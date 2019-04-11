Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 11, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;WSW;11;78%;80%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Mostly cloudy;89;76;ENE;8;44%;32%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;65;47;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;NW;7;57%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;59;48;A shower in the p.m.;61;47;W;7;57%;66%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;50;36;Cloudy and chilly;49;33;NE;10;57%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;48;37;A little a.m. rain;47;32;ESE;5;73%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny;83;60;SE;7;49%;4%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, mild;59;39;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;SSW;8;53%;36%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;85;66;A shower in the a.m.;84;67;ESE;4;64%;66%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;70;56;A shower or t-storm;64;54;S;7;77%;83%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, breezy, cooler;62;59;Spotty showers;66;51;SSW;15;67%;62%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;86;59;Lots of sun, nice;81;56;NW;13;41%;1%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;95;76;A t-storm around;92;76;WSW;5;65%;55%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;Hazy and very warm;97;70;ESE;6;36%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;97;83;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;S;9;53%;4%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;63;47;S;9;56%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;66;43;Nice with some sun;72;48;S;9;29%;5%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm, cooler;60;45;Occasional rain;50;43;WSW;11;86%;85%;2

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;46;32;Cloudy with a shower;44;32;NE;7;59%;73%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;51;Cloudy;67;50;SE;6;73%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;6;81%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;50;39;Periods of rain;52;39;NNW;14;56%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;51;32;Cloudy and chilly;47;30;NE;7;54%;41%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;56;48;Showers and t-storms;60;46;ENE;7;70%;84%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;61;44;Cloudy;56;43;NNE;9;49%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;69;52;Nice with some sun;71;58;NNE;5;57%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;88;65;A t-storm in spots;85;64;SW;4;52%;56%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Hazy sun;62;45;SSW;6;52%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;ENE;13;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;S;8;78%;30%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;67;Partial sunshine;83;69;E;4;61%;33%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;82;Warm with sunshine;100;82;SSE;10;60%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Very windy, overcast;53;46;Cloudy and breezy;53;38;WSW;21;54%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;91;78;Mostly sunny;91;77;S;6;66%;55%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;44;30;Cloudy and chilly;43;29;SE;7;44%;45%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;74;65;Nice with some sun;74;64;N;16;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;49;Mostly sunny;76;58;ENE;10;47%;70%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;82;75;A couple of t-storms;87;76;S;7;88%;83%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;Hot with hazy sun;105;77;N;4;29%;0%;10

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;40;23;Partly sunny;43;27;ENE;7;67%;44%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSE;5;70%;47%;11

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;93;76;Downpours;86;75;ESE;5;79%;84%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;54;38;Decreasing clouds;51;39;SE;12;72%;30%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;67;53;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;N;6;38%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;67;55;Mostly sunny;70;55;W;8;67%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;75;A little a.m. rain;81;78;SE;7;83%;81%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;78;58;Mostly cloudy;75;58;ESE;5;61%;57%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny;87;71;SE;6;67%;32%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;37;24;Partly sunny, chilly;41;29;NNE;8;51%;9%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;83;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;6;64%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;86;71;Mostly cloudy;78;71;E;12;82%;69%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;A shower or two;84;71;ENE;19;65%;88%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;103;74;Hazy and very warm;104;75;SSE;6;30%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;89;66;Mostly cloudy;86;67;NNW;6;51%;32%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;62;54;A p.m. t-storm;63;54;SW;9;67%;93%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;93;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;7;72%;76%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;Sunny and pleasant;90;70;N;12;41%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;ENE;5;65%;67%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Overcast and cooler;62;49;A t-storm in spots;69;50;NNW;5;51%;82%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;95;76;Clouds and sun;97;76;WNW;11;42%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;59;A t-storm in spots;77;59;SE;5;74%;46%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;79;Sunny and very warm;106;77;NNE;13;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;45;A little a.m. rain;48;40;N;10;77%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;85;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;ENE;12;58%;68%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;88;73;Mainly cloudy;90;75;W;5;69%;71%;8

