Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;76;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SW;10;83%;90%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;106;92;Sunny and very warm;106;91;W;14;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;99;72;Sunny and very warm;100;71;W;15;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;SW;7;63%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;81;62;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;N;6;56%;15%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;69;56;Spotty showers;68;56;NE;7;73%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;108;84;Sunshine and warm;106;78;ESE;10;20%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;57;49;Brief a.m. showers;61;49;N;14;75%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;65;50;Clouds and sun, cool;58;48;SSW;8;77%;44%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouding up, hot;98;77;A heavy thunderstorm;87;71;SSW;7;56%;60%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;43;An afternoon shower;57;46;W;4;67%;63%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;110;83;Sunny and seasonable;112;84;WNW;12;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;97;74;Sun and clouds;94;74;SSW;8;51%;41%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;83;70;Mostly cloudy;83;69;W;12;63%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;92;80;A p.m. shower or two;93;81;WSW;10;68%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;SW;10;70%;5%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;90;77;Heavy morning rain;91;77;SSW;13;73%;92%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;78;66;NW;9;71%;86%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;ENE;5;52%;45%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;48;Rain and drizzle;63;49;SE;7;77%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;Sunshine and nice;77;49;ESE;10;46%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;NNE;12;47%;27%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with sunshine;86;62;Clouds and sun, warm;87;65;N;4;50%;21%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;76;65;Thunderstorms;81;65;NNE;6;77%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;84;64;Partial sunshine;86;63;NE;8;41%;16%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Chilly with sunshine;50;35;Partly sunny;52;44;ENE;7;68%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;NE;5;31%;22%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;89;78;Partly sunny;91;79;WSW;8;67%;24%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunny and hot;106;83;ENE;7;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;75;54;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SSE;8;77%;24%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;66;A shower or t-storm;81;67;S;4;64%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;82;Turning cloudy;98;83;SSW;8;54%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;78;69;Sunshine, pleasant;82;69;W;7;63%;16%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;Mostly sunny;86;79;WSW;10;73%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;77;63;A t-storm in spots;79;62;N;6;68%;42%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;WNW;7;77%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;Clouds and sun, warm;98;77;ENE;7;46%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;70;A shower in the a.m.;82;68;SSE;14;74%;58%;7

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;Some sun, a t-storm;93;79;ENE;5;76%;71%;12

Denver, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;75;60;Warmer with some sun;89;65;SSW;6;45%;38%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;90;80;Couple of t-storms;89;81;S;6;82%;83%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;68;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;6;50%;7%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;74;55;More clouds than sun;68;51;W;9;68%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;109;74;Sunny and very hot;105;74;NNE;6;16%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;78;67;Mostly sunny;83;67;WSW;10;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;97;81;Showers around;91;80;SSE;4;79%;91%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;67;48;Mostly sunny;69;43;ESE;8;55%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SW;4;66%;69%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;78;60;A t-storm in spots;77;63;E;7;70%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;88;77;Heavy showers;90;77;WSW;13;81%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;88;81;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;81;SE;10;79%;90%;7

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;90;78;Partly sunny;89;77;ENE;14;57%;30%;7

Hyderabad, India;A little p.m. rain;87;72;Mostly cloudy;89;73;WSW;9;62%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;92;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;ENE;9;74%;78%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;72;NE;7;71%;78%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;93;76;E;5;60%;36%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;106;86;Warm with sunshine;101;84;NNW;9;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;65;36;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;WSW;3;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;N;6;22%;8%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;82;Sun and clouds;92;82;WSW;12;61%;15%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SSE;5;85%;83%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;95;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;77;SSW;13;50%;63%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;78;64;Heavy thunderstorms;76;64;SE;5;87%;84%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;14;63%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;67;Sunshine and nice;87;67;W;6;57%;3%;9

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;90;81;A morning t-storm;90;81;SSW;7;75%;64%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;5;78%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;51;28;Partly sunny;53;26;NNE;7;57%;15%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;Showers and t-storms;82;75;SW;7;83%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;60;Turning sunny;66;60;S;8;74%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly cloudy;76;64;Partly cloudy;77;64;NNW;8;69%;26%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;Sun and some clouds;82;65;SSW;8;56%;22%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;6;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;NE;6;71%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;97;67;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;WSW;6;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Showers around;86;81;A passing shower;87;81;W;11;75%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;79;Showers around;89;77;NNE;4;65%;70%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;A couple of t-storms;86;77;WSW;8;78%;78%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;54;46;Showers around;60;46;NW;21;75%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;A t-storm in spots;81;55;NE;4;36%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;8;74%;69%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy thunderstorm;78;62;A t-storm in spots;76;62;ENE;8;75%;73%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;74;Partly sunny;82;74;SSW;14;72%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;50;41;Partly sunny;52;45;ENE;8;61%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;85;72;Showers and t-storms;88;71;SSE;10;67%;92%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;71;61;A t-storm in spots;72;65;NE;9;77%;79%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;85;81;Cloudy with showers;86;81;WSW;16;82%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;70;51;Rather cloudy;69;54;E;6;65%;62%;6

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;80;74;A shower or two;84;74;SE;10;76%;87%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;74;Sunny and hot;101;73;NNW;11;36%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;67;53;Mostly cloudy;65;50;N;6;84%;29%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;NNE;7;50%;6%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;SSW;6;53%;13%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;88;69;Showers and t-storms;83;69;S;11;81%;87%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;A morning shower;83;77;ESE;8;78%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;78;A shower or t-storm;87;77;W;7;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;89;75;Downpours;88;73;E;6;80%;87%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;N;5;43%;55%;6

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;66;55;A morning shower;67;56;N;7;69%;82%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;11;69%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;84;72;Some sun, pleasant;87;73;SE;16;74%;35%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Partial sunshine;92;75;SE;6;54%;44%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;83;61;Sun and some clouds;86;62;N;5;38%;20%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable clouds;93;74;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;5;62%;41%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;52;Sun and clouds;75;52;E;8;47%;36%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;NNW;7;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;71;An afternoon shower;83;71;SSE;11;62%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;46;Rain and drizzle;53;47;SE;4;78%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;79;67;Showers and t-storms;77;64;NE;4;79%;67%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;65;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;W;5;72%;30%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;84;Mostly sunny;107;84;NNE;6;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;87;67;Mostly sunny;92;66;NNE;6;39%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;77;66;Mostly sunny;80;62;E;6;65%;33%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;70;58;Partly cloudy;70;58;WSW;12;72%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;ENE;7;67%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;86;78;A shower;85;78;ESE;12;73%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;67;Partly sunny;78;67;ENE;5;74%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;80;59;A shower in the p.m.;75;56;W;6;45%;80%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;E;3;45%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A shower or t-storm;85;74;ENE;6;73%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly cloudy;80;58;Partly cloudy;77;61;NW;6;65%;6%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;86;61;Sunny and very warm;86;62;NE;6;49%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds and warm;96;76;Sunshine, very hot;97;79;W;4;58%;33%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, windy, hot;91;81;Cloudy and very warm;95;82;SSE;9;67%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;S;7;76%;79%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;79;61;A heavy thunderstorm;71;61;W;7;87%;74%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;78;Partly sunny;88;77;ESE;13;67%;62%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny;83;62;S;6;51%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;WNW;8;41%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;79;Showers and t-storms;95;80;SSE;6;70%;77%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;77;61;A t-storm in spots;78;63;NNE;6;78%;45%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;106;75;Sunny and not as hot;98;65;NNW;10;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and a t-storm;79;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;69;N;8;57%;13%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;108;84;Mostly sunny and hot;106;85;ESE;8;13%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;90;77;Abundant sunshine;91;78;SSE;9;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;86;68;A shower or t-storm;87;68;ENE;6;58%;84%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very hot;98;80;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;10;61%;69%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm, warmer;79;70;Showers and t-storms;79;70;SSE;9;89%;86%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and cooler;86;73;NNE;8;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;70;WNW;12;52%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;52;A strong t-storm;79;58;ESE;7;57%;55%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;83;61;Mostly sunny;84;63;NE;5;48%;1%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Some sun and nice;84;62;NNW;8;49%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;W;7;65%;72%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ENE;5;84%;69%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;85;62;Partly sunny;85;63;N;10;51%;29%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Spotty showers;50;44;SSE;13;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;SW;7;80%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;89;61;Mostly sunny;91;66;NE;4;42%;8%;11

