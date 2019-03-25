Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;9;75%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;91;75;High clouds and hot;95;74;SE;16;41%;15%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;59;48;Cloudy;60;45;WSW;9;62%;38%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;65;52;Partly sunny;59;47;ENE;15;65%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;48;39;A morning shower;50;40;NW;13;74%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;43;32;Partly sunny;42;30;SSE;3;75%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;74;51;Rain and drizzle;55;48;ENE;6;82%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;42;29;Overcast;41;25;SW;10;91%;72%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;86;64;Cloudy;80;62;SSE;10;58%;11%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;Partly sunny;67;49;N;5;61%;34%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;74;64;Some sun, pleasant;76;65;N;10;54%;1%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;An afternoon shower;68;49;SW;9;63%;61%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;98;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;6;69%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Abundant sunshine;95;66;ESE;7;25%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;Inc. clouds;92;78;SSW;7;62%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;68;49;Mostly sunny;63;46;WNW;12;46%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;Mostly sunny;66;39;NE;6;20%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;68;41;Cooler;55;35;NNW;8;38%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain, snow, sleet;47;35;Cloudy with a shower;45;36;WNW;12;66%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;50;Cloudy with a shower;67;50;ESE;5;71%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;E;10;77%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;56;38;Cloudy and breezy;52;37;NW;16;46%;46%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;49;37;Periods of sun;49;37;NW;6;62%;43%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;72;43;Rain ending, cooler;56;42;W;10;64%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;58;39;Sun and some clouds;55;37;NW;11;39%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;E;8;65%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;65;Increasing clouds;90;65;W;5;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;60;41;Hazy sunshine;67;47;SW;9;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NW;9;35%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;70;59;Rather cloudy;74;58;SE;17;51%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny;83;66;E;4;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;78;Sunny and very warm;96;77;SSE;9;58%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;32;SSE;7;38%;0%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;93;75;Abundant sunshine;90;76;S;6;59%;1%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;45;35;Partly sunny;45;34;WSW;10;60%;55%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;74;64;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;N;10;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;ESE;6;53%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm with some sun;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;94;77;ESE;7;65%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;86;61;Hazy sunshine;87;61;WNW;9;49%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;59;33;Partly sunny, milder;70;41;SW;6;29%;0%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;71;Hazy sun and hot;97;71;W;6;35%;9%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Downpours;87;76;WSW;5;78%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny;53;39;WSW;9;69%;3%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;67;48;An afternoon shower;73;55;NNE;11;33%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;65;59;Variable cloudiness;65;57;ESE;24;67%;45%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;71;67;Low clouds may break;76;69;SSE;5;78%;28%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;82;56;Mostly sunny;84;59;ESE;6;55%;16%;11

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;N;8;67%;26%;10

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;38;23;A snow shower;35;18;NNW;13;61%;55%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;80;Nice with some sun;96;80;ESE;10;50%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;74;65;Decreasing clouds;79;68;E;8;75%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;84;65;ENE;9;56%;18%;10

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;98;71;Lots of sun, warm;99;71;SE;5;28%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;54;Hazy sunshine;81;57;N;8;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;55;40;Rather cloudy;62;45;NE;7;63%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;87;76;Showers around;91;76;W;7;74%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;83;71;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;NNE;10;32%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;60;Mostly sunny;85;57;NE;6;36%;43%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Partly sunny, nice;67;47;SW;6;20%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;72;Hazy sun;96;74;WNW;6;30%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;75;54;Showers and t-storms;66;48;SE;6;75%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and cooler;96;68;Mostly sunny, nice;94;68;N;14;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;52;35;A shower or two;50;34;SW;11;64%;82%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;N;6;62%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SW;6;63%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;96;76;Warm with hazy sun;98;69;NE;7;51%;30%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;E;4;73%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with a shower;56;37;Spotty showers;56;38;E;8;67%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm around;90;78;S;6;74%;56%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;Decreasing clouds;75;69;SSE;8;72%;16%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Partly sunny, breezy;74;55;ENE;15;33%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;53;36;More clouds than sun;54;40;NW;8;63%;7%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;74;51;Partly sunny;72;52;NW;5;47%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;Some brightening;84;77;SSE;6;81%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;73;44;Sunny and mild;71;39;E;8;32%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;83;Turning cloudy;91;82;E;6;58%;0%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rainy times;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;5;80%;69%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;90;76;Some sun, pleasant;92;78;ENE;9;51%;34%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and cooler;67;51;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SSW;12;48%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;47;Mostly sunny, nice;80;44;NNE;7;13%;3%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;81;69;Mostly sunny;82;65;E;7;61%;38%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of clouds;47;29;Cloudy and cooler;40;26;NNW;10;60%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;81;Nice with some sun;89;81;E;11;70%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;66;60;A shower in the a.m.;70;58;E;10;59%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;WSW;4;42%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;42;31;An afternoon shower;41;25;WNW;7;67%;57%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;Hot with hazy sun;99;72;N;11;38%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;87;57;Mostly sunny;87;60;NE;11;42%;5%;14

