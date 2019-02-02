Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;WSW;10;77%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;A shower in the p.m.;83;67;N;10;50%;81%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;57;35;Plenty of sun;58;37;ENE;3;56%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rainy times;57;44;A bit of rain;49;42;NW;16;61%;87%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;39;33;Partly sunny;43;32;SSW;8;81%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;20;15;A little snow;33;27;E;3;82%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;56;41;Rain and drizzle;51;38;WNW;5;70%;92%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;11;-3;Cold with some sun;10;-6;ENE;5;78%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;95;75;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;10;72%;44%;9

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;60;53;Periods of sun, nice;64;54;SE;8;77%;27%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;ENE;10;59%;18%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;67;39;Sunny and breezy;63;42;NW;14;57%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;6;76%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;83;58;Clouds and sun;86;59;E;7;47%;3%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;91;77;Hazy sun;93;78;SSW;5;62%;7%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;39;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;NW;14;37%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;27;Partly sunny, mild;46;19;WSW;13;17%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A passing shower;60;49;Spotty showers;60;38;SSE;14;62%;86%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow;36;33;Showers of rain/snow;36;28;WNW;7;87%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;69;46;Some brightening;71;45;ESE;7;64%;39%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;90;66;Mostly sunny;91;66;NNW;5;40%;15%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cool;50;43;Morning rain, cloudy;45;31;WNW;11;88%;81%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Snow and rain;37;30;Partly sunny;40;29;SW;6;85%;28%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;53;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;40;NE;5;85%;3%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Overcast, a shower;55;43;Spotty showers;50;32;WNW;5;83%;63%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;E;10;52%;1%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;88;65;A t-storm or two;92;65;S;4;45%;78%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;48;41;Rain in the morning;58;32;W;8;77%;91%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;68;49;Mostly cloudy;74;51;ENE;10;41%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;76;64;Morning rain, cloudy;71;62;SSE;10;78%;74%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, windy;80;64;Mostly sunny;83;64;E;4;54%;10%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;Sun and clouds;87;74;NE;9;71%;5%;5

Chicago, United States;Milder, p.m. mist;40;38;Mostly cloudy;44;41;S;11;90%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;8;66%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;36;31;Cloudy;35;27;NNW;10;77%;28%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;High clouds;74;64;N;10;69%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and fog, mist;65;58;Morning mist, fog;72;60;SSW;11;71%;44%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;92;79;Clouds and sun;92;79;NE;11;72%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;63;43;Decreasing clouds;72;47;NW;6;71%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;60;35;Windy;56;31;SSW;16;36%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;61;Hazy sun;83;56;NNW;5;45%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;7;73%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;41;31;Spotty showers;46;40;SSE;10;83%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;49;35;Not as cool;57;42;NNE;8;37%;26%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;57;44;Plenty of sunshine;57;46;NW;11;54%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;78;66;Low clouds breaking;79;69;SE;4;79%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;Showers around;81;61;ENE;5;58%;72%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Partly sunny;83;66;NNE;6;66%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. snow;29;27;Periods of wet snow;36;26;SSW;15;93%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;93;75;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;8;54%;26%;8

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;74;65;Partly sunny;76;65;S;4;77%;31%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;79;67;Showers around;79;65;NE;11;68%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;84;62;Mostly sunny;84;60;ESE;6;51%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;43;Mostly sunny;70;45;NNE;5;54%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds;56;49;High clouds and mild;60;45;SE;6;64%;2%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;86;77;A thunderstorm;89;76;W;6;77%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;83;73;Sunshine, pleasant;84;70;N;8;54%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;78;61;A p.m. t-storm;78;59;NNE;8;70%;78%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;43;10;Mostly sunny;43;30;NNW;4;42%;57%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;Hazy sunshine;76;58;NE;13;37%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;40;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;N;4;53%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;NNE;11;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;39;32;Cloudy;40;37;SSE;7;91%;34%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;85;72;ENE;7;58%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;73;A thunderstorm;92;74;W;5;67%;63%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;Nice with sunshine;85;57;ENE;6;42%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ENE;3;73%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;52;41;Showers and t-storms;53;40;E;9;84%;82%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;An a.m. thunderstorm;84;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;6;74%;48%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;84;73;Clouds breaking;80;74;SSE;6;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;54;43;Sunshine;56;39;N;5;57%;5%;3

London, United Kingdom;Sunny, but chilly;41;27;Clouds and sun;39;38;SSW;7;74%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, heavy at times;59;52;Rain and drizzle;58;52;E;7;69%;86%;1

Luanda, Angola;Warm with some sun;95;78;Periods of sun;91;80;SSW;6;69%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;48;33;Partly sunny;47;25;W;7;50%;17%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;87;81;Cloudy;89;82;ENE;13;65%;27%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon rain;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ENE;5;82%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;E;6;64%;11%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Blazing sunshine;98;64;Sunshine, very hot;98;65;SSW;15;36%;55%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;73;47;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;S;4;29%;1%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Partly sunny;80;66;WSW;5;77%;35%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Bit of rain, snow;38;33;A shower or two;37;34;SSE;8;91%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;99;76;Not as warm;87;75;ENE;15;62%;0%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;E;11;46%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;20;3;Cloudy, p.m. snow;19;18;NNE;2;72%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;28;27;Cloudy;34;33;SW;7;88%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;ENE;6;45%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;88;53;Mostly sunny;87;57;NE;11;34%;2%;12

New York, United States;Not as cold;35;30;Milder;45;35;SSW;5;64%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;63;41;Abundant sunshine;64;44;ESE;7;59%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-18;-30;Sunny, but frigid;-21;-40;NE;6;76%;12%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;50;36;Showers around;59;48;SW;8;68%;84%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;24;18;A thick cloud cover;24;9;NNW;4;72%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;21;5;A little wintry mix;20;18;E;8;78%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;87;80;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;ENE;10;77%;81%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny;89;73;NNW;13;60%;5%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;75;More clouds than sun;86;75;ENE;9;74%;53%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;41;32;Partly sunny;42;28;SSW;8;56%;9%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;ESE;11;36%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;77;Increasing clouds;95;77;S;5;50%;36%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;93;78;Cloudy, breezy, warm;94;78;N;18;60%;8%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;68;Partial sunshine;87;68;WNW;5;51%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;37;32;Snow tapering off;33;27;WNW;9;88%;94%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with low clouds;49;34;Rain ending, cooler;42;18;NW;5;89%;65%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;75;54;A touch of rain;73;51;WSW;10;51%;67%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;59;42;Mostly sunny;59;40;ENE;6;64%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;77;Showers around;86;78;E;8;74%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;25;21;Mostly cloudy;31;27;ENE;9;68%;28%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;37;34;Cloudy with a shower;37;31;ESE;7;95%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Hot with sunshine;95;77;Showers and t-storms;89;76;W;8;70%;84%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;83;56;Cooler;67;50;NE;14;53%;8%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;55;44;Showers;54;37;ENE;9;78%;74%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few a.m. flurries;28;25;Icy spots;33;31;ESE;11;78%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;58;52;Rain and drizzle;56;49;SSW;12;86%;92%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun, some clouds;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;ENE;10;55%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;81;72;A shower or two;82;72;ESE;8;68%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;NNW;5;74%;7%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;78;44;Clouds and sun, nice;75;46;W;5;34%;27%;5

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;SW;6;36%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny;84;67;ENE;4;69%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;53;33;Partly sunny;55;32;NE;5;60%;6%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;39;A shower or two;43;30;N;8;74%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny intervals;46;35;A little a.m. rain;46;22;WNW;5;92%;81%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;57;53;Rain and drizzle;57;45;NNW;20;70%;67%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy, warm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;80;NNE;11;75%;57%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;52;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;38;WSW;6;73%;3%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;81;73;ENE;8;67%;65%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;35;31;A bit of snow;33;7;NNW;7;79%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;79;70;Sunshine and humid;85;72;NNE;13;63%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;SE;5;63%;58%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;33;32;Spotty showers;37;28;SW;8;92%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;57;36;Mild with some sun;57;40;ENE;5;53%;10%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;50;37;Clouds and sun, mild;51;33;NNW;8;60%;28%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;54;41;A shower or two;47;31;N;6;47%;59%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;E;4;56%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Warmer;71;54;Cloudy with a shower;72;52;E;7;44%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and milder;54;40;Mostly sunny;54;49;SSW;7;59%;61%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;32;26;Ice;39;37;SSW;12;89%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, warm;82;52;Partly sunny, cooler;62;44;WSW;10;44%;4%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;61;44;Becoming cloudy;55;44;W;10;67%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-4;-29;Sunshine, very cold;0;-20;WSW;6;39%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;44;30;Afternoon flurries;33;20;NE;6;75%;86%;0

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;58;43;Cooler, morning rain;46;31;NW;10;75%;70%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Brilliant sunshine;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;ENE;4;43%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;36;35;A shower or two;39;33;SSE;8;90%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, milder;48;37;Cloudy with a shower;44;32;WSW;6;94%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;70;58;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;N;8;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;92;70;Sunny;94;64;W;4;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain/snow showers;42;25;Sunny;41;20;ENE;2;60%;16%;3

_____

