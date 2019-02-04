Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;Clearing;89;78;SW;9;78%;35%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;72;61;Sunshine, pleasant;74;59;NW;11;49%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;58;41;Sunny and breezy;57;42;ENE;15;57%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;55;47;SW;8;53%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow, then rain;38;36;Milder;44;39;S;9;90%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;28;23;A little snow;33;23;NNE;3;88%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Snow and rain;39;35;Clouds and sunshine;43;28;SSW;6;56%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;Snow to flurries;-1;-30;NNE;20;62%;86%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with some sun;91;68;Partly sunny, nice;91;66;SE;8;55%;8%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;63;55;Spotty showers;64;48;E;12;58%;92%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;76;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;S;6;60%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NW;7;45%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;93;74;Downpours;91;73;ESE;6;71%;80%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;86;61;Mostly sunny;87;60;ESE;7;46%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny, humid;94;79;S;7;65%;35%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;52;41;Mostly sunny;57;43;NNW;7;58%;10%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;39;21;Sunshine;41;23;E;4;35%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;41;35;A passing shower;41;37;NNW;4;85%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;42;31;Rain and snow shower;40;32;W;8;68%;49%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;70;48;Clouds and sun;69;50;ESE;6;71%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;66;A t-storm around;85;67;W;6;61%;75%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny;38;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;NW;4;76%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow, then rain;38;33;Clouds breaking;42;37;SSW;6;88%;45%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;40;Cooler;49;35;NE;10;81%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;42;30;Partly sunny;42;26;NW;4;64%;25%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;ENE;7;57%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;A t-storm in spots;90;65;SSW;4;50%;61%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;48;33;Mostly sunny;52;37;NNW;5;41%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;81;59;Clouding up;87;57;WNW;7;34%;42%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;75;62;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SSE;14;62%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;66;Partial sunshine;83;67;E;3;57%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;88;72;NE;10;68%;6%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;48;23;Partly sunny, colder;32;28;NE;10;76%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;NE;7;78%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;36;33;Showers around;41;31;W;11;78%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;74;64;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;NNW;10;74%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;62;Areas of morning fog;75;66;S;10;68%;51%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NE;13;76%;57%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;70;50;An afternoon shower;74;55;ESE;5;67%;73%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;55;28;Partial sunshine;52;25;SSW;9;42%;31%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;80;57;Hazy sunshine;83;57;NW;6;46%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;Showers around;86;76;WNW;7;76%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;33;Rain and drizzle;53;38;SW;15;89%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;50;41;A bit of snow;43;29;SSW;6;56%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;59;51;Mostly sunny;62;52;N;7;62%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;79;69;A shower in the a.m.;82;70;SSE;5;74%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;80;64;A t-storm in spots;79;63;E;6;72%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;Lots of sun, nice;82;66;Sunshine and nice;81;65;E;9;62%;18%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;26;19;Breezy with snow;34;29;SSW;19;92%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;91;76;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;8;53%;29%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny;74;65;E;8;74%;50%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;82;67;Mostly cloudy;80;68;NE;12;61%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;SE;5;38%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;64;50;Showers around;66;47;NNE;5;62%;90%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;65;46;Mostly sunny, mild;57;48;NE;7;76%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;86;76;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;WSW;9;73%;71%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;84;71;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;E;7;56%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;59;A t-storm in spots;78;60;N;7;55%;56%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Dull and dreary;36;31;A little snow;38;26;WSW;5;65%;79%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;77;56;Hazy sunshine;79;57;W;6;47%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;42;Clouds and sun;70;41;NW;4;61%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and summerlike;99;72;Sunshine, summerlike;102;71;NE;11;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;40;29;A bit of ice;34;31;S;4;83%;84%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;71;Brief p.m. showers;86;73;NE;5;60%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SW;6;71%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;E;6;40%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A shower in spots;92;73;NNE;4;67%;47%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;57;39;E;8;74%;75%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;6;74%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;80;73;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;SSE;5;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Episodes of sunshine;57;41;Mostly sunny;60;43;NNE;4;70%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;48;34;A little p.m. rain;49;45;SSW;7;88%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Breezy with rain;58;47;Occasional rain;55;38;NW;8;60%;65%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;90;80;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;6;71%;43%;10