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;31;Sunny, but chilly;47;30;NNE;11;27%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;65;44;Increasing clouds;67;46;SSW;6;47%;32%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a flurry;37;22;Sunshine;38;24;ESE;6;79%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mainly cloudy;56;42;Mostly sunny;62;39;NNW;7;54%;29%;7

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;41;28;Mostly cloudy;41;29;NNW;5;51%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;SW;10;48%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;86;79;A shower or two;86;79;NNW;9;75%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;91;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;14;58%;5%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;73;A shower or two;89;74;ENE;9;64%;63%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;54;37;Some sun;55;36;NNE;7;59%;12%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;10;30%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Partly sunny, nice;93;78;SSE;5;59%;10%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;72;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;NE;8;74%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;87;70;Heavy p.m. showers;87;71;NNW;5;61%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;44;36;Cloudy and chilly;48;37;WNW;11;50%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;64;34;Mostly sunny;57;38;ESE;5;51%;6%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming rainy;71;57;A drenching shower;72;58;SW;8;63%;83%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy, warm;83;61;Clouds and sun;77;56;SW;6;47%;44%;7

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;89;75;Morning showers;88;77;ENE;6;80%;96%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy afternoon rain;45;39;A morning shower;41;36;SSW;14;66%;74%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;42;30;A couple of squalls;39;27;N;6;72%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;NE;6;65%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and breezy;87;69;Clearing;82;58;NNE;14;20%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;68;44;Spotty showers;60;42;NNE;7;48%;64%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;41;28;Cloudy and colder;34;25;NNW;11;62%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;60;50;Spotty showers;61;55;S;7;84%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;82;64;ENE;12;61%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;74;A shower in spots;84;74;SE;7;65%;47%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;N;6;50%;2%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;86;54;Clouds and sun, nice;80;50;SW;9;25%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;86;54;SW;4;34%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;83;70;Heavy p.m. showers;83;71;WNW;5;75%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;78;43;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;E;8;37%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;61;44;A little a.m. rain;58;41;N;7;62%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;58;41;Partly sunny;61;42;S;5;59%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Partly sunny;72;55;SSE;9;56%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;79;Couple of t-storms;92;80;NNE;10;74%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warm;71;38;Spotty showers;57;35;WNW;10;51%;72%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;A shower in spots;83;72;ESE;15;67%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;42;30;Clouds and sun;41;29;S;9;57%;39%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as hot but humid;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;SE;13;42%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, not as warm;73;64;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;ESE;11;64%;9%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;43;29;Partly sunny;36;27;N;11;54%;6%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;73;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;54;NNW;8;35%;66%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;50;37;Rain and drizzle;46;32;NNE;8;77%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain;58;50;Rain and drizzle;58;45;N;7;55%;81%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;57;52;Clouds and sun;64;55;SSW;11;53%;43%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Spotty showers;74;45;ENE;5;42%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;58;47;A little a.m. rain;59;45;NNW;5;62%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;36;24;Brilliant sunshine;37;28;NNW;7;46%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;64;54;Sun, some clouds;67;57;ESE;6;52%;26%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;74;51;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;NW;16;55%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;46;17;Partly sunny, colder;35;2;N;11;47%;12%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;59;44;Spotty showers;52;37;NE;5;67%;62%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;55;37;Cloudy;52;38;NW;13;41%;45%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;E;6;45%;37%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;45;27;A couple of squalls;40;24;NNW;10;64%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;49;32;A shower in places;45;28;NW;14;71%;47%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;70;64;Mostly cloudy, windy;69;64;NNW;28;83%;69%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with clearing;102;71;Partial sunshine;98;75;SW;6;51%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;52;34;Rain and snow shower;51;33;NE;2;56%;77%;2

