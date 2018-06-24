Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, June 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;S;10;79%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;101;87;Sunny, low humidity;103;85;WSW;11;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;92;70;Sunny and beautiful;92;67;W;17;45%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;78;67;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;E;9;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;64;56;Cloudy, comfortable;70;52;N;10;69%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;53;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SSW;8;66%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;105;73;Sunny and pleasant;100;77;WSW;8;11%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;76;54;More clouds than sun;75;56;N;10;55%;77%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;59;52;Spotty showers;62;49;S;6;79%;70%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;82;65;Partial sunshine;80;65;N;7;58%;75%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;56;49;Rain tapering off;56;49;WSW;11;77%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;107;75;Sunny and breezy;109;83;NW;15;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;74;A shower in the a.m.;92;72;S;5;61%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;14;78%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;WSW;6;68%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;77;70;Sunny and pleasant;79;70;NE;10;57%;18%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;A t-storm or two;93;75;SSE;7;44%;86%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;72;53;Clouds and sun;74;57;N;6;53%;24%;8

Berlin, Germany;Brief p.m. showers;60;52;Pleasant and warmer;72;53;NNW;8;59%;15%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;47;A little rain;63;46;ESE;7;71%;80%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;ENE;7;46%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a shower;66;55;A shower or t-storm;70;55;NNW;8;65%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;69;54;Cloudy, comfortable;74;53;N;8;62%;7%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;Partly sunny;77;56;ESE;5;48%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;A shower or t-storm;72;53;N;6;55%;63%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;48;39;Mostly sunny;54;42;W;7;64%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;62;Mainly cloudy;84;61;NNW;5;37%;34%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;89;71;Warm with some sun;84;69;SW;8;59%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;95;73;Sunny and very warm;98;74;NNE;9;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds, a shower;60;50;Variable cloudiness;63;46;E;9;80%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;79;70;ESE;4;65%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;82;High clouds and warm;99;83;SW;9;51%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Nice with some sun;74;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;ESE;11;61%;61%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;Some sun, a t-storm;85;79;WSW;10;79%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;66;53;Partial sunshine;70;56;NW;9;63%;10%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;84;77;Turning sunny, nice;83;76;WNW;12;74%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with clearing;98;76;Hot with some sun;95;77;S;12;59%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;A shower or two;84;72;SSE;12;80%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;108;88;Hot with hazy sun;109;88;W;12;29%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Cooler with some sun;68;53;Pleasant and warmer;86;59;SW;7;27%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;A heavy thunderstorm;91;79;S;7;83%;87%;3

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;93;70;Nice with some sun;87;72;SE;8;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Lots of sun, nice;72;55;Partly sunny;74;52;E;8;54%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;93;63;Mostly sunny;93;65;NNE;7;18%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;78;67;WSW;9;70%;5%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;92;83;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;7;70%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;72;46;Mostly cloudy;70;42;ENE;5;44%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;6;76%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;64;52;Partly sunny;62;52;SSW;11;80%;27%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm or two;91;77;S;8;80%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;90;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SE;9;81%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;75;Showers around;87;76;ENE;17;54%;76%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;90;74;Cloudy;86;71;W;8;67%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;102;82;Hot with hazy sun;105;78;NNE;10;27%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;74;67;Mostly cloudy;76;68;NE;8;59%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;77;A t-storm or two;88;75;WNW;8;76%;82%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;103;87;Mostly sunny;96;83;N;12;57%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;Plenty of sun;66;39;NNE;5;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;56;Sunny and very warm;93;58;N;9;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;83;Breezy with hazy sun;93;85;SW;15;61%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;82;69;Afternoon t-storms;81;69;S;5;83%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;84;Clouds and sun;104;82;SSW;15;29%;12%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;72;55;SSW;10;49%;14%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ENE;17;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;71;Mostly cloudy;85;71;SW;5;67%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Occasional a.m. rain;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;S;8;83%;84%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;SSE;4;76%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;55;27;A passing shower;58;24;NNE;7;44%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;88;72;A t-storm around;85;74;SW;6;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;60;Turning sunny;66;59;S;8;75%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;64;Plenty of sunshine;78;63;NW;9;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;77;56;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;ENE;5;43%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSW;6;68%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;79;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;SSW;6;68%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Hotter with sunshine;98;70;Sunshine, very hot;100;69;WSW;4;31%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;W;6;67%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;74;Some sun, a shower;86;75;NNE;4;78%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;NE;5;77%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;55;42;Partly sunny;57;39;NW;5;68%;30%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;SSW;5;57%;81%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;ESE;10;75%;59%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;61;46;A shower or t-storm;64;48;SW;10;77%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;90;75;Decreasing clouds;84;76;SSW;12;72%;37%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;Mostly sunny;54;41;W;9;72%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;72;56;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;NNW;6;42%;7%;10

