Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;82;74;A little a.m. rain;83;75;WSW;7;86%;80%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;115;97;Sunlit and hot;114;91;NNW;7;25%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Sunny and very warm;99;70;W;15;25%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;77;71;Partly sunny, warmer;85;71;ESE;12;57%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;77;55;Partly sunny;75;57;NE;7;55%;14%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;78;58;Plenty of clouds;75;55;SE;11;59%;36%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;111;84;Sunny and hot;109;81;SSW;7;11%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;84;69;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WNW;10;42%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;81;65;Mostly cloudy;76;51;S;5;71%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;S;7;47%;30%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;42;Mainly cloudy;58;53;NNW;6;81%;21%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;84;Sunny and hot;115;84;N;10;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;96;76;Decreasing clouds;90;74;SW;6;67%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;78;69;W;11;81%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;W;7;69%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;Partly sunny;83;72;WSW;10;68%;8%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;A morning t-storm;88;73;SE;5;61%;85%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;89;64;Heavy thunderstorms;75;63;W;9;87%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clearing and cooler;74;55;Partial sunshine;78;58;NW;11;43%;16%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;49;Cloudy;64;50;SE;8;73%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;Sunny and nice;79;49;NE;7;45%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;79;64;Clouds breaking;80;60;NNW;13;48%;1%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;81;58;N;6;44%;13%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;86;62;A heavy thunderstorm;85;65;NE;4;68%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;78;61;NNW;7;64%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;54;51;Spotty showers;56;47;SE;9;87%;70%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;NNW;4;26%;3%;9

Busan, South Korea;A bit of rain;74;68;Partly sunny, breezy;76;67;NE;17;66%;17%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Sunny and hot;102;76;N;8;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;66;A shower or t-storm;81;66;ESE;4;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;83;A t-storm around;97;83;SW;10;55%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and cooler;72;63;Sunny and nice;78;65;E;8;44%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;78;Cloudy;86;79;WSW;13;74%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;67;56;Mostly sunny;73;58;N;9;57%;30%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;86;78;Mostly cloudy;85;76;W;9;79%;38%;6

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;94;79;A shower or t-storm;94;76;ESE;7;57%;62%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;79;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;70;S;12;82%;79%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;Hot with hazy sun;102;85;N;6;53%;10%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;91;64;Partly sunny, warm;95;66;SSW;7;32%;47%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;94;84;A t-storm around;93;80;S;7;71%;84%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;92;70;Sun and clouds;89;72;SE;6;61%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;70;57;Fog, then some sun;73;56;E;8;65%;21%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;Sunny and hot;100;72;NNE;8;20%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;78;65;Plenty of sunshine;79;68;NE;7;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;85;Some brightening;94;80;E;3;74%;74%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;63;49;Sun and clouds;62;49;SE;9;75%;40%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;64%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;71;59;A thundershower;74;60;NNW;12;65%;63%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;86;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;WSW;12;82%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;82;Some brightening;88;80;SE;7;75%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;88;76;Showers around;86;76;ENE;18;63%;81%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;84;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;71;W;8;75%;74%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;100;82;Warm with hazy sun;102;78;N;10;41%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;82;71;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;ENE;9;61%;3%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;73;Brilliant sunshine;92;71;S;7;50%;19%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;85;Sunshine and warm;101;83;N;9;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;56;36;Increasing clouds;58;38;N;5;52%;27%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;61;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;N;5;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;93;82;Hazy sun and breezy;93;84;WSW;15;56%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;72;Heavy thunderstorms;82;71;SE;5;82%;98%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Mostly sunny;102;82;SSW;15;35%;25%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;86;60;A morning t-storm;79;58;NNW;9;55%;59%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;14;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;Partly sunny;87;69;WNW;5;63%;9%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A thunderstorm;91;79;S;6;72%;63%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;76;Clouds and sunshine;89;73;SE;5;78%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;26;Partly sunny;63;24;NE;6;19%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;SW;6;77%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;65;60;Episodes of sunshine;65;59;SSW;6;75%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;NNW;9;61%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;86;62;Some sun and warm;85;62;NNE;6;50%;13%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant * sunshine;106;79;Very hot;100;72;S;6;31%;14%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;79;69;Sunny;82;69;ESE;6;68%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;ESE;5;33%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;78;A downpour;87;82;WNW;11;71%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;91;77;NE;4;69%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;Morning showers;85;77;S;6;80%;93%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;58;45;Spotty showers;54;48;W;22;66%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;E;5;52%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or t-storm;89;79;ESE;7;63%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NW;10;64%;55%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;72;Sunshine, pleasant;83;75;SSW;15;69%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;56;52;Breezy with rain;56;50;ESE;14;82%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;73;57;Mostly sunny;80;64;SW;4;43%;2%;9

