Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 10, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;WSW;10;76%;71%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Variable cloudiness;91;77;Mostly cloudy;86;76;NNE;8;48%;29%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;65;46;Partly sunny;65;46;W;10;64%;15%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;64;49;A shower or two;59;48;WSW;11;62%;70%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;50;35;Cloudy and chilly;49;36;NE;11;57%;7%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;51;35;A little p.m. rain;49;37;ESE;10;55%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;Nice with sunshine;78;59;SE;7;50%;3%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;57;35;Partly sunny, mild;58;35;E;11;44%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;86;68;An afternoon shower;85;68;SSE;3;67%;60%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;53;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;8;62%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;59;Periods of rain;67;60;WSW;14;74%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;89;61;Turning cloudy;84;58;NNW;7;47%;60%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;96;73;A t-storm around;93;74;NW;6;66%;45%;11

Bangalore, India;Sun and some clouds;95;73;Hazy sunshine;94;71;SE;5;41%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;98;82;Mostly sunny, warm;99;82;S;9;56%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;64;48;Clouds and sun;65;49;ENE;9;55%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;64;46;Partly sunny;66;43;SW;6;17%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;72;50;A shower or t-storm;64;45;W;5;69%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;49;31;Cloudy and chilly;45;30;NE;7;55%;47%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;52;A morning shower;65;50;SE;5;75%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;A t-storm in spots;79;67;ENE;5;78%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;60;42;Spotty showers;55;38;NNW;15;68%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;53;33;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;NE;8;58%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;64;49;Periods of rain;62;50;WSW;5;72%;86%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;69;50;Spotty showers;62;44;NE;7;63%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny intervals;80;62;Decreasing clouds;71;53;SE;8;63%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;84;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;66;SSW;5;44%;69%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;53;41;Mostly cloudy;57;45;SSW;8;50%;30%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;NE;9;24%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;70;60;Clearing;73;59;S;10;78%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;64;Nice with some sun;83;67;E;4;59%;29%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Turning sunny, warm;99;82;SSE;10;60%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain, cooler;43;39;Very windy, cloudy;53;47;SW;23;76%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;93;77;Partly sunny;90;78;SSW;6;62%;60%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;44;32;Cloudy with a shower;42;30;SE;7;50%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;66;Mostly cloudy;74;66;N;14;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and windy;90;64;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;50;NNE;18;25%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SSW;8;91%;71%;3

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;100;73;Hazy and hot;103;75;N;6;31%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Rain, then snow;53;24;A p.m. snow shower;39;22;SE;18;61%;54%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy a.m. t-storm;82;75;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;5;57%;42%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mainly cloudy;94;75;Downpours;87;75;ESE;5;78%;83%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;48;33;Periods of sun;53;37;SE;8;73%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sunshine;70;55;Showers around;69;52;N;6;50%;72%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny;67;54;W;11;64%;2%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;90;78;Turning sunny, humid;89;75;E;6;71%;60%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;81;56;Nice with some sun;81;58;E;6;45%;20%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;83;65;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;4;54%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy, cold;34;25;Cloudy and chilly;38;23;ENE;11;55%;37%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;95;82;Some sun, pleasant;94;81;S;6;62%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;87;75;A shower;85;72;E;6;80%;81%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;69;Spotty showers;84;69;ENE;21;65%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;101;74;Hazy sunshine;101;75;S;5;34%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;Becoming cloudy;89;66;N;8;42%;15%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;57;51;Showers around;61;54;WSW;9;79%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A shower or t-storm;92;77;E;6;70%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;Sunny and beautiful;91;74;N;13;45%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;73;55;A t-storm around;71;54;SE;6;72%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;72;49;Cooler;59;49;NNW;4;62%;67%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;Clouds and sun;95;78;W;11;51%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Pleasant and warmer;77;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;58;SE;6;73%;55%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;109;80;Sunny and very warm;107;78;NNE;15;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;63;46;Cooler with rain;58;48;NNE;8;55%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;E;10;63%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;92;74;Mostly cloudy;89;72;W;6;71%;82%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;78;Hazy sunshine;96;79;S;8;62%;28%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NW;4;70%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;37;A t-storm in spots;56;38;NNE;7;63%;69%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;A t-storm or two;90;80;SSW;8;73%;72%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunshine, pleasant;74;67;Clearing and nice;74;67;SSE;8;72%;16%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;62;50;Clouds and sunshine;65;49;NNW;8;63%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;53;35;Cloudy and chilly;50;35;E;9;59%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;76;55;Sunshine and nice;74;56;NNW;7;44%;4%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm in spots;84;77;SW;5;77%;60%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;59;38;Partly sunny;64;36;NNE;5;47%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;Mostly sunny;91;82;NNW;4;65%;24%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;6;81%;59%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;94;81;A t-storm in spots;95;80;ESE;8;49%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;47;Becoming cloudy;65;47;ESE;6;57%;1%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;SSW;7;20%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;SSE;7;65%;8%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;45;30;Cloudy;48;30;NNE;7;52%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;89;81;Mostly sunny;90;81;ESE;11;58%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;78;61;Not as warm;65;53;SSE;12;64%;59%;1

