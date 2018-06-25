Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;SW;8;76%;73%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;99;86;Sunny and very warm;104;84;SW;8;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;92;68;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;W;17;40%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;Sunny and beautiful;80;67;E;9;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;68;52;Fog, then sun;70;53;NNE;9;62%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;SE;8;61%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;76;Sunny and very warm;99;76;WSW;9;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;72;60;Cloudy;77;60;N;9;49%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;62;49;Spotty showers;68;56;ESE;4;73%;72%;4

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;81;65;Thunderstorms;75;64;SSE;6;83%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;55;48;A little a.m. rain;54;42;SSE;13;75%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;82;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;82;NW;16;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;72;Some brightening;92;74;SSE;5;61%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;75%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;High clouds;92;78;SW;7;64%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;77;71;Mostly sunny;80;71;ENE;9;59%;4%;11

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;WSW;9;46%;2%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;76;55;A t-shower in spots;71;58;N;5;66%;57%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;70;54;Decreasing clouds;76;54;NNE;6;58%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;63;47;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SE;6;71%;65%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;ENE;5;42%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Thundershowers;73;55;N;10;56%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, comfortable;73;54;Decreasing clouds;74;57;NNE;10;56%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;80;55;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NE;6;58%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;74;55;A t-shower in spots;75;56;NNW;6;52%;50%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;57;42;Partly sunny;59;46;NNW;9;73%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;62;Partly sunny;85;60;NNW;6;34%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;85;69;Showers and t-storms;81;74;SW;11;78%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;94;75;Sunshine and warm;99;77;ENE;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;66;46;Clouding up;61;49;N;8;83%;64%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;ESE;4;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;83;Warm with some sun;102;83;WSW;11;47%;37%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds, nice;78;65;Strong thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;10;83%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Overcast, a t-storm;87;79;Afternoon showers;86;79;WSW;10;78%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;55;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;S;13;68%;22%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;S;6;75%;32%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;77;Clouds and sun, hot;97;77;S;10;57%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;86;72;A shower or two;85;71;SSE;13;75%;56%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;109;90;Hot with hazy sun;105;87;W;8;38%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;86;60;Mostly sunny;96;66;SW;7;18%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SSE;7;91%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;SE;8;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;75;53;Partly sunny, warm;72;53;E;8;60%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;Mostly sunny;96;68;NNE;7;17%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;77;67;Mostly sunny;81;67;WSW;10;67%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;8;71%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;Mostly sunny;70;41;ESE;5;41%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;7;68%;80%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;66;50;Partly sunny;67;53;SW;9;63%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm or two;89;76;SSW;7;82%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SSE;8;73%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;Showers around;88;76;ENE;18;57%;73%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;6;71%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;Hazy sun and hot;105;78;N;9;28%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;77;67;A heavy thunderstorm;78;66;ENE;7;78%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;85;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;SSW;7;70%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;83;Mostly sunny, nice;98;83;N;10;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;38;Mostly sunny;63;39;N;6;48%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;95;59;Sunny and very warm;94;63;NW;10;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;85;Hazy sun;95;83;S;11;62%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;82;69;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;5;81%;92%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;103;83;Sunny intervals;101;81;S;17;36%;12%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;73;54;Clouds and sun;74;57;NE;11;48%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;ENE;15;59%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;86;71;Clouds and sun;86;71;W;5;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;92;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;S;8;91%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;A t-storm around;85;74;NNE;4;82%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;59;25;Partly sunny;58;28;NE;9;37%;65%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A shower or t-storm;84;74;SW;7;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;60;Clearing;65;59;S;8;78%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;NNW;9;57%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;Sunshine, pleasant;79;55;E;8;50%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;77;60;Clearing;79;62;S;7;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;79;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;SSW;7;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;98;74;Very hot;103;73;WSW;5;31%;13%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;80;Showers around;89;80;WSW;4;64%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;89;74;Clouds and sun;88;74;NE;4;74%;62%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm or two;88;78;S;5;76%;89%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;56;43;Clouds and sun;58;41;E;4;75%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSW;6;59%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A morning t-storm;89;79;SE;10;69%;67%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;63;46;Thundershowers;71;53;E;8;68%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;91;76;Nice with sunshine;85;76;SSW;13;68%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;56;41;Partial sunshine;60;44;NW;8;76%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;73;52;Mostly cloudy;76;58;N;2;38%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;56;Partly sunny;75;59;NE;6;42%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;84;80;Showers;87;77;SW;13;81%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;55;A little p.m. rain;71;54;ESE;7;71%;71%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;81;62;Mostly sunny;77;65;S;8;39%;3%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;WNW;8;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;81;63;Cloudy;77;62;E;6;83%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;76;SSW;8;63%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;81;60;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;S;7;49%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;72;45;Mostly cloudy;78;52;SSW;6;42%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;83;78;Mostly sunny;82;77;SSE;11;73%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;84;75;A shower or t-storm;85;74;NW;5;83%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;84;74;Showers around;85;74;ENE;4;81%;75%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;76;55;Warmer with sunshine;83;57;NE;6;52%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;68;52;Inc. clouds;67;54;N;9;56%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;76;SW;6;76%;70%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;SE;15;71%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;NE;5;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;66;55;Partly sunny;72;55;NW;8;54%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and hot;91;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;61;NNW;8;90%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSW;8;53%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds breaking;74;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;WNW;8;60%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;83;73;SE;9;65%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Partly sunny;53;47;SSE;5;52%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;65;51;Partly sunny;70;54;NE;4;60%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;79;68;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;ENE;5;60%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;106;80;Plenty of sunshine;108;83;NNW;11;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;76;55;Mostly sunny;84;54;NNE;7;43%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;70;54;Rather cloudy;72;56;NW;7;56%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;Turning sunny;71;59;WSW;10;56%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;65;Couple of t-storms;75;64;E;4;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;85;77;Sun and some clouds;85;77;E;12;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;NE;4;100%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;Clouds and sun;83;64;NNW;6;22%;14%;13

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;59;41;Partly sunny;59;44;E;3;53%;8%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;7;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;73;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNW;7;61%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;54;Decreasing clouds;69;54;NNE;6;57%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and hot;92;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;69;SW;5;92%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;91;81;Some sun, very hot;99;81;SSW;8;60%;19%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Mostly cloudy;86;78;S;7;73%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable clouds;72;55;Thunderstorms;68;56;SSW;9;70%;92%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;76;Sun and some clouds;87;76;ENE;11;66%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;S;8;52%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;62;47;Partly sunny;61;52;W;10;76%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;77;Mainly cloudy;92;77;SSW;5;67%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;65;52;Partly sunny;68;55;WNW;7;63%;7%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;Sunshine and nice;92;69;N;8;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;N;7;34%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;N;9;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;80;63;Thunderstorms;81;61;NE;6;64%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;73;Mostly cloudy;87;76;SSW;13;63%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;71;55;High clouds;71;62;ENE;9;56%;40%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;81;70;Sunny and beautiful;80;69;WNW;10;59%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Partly sunny;84;66;WNW;14;52%;40%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;73;49;Some sun, a shower;71;48;NNW;11;48%;66%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler;64;52;Partly sunny;66;52;W;6;52%;16%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;70;55;Thundershowers;73;55;NW;9;55%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;NE;5;80%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;60;44;Thundershowers;63;48;E;9;78%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;63;50;Thundershowers;67;52;NE;5;71%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;50;43;Windy;49;43;SSW;23;71%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;Showers and t-storms;82;76;SSW;7;87%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;63;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;NE;3;35%;7%;12

_____