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;Periods of rain;72;57;WNW;7;62%;75%;5

Mumbai, India;Downpours;88;82;Showers and t-storms;84;80;WSW;7;81%;84%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;Rain and drizzle;72;52;S;7;59%;66%;7

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;83;65;Mostly sunny;79;65;S;8;36%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Sunny and hot;100;70;NW;8;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;68;47;Abundant sunshine;68;51;E;9;59%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;81;73;Rain and a t-storm;80;73;E;7;84%;91%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny;78;55;NE;7;32%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with some sun;72;52;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;SW;7;43%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;77;ESE;16;79%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NW;8;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;88;74;Brief p.m. showers;88;74;E;5;77%;82%;9

Paris, France;Some sun;83;62;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;NE;6;44%;16%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;41;Partly sunny;66;49;E;13;68%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;76;A t-storm or two;91;78;WSW;11;71%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;72;Rain and drizzle;87;72;SSE;17;75%;86%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;73;A t-storm in spots;95;75;E;5;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;75;56;Partly sunny;76;58;WNW;8;20%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;E;5;58%;8%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;72;50;Clouds and sun;73;50;S;8;44%;31%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;WNW;8;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showery in the a.m.;82;75;Showers around;83;73;SE;11;66%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;54;45;A little a.m. rain;52;43;WSW;8;81%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;72;55;Mostly cloudy;70;55;NW;9;74%;50%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and humid;83;67;Clouds and sun;81;68;NNW;4;71%;0%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;107;83;Sunlit, seasonable;111;85;ESE;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;A thunderstorm;91;66;WNW;8;40%;71%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain, cloudy;67;59;A p.m. t-storm;68;58;NNW;9;92%;78%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;76;58;Clouds, then sun;71;56;W;11;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;77;65;ENE;7;78%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;79;Hazy sun and breezy;87;79;E;16;69%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Nice with some sun;79;66;N;6;83%;10%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;82;58;W;8;29%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain tapering off;55;35;Partial sunshine;60;40;ENE;3;49%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Hazy sunshine;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NE;6;68%;33%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;7;68%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;75;59;Partly sunny;74;57;N;6;61%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;E;6;56%;7%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;81;ENE;13;77%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;SE;8;76%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;82;60;Heavy thunderstorms;74;60;W;6;78%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;Some hazy sun;87;79;ENE;15;66%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;80;59;Sun and some clouds;73;53;NW;8;53%;30%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;75;47;Windy and cooler;64;49;WSW;18;50%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;ESE;4;66%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;69;58;Thundershowers;71;59;NNW;10;74%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;101;77;Sunny and hot;104;76;NE;7;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;92;68;Partly sunny;87;66;NNW;13;54%;70%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;107;80;Sunny and hot;105;82;E;7;8%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;90;78;Plenty of sunshine;90;75;ENE;8;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;A t-storm in spots;85;70;E;5;62%;57%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;78;70;Some brightening;84;75;S;13;72%;13%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;58;Sunny and beautiful;76;63;SW;7;51%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;91;75;Sunny and nice;85;73;N;6;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;70;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;NW;11;45%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;76;48;Mostly sunny;69;42;N;10;40%;9%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;78;57;Showers around;69;56;NE;5;66%;63%;7

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;78;62;Clouds breaking;80;59;NW;10;43%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;W;6;59%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;73;54;Rather cloudy;74;54;NW;9;62%;42%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;81;59;A shower or t-storm;81;59;N;10;51%;81%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;52;Very windy;57;52;NNW;30;83%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Showers, some heavy;86;77;SW;8;78%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;100;66;Not as hot;90;67;NE;4;37%;22%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather