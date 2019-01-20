Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 20, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or two;89;78;WSW;8;79%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;70;62;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;WNW;11;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;49;38;Partly sunny;48;36;ENE;13;69%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Rain;60;48;Showers;52;44;NW;14;76%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, but chilly;36;24;Mostly sunny;40;28;SSW;7;78%;32%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun, cold;12;2;Dull and dreary;19;14;NNE;7;75%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;40;33;Decreasing clouds;46;31;ESE;6;48%;14%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and sleet;26;18;A bit of snow;28;3;W;13;60%;69%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;86;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;ESE;4;52%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Rainy times;60;45;Clouds and sun;58;46;SE;5;78%;35%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;72;64;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SW;16;60%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;57;37;Mostly cloudy;56;36;NNW;3;55%;3%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;5;75%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;51;Partly sunny;85;53;ESE;6;33%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;93;77;Partly sunny;94;75;ENE;7;50%;13%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;50;39;Partly sunny;53;36;NNE;10;66%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;21;Sunny and mild;46;25;NNW;9;13%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;37;32;Cloudy;37;31;ENE;4;67%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;26;SW;6;65%;20%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;48;Sunny intervals;68;47;SE;6;71%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;64;Partly sunny;89;66;E;7;50%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;22;NNW;5;56%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;22;Sunshine and chilly;36;25;SSW;3;60%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;37;30;Cloudy;36;24;ENE;6;86%;74%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Considerable clouds;34;23;Cloudy;36;18;WSW;3;70%;39%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;85;71;N;8;58%;4%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;84;66;Cloudy;86;66;W;5;44%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;34;WNW;10;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;68;50;Sunny and nice;72;48;NE;6;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny;75;62;W;9;55%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;83;66;Partly sunny;81;66;E;3;67%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;84;68;High clouds;86;70;NE;6;65%;0%;5

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, colder;17;8;Morning snow showers;18;15;SSE;11;61%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Partly sunny;88;73;NNE;10;65%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;36;31;Bit of rain, snow;38;30;WNW;11;76%;60%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;NNE;12;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and chilly;49;36;Sunny and breezy;61;54;S;15;55%;42%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;93;79;Some brightening;90;80;NNE;12;77%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;57;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;ESE;12;70%;99%;3

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;53;31;Mostly cloudy;53;21;N;7;39%;84%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;59;Hazy sun;82;58;N;5;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;85;76;SSE;4;80%;87%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;44;30;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;32;WSW;13;76%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Snow and rain;34;26;Partial sunshine;39;22;N;6;55%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;61;48;Partly sunny;61;49;NW;11;61%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;71;55;A little a.m. rain;59;52;N;10;76%;60%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;77;57;A t-storm in spots;75;58;SSE;9;69%;89%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers this morning;76;61;Mostly sunny;71;64;ENE;10;45%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;22;8;Partly sunny;12;0;N;7;82%;24%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;90;74;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;5;53%;27%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;71;55;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNE;8;59%;34%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;ENE;9;56%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;86;59;Plenty of sun;86;59;SE;5;45%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Heavy p.m. showers;62;48;Heavy rain, cooler;55;46;NE;6;92%;94%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;53;45;An afternoon shower;49;42;NE;7;89%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;WSW;8;80%;89%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;82;69;Partly sunny;84;72;N;6;61%;11%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;Sunny and nice;86;58;ENE;5;38%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow, ice late;38;20;Abundant sunshine;40;17;W;4;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;78;59;Hazy sunshine;75;50;NW;6;48%;3%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;4;64%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;N;9;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Periods of sun;28;13;W;8;77%;5%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;72;Spotty showers;86;74;NNE;5;63%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;SW;5;70%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;78;55;Hazy sunshine;80;56;N;5;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;91;75;Showers around;93;74;SW;4;69%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;40;Partly sunny, mild;61;40;ENE;8;56%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;5;73%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;77;71;Rather cloudy;77;71;SSE;7;74%;66%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;58;48;Plenty of sunshine;57;46;N;9;69%;5%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;39;31;Cloudy;41;37;S;5;83%;71%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;72;51;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;47;N;9;44%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower;88;76;Decreasing clouds;88;76;SSW;6;72%;34%;6

Madrid, Spain;Milder;53;32;Partly sunny;51;27;NW;6;63%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;79;Partly sunny;87;78;ENE;10;56%;4%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;ESE;5;81%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;74;Mostly cloudy;88;75;NE;7;62%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;63;Clearing;83;64;SSW;8;58%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;70;38;Mostly sunny;74;45;S;4;34%;0%;6

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;74;49;Sun, some clouds;69;66;ENE;10;55%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;P.M. snow showers;27;16;Periods of sun, cold;21;15;WSW;7;87%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;76;Breezy with sunshine;87;76;ENE;15;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Sunshine, pleasant;81;68;NNE;8;66%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, heavy early;4;-3;A bit of snow;5;-6;W;15;65%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;25;16;Areas of low clouds;21;2;WNW;7;83%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;91;73;Hazy sunshine;86;71;NNW;6;53%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;83;56;High clouds;83;59;N;11;39%;9%;7

New York, United States;Morning downpours;49;6;Much colder;15;12;NW;26;42%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;59;45;Partly sunny;59;44;SE;6;68%;39%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;30;20;Cloudy;25;17;SW;9;85%;71%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;52;37;Episodes of sunshine;48;39;W;7;55%;18%;2

Oslo, Norway;Colder with some sun;17;15;Cloudy and cold;22;11;NNE;4;65%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;1;-11;Blowing snow;1;-11;WNW;17;61%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;A morning shower;86;80;ENE;4;78%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;76;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;NNW;16;64%;31%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;NE;10;73%;57%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;39;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;26;SSW;3;72%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;Sunshine and cooler;86;66;S;13;48%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;96;74;Some sun;94;76;NNE;6;52%;33%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;8;75%;86%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;89;68;A shower in the p.m.;88;68;ENE;5;50%;82%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;31;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;20;SSW;3;59%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;35;14;Sunny;40;15;WNW;7;53%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;54;Afternoon showers;72;55;SW;9;55%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A downpour;61;47;Partly sunny;60;45;NNW;5;70%;29%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;78;Showers around;87;76;SE;11;64%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;38;30;Partly sunny;33;27;NW;15;71%;70%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;32;22;A snow shower;28;12;WSW;4;83%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;94;78;N;5;59%;45%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;60;45;Mostly sunny;68;52;SE;7;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;50;41;Spotty showers;53;39;NNE;5;79%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;28;4;Colder;9;0;WNW;7;73%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Morning rain;59;50;Mostly sunny;58;46;N;8;71%;17%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Partly sunny, breezy;77;64;ENE;16;63%;1%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;70;Partly sunny;82;71;E;8;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;N;10;59%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;Sunny and delightful;76;44;E;4;32%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;88;60;Sunshine;93;61;SW;6;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;NNE;4;70%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;55;39;Partly sunny;56;39;NNW;6;72%;8%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;49;38;Mostly cloudy;46;41;SSE;5;68%;63%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;37;20;Clouds and sun;43;24;NW;8;60%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;46;34;Partly sunny;46;34;W;9;52%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy;91;79;Showers around;89;79;N;12;74%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;41;33;Cloudy;43;33;SE;5;80%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;72;A shower in spots;82;73;E;9;68%;42%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but cold;24;12;A bit of p.m. snow;24;20;E;5;74%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;79;74;A shower in the a.m.;78;73;NNE;10;82%;61%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;69;57;Morning mist, cloudy;62;56;NE;10;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;27;14;Cloudy and cold;19;5;SE;6;79%;27%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;37;33;Clouds and sun;40;25;NNE;6;77%;35%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;47;28;Sunshine;46;28;N;6;51%;11%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;44;29;Sunny;45;32;NNE;6;23%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;68;52;Sunny;68;50;ENE;5;59%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;60;37;Cloudy;61;42;E;3;55%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;54;36;Sunny;50;38;SW;11;40%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;7;-4;Clouds and sun;13;6;NW;17;71%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;A morning shower;68;51;SW;11;46%;51%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;61;47;Mostly cloudy;61;49;WSW;4;68%;65%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;16;-15;Some sun;20;-11;NNE;3;47%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;46;33;Clouds and sun;43;37;ESE;4;62%;77%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;21;W;5;47%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;90;66;Sunny and very warm;89;59;ESE;6;45%;6%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;30;15;Clouds and sun, cold;25;20;SSW;6;77%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SSW;6;77%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;71;63;Windy with some sun;72;59;WSW;25;61%;34%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;60;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;NNW;5;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;34;14;Mostly sunny;35;15;E;2;42%;9%;3