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;40;23;Plenty of sunshine;42;32;S;0;50%;1%;6

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;57;36;Mostly cloudy;53;36;NNE;5;60%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny;91;75;Hazy sunshine;93;77;NNW;8;66%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;86;62;A morning t-shower;82;62;NE;11;57%;73%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;40;Partly sunny;55;46;S;6;28%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;66;47;Partly sunny;67;48;W;6;60%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;51;23;Mild with sunshine;46;32;WSW;7;54%;28%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;53;45;Inc. clouds;56;41;N;11;48%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;39;24;Lots of sun, chilly;42;24;NNE;5;46%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;41;22;Sunny;42;31;NE;7;50%;6%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;Partly sunny;87;80;E;11;73%;71%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;7;67%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;ENE;10;70%;67%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;56;39;Mostly sunny;57;35;NE;11;52%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;SSE;9;65%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds, warm;99;81;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;SW;7;54%;24%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;12;73%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;91;71;An afternoon shower;91;73;NNE;5;45%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;55;35;Chilly with some sun;48;32;NNE;8;42%;8%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;54;32;Clouds and sun;62;34;S;7;43%;6%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;56;Afternoon showers;70;56;WSW;7;65%;91%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;63;49;Turning sunny;65;47;NNE;7;68%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;E;7;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;48;40;Rain and drizzle;50;43;ESE;16;73%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;41;31;Cloudy and cold;39;28;N;7;60%;16%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;72;Nice with sunshine;83;72;NE;6;66%;15%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Partly sunny, warmer;88;65;SSE;10;35%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;60;45;Showers and t-storms;64;46;SSE;6;74%;71%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;40;28;Cloudy and cold;36;25;NNW;8;66%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;61;51;NW;15;64%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;65;A t-storm in spots;84;67;E;5;69%;71%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;74;A shower in spots;85;74;SSE;9;67%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;76;63;SW;5;92%;39%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;SW;5;34%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;79;50;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;SW;4;38%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;71;An afternoon shower;84;71;ENE;6;69%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;61;41;Partly sunny;66;40;NNW;7;64%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;52;46;A little rain;54;46;SSW;7;80%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;51;35;Mainly cloudy;60;35;WNW;4;55%;9%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cooler;55;50;Mostly cloudy;59;50;NE;7;59%;14%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;ENE;5;73%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;60;41;A t-storm in spots;60;40;SW;8;64%;55%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;72;A shower in spots;85;73;E;13;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;35;28;Rain and snow shower;39;22;N;8;50%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;69;59;A shower in the a.m.;71;60;SE;10;60%;66%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;NE;7;61%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;35;28;A snow shower;36;27;NNE;8;55%;65%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;71;56;Periods of rain;69;53;ENE;5;71%;68%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;70;48;A shower or two;69;45;NNW;6;59%;70%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;75;55;Sunshine, pleasant;74;58;NE;7;26%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;68;53;Mostly sunny;68;54;NNE;7;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;59;49;Showers and t-storms;65;48;ENE;5;64%;69%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;50;40;Partly sunny, breezy;61;44;NNE;17;43%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;44;31;A little wintry mix;40;37;E;17;65%;66%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;NNE;4;63%;6%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny;67;52;WSW;10;53%;43%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;44;16;Clouds and sun;53;18;NNW;10;22%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;51;43;A little rain;51;41;NW;5;67%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;58;43;Spotty showers;53;38;N;12;58%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;98;76;Sunshine, summerlike;103;77;S;6;36%;3%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;44;31;Cloudy and chilly;46;28;NNE;6;58%;7%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;50;34;Cloudy and chilly;48;34;NNE;9;51%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;66;60;Rain;62;51;SSW;18;87%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;103;75;WSW;5;42%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;69;44;Morning showers;62;38;ENE;3;54%;68%;6