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;77;44;Mostly cloudy;73;56;WSW;8;42%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;82;77;Rain, some heavy;85;81;SW;12;85%;100%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;72;57;Showers around;71;54;SE;6;66%;70%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;67;Mostly sunny;80;61;N;9;42%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;92;68;NW;9;47%;2%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;78;60;Afternoon showers;80;63;NW;6;75%;100%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer with some sun;83;69;Mostly sunny;87;68;SW;6;61%;1%;12

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;80;61;E;6;40%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;NW;11;43%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;Mostly sunny;83;77;E;11;80%;51%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Couple of t-storms;86;74;NW;5;84%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;A downpour;85;74;ENE;5;80%;84%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;73;53;Mostly sunny;76;55;NE;8;58%;6%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;NE;9;57%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;6;73%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;72;Clouds and sun;87;72;SE;15;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;8;47%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a shower;61;53;A shower;70;55;NW;8;54%;65%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;Mostly cloudy;90;65;NNE;6;56%;76%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds;71;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;SE;8;53%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;74;62;Partial sunshine;74;61;N;7;66%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;82;73;Showers around;82;73;SE;10;70%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;54;45;A little p.m. rain;51;43;SW;4;71%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cool with rain;59;50;Spotty showers;64;50;NE;8;67%;61%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;67;Plenty of sunshine;79;68;NNW;4;77%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;78;Plenty of sun;105;81;NNW;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;82;60;Showers and t-storms;81;57;NNE;6;62%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;53;Decreasing clouds;70;52;SE;8;59%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;60;Fog to sun;71;57;WSW;11;62%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;79;64;A shower or t-storm;76;64;E;4;76%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;More sun than clouds;85;78;E;15;69%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable cloudiness;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;ENE;4;97%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;Partly sunny;84;60;NE;7;19%;19%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;59;39;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;3;47%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NNE;7;71%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;60;Not as warm;78;59;NNW;7;69%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;77;57;Not as warm;66;54;SW;7;63%;37%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;90;69;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;W;5;51%;56%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Rain and drizzle;91;77;SSW;9;73%;62%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;87;72;Showers around;83;77;S;6;85%;84%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;70;50;Variable cloudiness;70;55;SE;9;58%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;78;Partial sunshine;87;76;ENE;15;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;67;49;Partly sunny;73;53;ENE;12;46%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;62;45;Abundant sunshine;62;48;WSW;8;58%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;95;79;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NW;6;75%;76%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. rain;61;53;Showers around;65;51;NE;6;79%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;91;70;Sunshine and nice;91;69;NE;8;25%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;Warm with sunshine;91;66;N;8;44%;22%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;99;80;Sunny and hot;104;75;SE;8;14%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;N;9;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;79;63;Showers and t-storms;81;67;E;5;51%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;83;73;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;11;56%;6%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain;68;57;Sunny and nice;71;55;NNW;8;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Nice with some sun;82;69;N;10;63%;27%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;NNW;11;56%;44%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;Nice with sunshine;73;48;NW;10;44%;34%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;73;57;Showers around;64;52;SW;6;53%;76%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;A shower or t-storm;71;56;WNW;8;56%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cooler;84;77;A t-storm around;82;75;ENE;5;85%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;58;47;A shower or t-storm;58;46;SSW;9;84%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;64;50;Thundershowers;64;50;WSW;9;73%;71%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;56;48;Mostly sunny;55;42;WSW;12;61%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;85;77;SW;8;79%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;92;64;Abundant sunshine;89;64;NE;3;40%;14%;12