Madrid, Spain;Milder;53;30;Mostly sunny;58;33;NW;3;63%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;81;Morning showers;88;81;NE;12;75%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers;85;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;SSE;5;83%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;E;6;54%;0%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;79;62;Low clouds breaking;81;66;ESE;9;63%;64%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;Partly sunny;80;50;NE;4;29%;4%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;NE;8;63%;14%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;35;20;Dull and dreary;27;21;SSW;5;77%;50%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;75;Lots of sun, breezy;86;76;ENE;15;65%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Lots of sun, nice;75;58;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;ENE;7;61%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A bit of ice;35;32;Colder in the p.m.;41;8;NW;8;77%;15%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;36;28;Decreasing clouds;32;13;S;8;70%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;73;Hazy sun;88;72;N;6;51%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;85;58;Rather cloudy;83;58;NE;15;44%;4%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;54;39;Partly sunny;58;41;NW;7;58%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;49;Sunny and pleasant;65;53;ENE;10;60%;56%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;-19;-39;Frigid with sunshine;-22;-31;NE;8;76%;26%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with a shower;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;40;E;5;52%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow at times;25;24;Partial sunshine;29;10;NNW;6;64%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;36;32;Clearing and colder;36;4;NW;15;77%;16%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;80;A couple of t-storms;86;81;NE;17;82%;98%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;75;Sun and some clouds;89;75;N;13;65%;21%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;ENE;10;65%;26%;7

Paris, France;Snow, then rain;39;30;Low clouds and fog;45;40;SSW;5;92%;46%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;88;67;Sunny and very warm;91;70;SSE;11;34%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;96;75;Sun and clouds, nice;93;76;S;5;53%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;94;78;High clouds, breezy;95;77;N;19;58%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;87;69;Some sun, pleasant;88;69;ENE;5;54%;67%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;31;13;Fog, then some sun;31;22;WSW;4;66%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;36;17;Partly sunny;46;33;SSE;7;55%;59%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;73;55;A little p.m. rain;74;58;W;9;52%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;65;42;Sunshine;66;45;ESE;4;64%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;E;7;79%;79%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and chilly;32;28;A snow shower;40;35;E;25;61%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;30;27;A bit of p.m. snow;31;28;S;12;87%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;84;74;Brief a.m. showers;82;73;ENE;8;63%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;Mostly sunny;67;46;ENE;6;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;60;40;Partly sunny;60;39;NNE;7;60%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;18;Afternoon flurries;32;26;SSW;8;65%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;50;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;41;NW;10;62%;66%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;Partly sunny;82;61;ENE;11;57%;2%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in spots;82;72;ESE;5;71%;55%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;NNW;6;74%;8%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;E;5;42%;30%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;95;62;Sunny and hot;99;64;SW;5;33%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;68;An afternoon shower;85;68;N;3;70%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;59;36;Sunshine, pleasant;62;38;NE;3;64%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A little snow, cold;34;22;Cold with sunshine;36;22;SE;6;63%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;38;23;Mild with sunshine;48;32;S;7;37%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;45;Rain and drizzle;57;45;SSW;8;67%;87%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;78;An afternoon shower;91;77;NNE;10;66%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;55;40;Low clouds and fog;53;37;ESE;7;78%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;8;68%;57%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;28;23;A bit of snow;36;11;NNW;8;87%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;87;74;Not as warm;80;73;ENE;12;76%;65%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;69;61;A little a.m. rain;74;62;W;8;75%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. snow;28;24;A bit of p.m. snow;34;28;S;13;73%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;52;38;Cloudy and cooler;41;27;W;7;71%;64%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;50;35;Cloudy and mild;47;31;N;5;72%;2%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;46;33;Sunny;47;33;E;7;29%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;ESE;10;49%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy and mild;64;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;49;ENE;5;45%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;39;Cooler;51;44;ENE;9;44%;61%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;43;34;Colder;35;20;NNE;14;66%;15%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A little p.m. rain;52;47;Showers and t-storms;56;53;NNW;24;70%;88%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A touch of rain;57;50;Rain and drizzle;56;48;NW;21;74%;58%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;1;-27;Colder;-8;-38;NNW;10;52%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;33;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;21;ENE;3;43%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;39;25;Mostly sunny;41;28;WNW;4;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;95;66;Sunshine, summerlike;97;65;NNE;4;45%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Cloudy;30;27;SSW;9;65%;56%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;35;27;Mostly cloudy;36;29;W;7;82%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;71;64;Very windy, sunny;73;58;NNW;28;68%;25%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;98;65;Plenty of sun;95;63;WNW;5;50%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;43;18;Partly sunny;44;18;E;2;41%;1%;3