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sunshine;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;98;78;S;9;61%;51%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;NNW;4;79%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;38;A t-storm in spots;55;33;N;7;68%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A thunderstorm;90;79;SW;8;75%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;74;67;Nice with sunshine;74;67;S;9;72%;18%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;64;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NW;6;65%;2%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;49;34;Decreasing clouds;48;34;ENE;8;61%;13%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;76;56;Partly sunny;75;55;ESE;7;43%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;6;78%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;63;36;Mostly sunny, nice;67;37;NNW;3;49%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;89;83;Plenty of sunshine;92;84;NW;5;61%;10%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;5;80%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;E;7;61%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;67;47;Sunlit and pleasant;75;51;WNW;8;50%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;83;52;Mostly sunny;81;54;SSW;8;18%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;76;E;9;62%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;47;28;A thick cloud cover;48;29;NNE;12;51%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;81;Mostly cloudy;90;81;SE;10;63%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;54;Partly sunny;66;52;NE;5;52%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;42;34;Spotty showers;53;45;SSE;5;57%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;53;37;Cooler with flurries;41;32;NE;10;47%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;90;81;Hazy sunshine;94;82;NW;9;60%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable clouds;82;61;A t-shower in spots;81;62;NE;11;58%;64%;13

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;56;47;Rather cloudy;61;55;S;9;62%;84%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;72;48;WNW;6;58%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;47;32;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;SSW;8;65%;24%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, cool;58;43;Clouds and sun;59;38;N;8;48%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine, but chilly;41;24;Plenty of sunshine;47;27;NNE;5;40%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;42;32;Afternoon rain;54;41;SSW;12;72%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;86;79;Mostly cloudy;87;79;E;10;77%;60%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Sun and some clouds;93;77;NNW;9;62%;44%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ENE;10;72%;57%;11

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;Clouds and sun;55;34;NE;8;53%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;9;52%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;A t-storm in spots;97;80;SW;7;58%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;SE;13;72%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;A t-storm in spots;93;73;E;5;46%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;48;31;Cloudy and chilly;47;32;NE;6;45%;43%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;64;34;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSE;7;47%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;71;56;Showers around;71;56;WSW;7;63%;84%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;64;45;Partly sunny;68;48;NE;6;65%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;Morning showers;86;75;ESE;6;80%;100%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;44;Cloudy and windy;51;46;SE;30;75%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;38;27;Clouds, then sun;40;30;NNE;5;55%;16%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;E;6;69%;29%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;82;67;A strong t-storm;86;65;SE;10;42%;55%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;63;47;Showers and t-storms;63;46;NNW;6;77%;86%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;36;25;Sunny, not as cold;42;27;NNE;7;49%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;WNW;10;62%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;6;66%;68%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;75;A shower in places;86;75;E;11;67%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;64;Partly sunny, humid;77;64;WSW;5;89%;30%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;54;Partly sunny;77;50;SW;8;38%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;WSW;4;42%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;70;A t-storm in spots;83;71;NE;6;74%;65%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;70;44;WNW;6;62%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;A little rain;52;46;Partly sunny;57;45;SSW;4;74%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;61;37;Hazy sunshine;63;38;WNW;6;48%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;59;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;SE;9;44%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;82;A t-storm in spots;92;82;NE;4;74%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;58;38;Showers and t-storms;59;42;W;6;66%;85%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;Sunshine, pleasant;85;75;E;13;67%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;36;22;Sunny, but chilly;42;26;NE;7;51%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;71;61;Partial sunshine;72;58;NNW;8;64%;8%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;77;65;A little a.m. rain;73;68;ESE;11;69%;86%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;36;26;Partly sunny, chilly;40;32;NNE;8;53%;16%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;NE;6;46%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours;74;45;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNW;10;51%;27%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;75;58;A t-storm in spots;70;54;NNW;7;38%;47%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;54;Sun, some clouds;73;56;NE;8;60%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;65;49;Showers and t-storms;66;45;ENE;5;69%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;56;45;A bit of rain;50;43;N;10;53%;56%;2

Toronto, Canada;A little wintry mix;39;36;Rain and drizzle;56;40;SW;17;81%;69%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, nice;70;56;Mostly sunny, cool;65;53;SE;5;61%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;69;52;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;W;15;54%;79%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, mild;56;18;Cooler with some sun;41;16;WSW;11;38%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;51;41;Milder;57;45;E;5;53%;72%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;51;38;Periods of rain;51;38;N;11;47%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;Sunshine, very hot;102;79;SSE;5;39%;4%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;45;27;Turning sunny;47;26;NE;8;50%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;48;33;Cloudy and chilly;48;34;NE;10;46%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional rain;58;51;Very windy, showers;56;49;S;29;74%;85%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;105;75;Sunny and hot;104;75;WSW;5;43%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;67;38;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;NE;3;42%;8%;7

_____

