NE;8;68%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;68;56;Periods of sun;72;54;WNW;5;70%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;51;42;A shower or two;52;40;SSW;7;68%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;64;45;Cooler, a.m. showers;58;37;NW;10;67%;72%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;70;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;50;NNE;11;62%;9%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Variable clouds;91;81;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSE;6;74%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Couple of t-storms;54;40;Showers and t-storms;57;40;SE;7;66%;70%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny;83;73;E;15;67%;60%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Chilly with some sun;44;28;Sun and some clouds;48;26;ENE;6;51%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Turning out cloudy;77;63;A t-storm in spots;71;62;S;11;73%;71%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A morning shower;82;66;NE;6;67%;85%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;43;29;Partly sunny, chilly;45;31;NNE;7;63%;9%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds;79;58;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;ENE;6;40%;3%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;45;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;48;NE;7;49%;29%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;7;29%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;84;67;Not as warm;73;57;WSW;12;64%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;66;49;Showers and t-storms;63;51;ESE;4;71%;78%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;62;50;A little p.m. rain;64;56;SSW;13;51%;88%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;53;35;Colder with rain;38;35;NE;16;86%;93%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;66;53;Partly sunny, cool;65;55;S;3;52%;25%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;50;Turning cloudy;71;52;WSW;11;45%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;48;23;Sunny and milder;60;25;SW;11;18%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;51;39;A morning shower;52;40;ESE;5;54%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;49;39;Cloudy;52;40;NW;5;72%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;Unseasonably hot;102;78;NE;6;40%;15%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;47;28;Partly sunny;48;28;NE;9;49%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;46;35;Cloudy;53;33;ENE;13;40%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;54;46;Partly sunny;59;52;S;19;69%;59%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;102;75;Sunny and hot;102;75;W;6;50%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;69;40;Turning cloudy;68;46;ENE;3;40%;7%;8

