Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 6, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;16;81%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;41;32;Sunny and very warm;42;33;NNE;10;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, hot;40;26;Sunny and very warm;39;24;W;21;28%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;WNW;14;48%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;20;14;Showers;21;14;SSW;20;77%;95%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;19;12;A couple of showers;18;12;W;8;73%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and very warm;39;28;Remaining very warm;40;29;S;10;12%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;32;17;A shower in the p.m.;31;16;NNE;13;36%;66%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Hot;33;21;ENE;20;36%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny, hot;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;24;NNW;13;38%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;13;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;10;WSW;24;68%;61%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;47;33;Hazy sun and hot;46;30;W;13;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;9;56%;57%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;W;16;67%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A downpour;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;12;70%;71%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;27;22;Humid;28;21;E;16;75%;23%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;Very warm and humid;33;23;SSW;9;63%;4%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;27;16;Sunny and nice;31;20;ESE;9;48%;0%;8

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. shower or two;25;15;Partly sunny;25;16;WSW;12;63%;74%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;10;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;11;SE;11;63%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;24;13;Mostly cloudy;24;12;ESE;17;56%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SSE;13;60%;42%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;20;14;A couple of showers;21;14;SW;14;73%;72%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm, cooler;27;16;Partly sunny;29;16;ESE;7;43%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny, warmer;30;21;S;8;53%;17%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and warmer;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;ENE;9;74%;27%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;Mainly cloudy;31;20;NNE;11;33%;18%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very hot;37;26;A stray thunderstorm;37;26;NNE;13;60%;55%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;41;29;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;N;11;24%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;8;Some brightening;18;9;WNW;7;71%;56%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SE;7;63%;42%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Some sun, very warm;36;28;S;13;60%;61%;10

Chicago, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm around;29;24;S;9;69%;55%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;27;A couple of showers;30;27;SW;15;78%;97%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;22;14;Rain and drizzle;20;15;S;13;73%;82%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;27;Winds subsiding;31;26;SSW;26;79%;64%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;15;57%;28%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;A morning shower;29;20;SSE;20;67%;43%;8

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;34;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;SE;7;81%;64%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;17;Sunny;32;16;W;13;21%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around, warm;34;27;Showers around;31;27;SE;11;83%;85%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;SSE;9;55%;4%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;17;13;A couple of showers;18;12;W;27;87%;89%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;NNE;10;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;W;25;55%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;39;29;Hot with high clouds;38;29;S;9;52%;26%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;E;10;26%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;10;69%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;22;14;Periods of rain;19;16;E;29;82%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;A couple of t-storms;34;26;SW;20;73%;70%;7

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;30;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SW;11;84%;78%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;25;53%;31%;12

Hyderabad, India;Clouds, a shower;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;WSW;12;55%;29%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;25;A strong t-storm;35;24;NE;14;58%;64%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Hot;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;NNE;17;59%;56%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;13;70%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;40;33;Sunny and very warm;39;33;NNW;13;42%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;E;10;17%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;18;Not as hot;34;20;N;9;16%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;18;67%;5%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;31;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;S;8;87%;94%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;34;27;Clouds and sun;36;26;E;20;36%;73%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;N;14;63%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;16;64%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;21;Partial sunshine;30;21;WSW;11;57%;30%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;28;A couple of t-storms;33;28;SSE;10;80%;82%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NW;8;73%;64%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-2;Sunny and mild;16;0;ENE;12;27%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-shower in spots;29;24;SW;16;74%;71%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;16;Mostly cloudy;18;16;SSE;16;77%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;19;14;A couple of showers;19;14;SW;20;74%;88%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;SSW;10;57%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;SW;10;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;34;18;Partly sunny;29;16;NNW;10;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A t-storm or two;31;28;WNW;18;76%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;N;7;68%;68%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;28;A morning shower;32;28;WSW;20;73%;75%;9

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;15;9;Sunny intervals;15;7;WNW;14;71%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;21;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;NNE;10;55%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;13;71%;64%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;23;13;A couple of showers;18;11;WSW;14;86%;63%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;23;Turning cloudy;29;24;SSW;17;65%;27%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;18;14;Nice with sunshine;21;12;N;13;75%;10%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;A thunderstorm;28;18;WNW;7;60%;79%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;Partly sunny, warmer;27;18;SSE;13;62%;36%;5

Mumbai, India;An afternoon shower;31;27;A couple of showers;31;27;SW;15;84%;86%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;20;13;Mostly cloudy;22;14;E;10;61%;40%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SW;12;53%;51%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Very hot;40;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;NW;13;40%;27%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers, not as warm;19;14;Showers around;22;14;S;6;86%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as hot;34;26;Wind and rain;32;26;ESE;26;73%;94%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;13;A couple of showers;19;13;NE;11;65%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;18;Humid with a t-storm;27;17;NNE;12;71%;76%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;A morning shower;28;25;E;21;81%;90%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNW;8;86%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;31;23;Downpours;31;24;S;7;85%;86%;12

Paris, France;A shower in spots;22;14;A couple of showers;21;14;WSW;15;65%;69%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;A little p.m. rain;19;14;NNE;20;51%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mainly cloudy, warm;35;28;High clouds and hot;36;27;WSW;18;49%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;29;23;Low clouds;30;23;SE;26;71%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm around;35;24;S;11;48%;73%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;NE;10;53%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;NW;9;71%;30%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in places;22;8;An afternoon shower;22;8;NNE;13;48%;69%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NW;11;73%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;26;22;A morning shower;26;21;SSE;22;71%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;14;9;Rain and drizzle;15;11;NNW;8;73%;65%;3

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;23;16;Periods of rain;22;15;SW;11;79%;74%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and clouds;24;15;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;10;65%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;44;30;Mostly sunny and hot;46;31;E;11;7%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sunshine, less humid;33;22;S;13;46%;6%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;20;15;Periods of rain;19;16;E;16;90%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun and warmer;23;15;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;SW;17;68%;12%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;11;74%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;ENE;16;72%;80%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;SE;9;92%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;15;Nice with some sun;24;16;SSE;10;45%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;High clouds;18;4;A shower in places;16;4;WSW;6;66%;72%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;NNE;12;71%;80%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Partial sunshine;24;12;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;23;15;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;ESE;10;75%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;31;24;Very warm;35;24;N;6;59%;18%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;27;Cloudy, seasonable;33;27;E;15;60%;10%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;12;71%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;SSE;10;44%;0%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;A shower;30;26;E;13;70%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;23;13;Cooler with rain;18;13;WSW;16;86%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;14;56%;56%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and wind;28;26;Wind and rain;30;26;ESE;29;82%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;Periods of rain;19;16;ESE;18;87%;89%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and hot;38;25;N;11;23%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Very hot;36;21;N;16;26%;28%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;SE;11;16%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;WSW;14;49%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;32;18;Sunny;34;20;E;7;45%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;33;27;Rain and wind;34;25;ESE;14;65%;88%;8

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;ENE;12;78%;76%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;33;26;Breezy in the p.m.;34;28;ESE;18;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;Breezy and very hot;41;26;S;23;24%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;28;10;A stray thunderstorm;22;10;N;17;57%;55%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;25;15;Rain tapering off;20;15;W;7;74%;92%;1

Vienna, Austria;A stray thunderstorm;24;14;Partly sunny;28;19;S;12;60%;30%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;26;W;11;56%;67%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cool with rain;17;13;Occasional rain;17;11;WSW;11;92%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy with rain;15;12;Warmer;23;16;S;19;68%;37%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;12;9;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;WNW;21;70%;24%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;11;82%;71%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Turning cloudy;33;19;NNW;9;27%;34%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather