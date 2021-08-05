Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;28;24;Clouds breaking;28;24;WSW;15;83%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;41;32;Plenty of sunshine;41;32;WNW;11;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;42;27;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;W;18;27%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;23;E;12;54%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;23;16;A few showers;20;14;SW;24;83%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Rain and drizzle;18;13;W;9;69%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;N;13;13%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and very warm;32;17;NNE;12;35%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;26;14;Partial sunshine;28;18;ENE;11;53%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very hot;39;26;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;NW;16;27%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;15;11;A couple of showers;15;11;SW;15;79%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;47;32;Mostly sunny and hot;46;33;NW;14;16%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;High clouds;33;23;SSW;11;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;20;68%;56%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;34;27;Downpours;33;27;WSW;13;75%;80%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;Breezy in the a.m.;26;22;ENE;24;73%;33%;5

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;30;23;A t-storm or two;32;22;W;9;63%;60%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNE;10;54%;10%;8

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;23;15;A shower or two;24;15;WSW;8;65%;69%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;18;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;12;65%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Breezy in the a.m.;24;13;E;18;60%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;19;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;15;W;18;64%;30%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;22;15;A shower or two;20;14;SW;18;77%;68%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Very hot;37;21;A thunderstorm;30;18;NNE;9;63%;56%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;WNW;14;56%;11%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;NNE;11;79%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;NE;10;33%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very hot;36;26;Very hot;36;27;NNE;12;60%;28%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;42;30;Sunshine, very hot;41;28;N;11;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;8;79%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SSE;7;62%;55%;13

Chennai, India;Very warm;36;28;Remaining very warm;36;28;SW;14;56%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;A heavy thunderstorm;27;22;SSW;14;69%;82%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;Showers;29;26;SW;16;79%;99%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;Mostly cloudy;22;15;ESE;16;62%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;27;High clouds;31;27;SSW;9;76%;32%;6

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSE;12;52%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;20;SE;18;66%;59%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;ESE;7;81%;69%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;35;18;SSW;11;23%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;A couple of showers;31;27;SSE;9;82%;89%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;31;23;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;9;58%;19%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;19;13;Breezy with a shower;18;13;SW;27;81%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;NNE;10;15%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;WSW;23;59%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;38;29;Hot with high clouds;38;29;SSW;11;52%;11%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;21;8;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;E;6;33%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;9;69%;71%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;21;14;NE;17;58%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;33;26;Heavy p.m. showers;33;26;SW;21;77%;76%;5

Hong Kong, China;Wind and rain;29;26;A couple of t-storms;28;27;SW;18;89%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;25;Breezy with some sun;31;25;ENE;27;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;WSW;14;59%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;13;58%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;34;23;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;24;NE;10;42%;27%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Partly sunny;34;25;ESE;13;63%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;33;Sunny and very warm;38;33;W;12;44%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;9;WNW;9;24%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;18;Mostly sunny;34;18;N;10;14%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;31;27;Partial sunshine;32;27;SW;19;67%;6%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;29;21;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;21;SSE;8;81%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;28;Partly sunny;36;27;SE;19;35%;45%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;27;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;15;WNW;19;84%;78%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;26;59%;58%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;31;22;Low clouds;29;21;WSW;11;61%;39%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;S;10;76%;80%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Variable cloudiness;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;SE;9;73%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-3;Sunny and mild;15;-2;N;12;25%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;WSW;13;78%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Clouds and sun;18;16;SSE;17;72%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;WNW;14;57%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;21;16;A couple of showers;20;14;SW;24;73%;72%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;31;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;S;10;52%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;WSW;11;71%;26%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Plenty of sun;33;17;WSW;11;30%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Morning showers;32;27;Morning showers;31;28;W;19;77%;94%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;NNE;7;70%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;17;77%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;15;10;Low clouds;15;10;NW;15;70%;29%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;21;13;A thunderstorm;22;14;NNE;10;60%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;31;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;ESE;13;70%;78%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;23;13;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;13;SSW;14;97%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Decreasing clouds;30;23;SSW;22;64%;28%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;16;11;Sunny and pleasant;20;14;NNE;13;79%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSW;8;50%;5%;8

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;23;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;E;11;75%;74%;2

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;30;27;A couple of showers;31;27;WSW;20;84%;85%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;E;10;59%;22%;10

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;S;11;50%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;41;25;Hot with sunshine;39;26;SW;12;36%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;23;14;Cloudy with showers;21;14;WNW;8;88%;94%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Partly sunny;34;27;ENE;16;47%;40%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NE;9;68%;34%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;30;18;SSW;16;53%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;29;25;Considerable clouds;28;25;ESE;15;76%;66%;2

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;11;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;23;A downpour;30;23;ESE;7;84%;82%;12

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;22;16;A shower in spots;22;15;SW;18;63%;53%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;NE;15;56%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;34;28;High clouds and warm;34;27;SW;17;55%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SE;26;68%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a t-storm;35;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;SE;11;51%;71%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Clouds and sunshine;22;14;WSW;12;75%;34%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;E;7;83%;62%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;8;A stray shower;22;8;SE;13;44%;56%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;W;10;75%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;25;21;Partly sunny;27;21;SSE;19;67%;74%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;15;10;A shower or two;15;9;SE;9;75%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Episodes of sunshine;22;12;Breezy;22;15;NE;22;56%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;A morning shower;24;15;E;13;73%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;44;31;Seasonably hot;45;32;NW;15;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sun, less humid;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;WSW;11;42%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;20;15;ENE;16;66%;27%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;Partly sunny;22;16;WSW;14;60%;15%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;27;18;ENE;14;69%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;18;72%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A shower and t-storm;23;16;ENE;8;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A thunderstorm;22;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;NW;9;49%;53%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;19;3;High clouds;19;3;SW;6;49%;26%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;12;72%;63%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;15;NW;14;56%;8%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;28;17;Not as warm;23;15;SW;9;69%;60%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with a t-storm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;NW;6;68%;52%;7

Shanghai, China;Overcast;32;27;Cloudy;32;27;ENE;18;71%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSE;15;71%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very hot;37;17;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;13;WNW;15;54%;29%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;31;27;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;ENE;14;67%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;21;14;NE;16;52%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;WSW;15;52%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon t-storms;30;27;Rain and wind;32;26;SE;28;81%;85%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;12;Breezy;20;16;ENE;21;65%;65%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;38;25;Sunny and hot;38;24;ESE;12;24%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;NNE;16;27%;2%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;11;20%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;26;Sunny and very warm;35;27;NNW;11;31%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;18;ESE;10;50%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;Very hot;38;26;SSE;15;47%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;27;21;SW;12;68%;10%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Sunny and humid;33;26;E;9;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;SE;11;31%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with hazy sun;24;8;A t-storm around;26;11;ESE;14;47%;43%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with some sun;27;18;Nice with some sun;25;15;ESE;8;48%;64%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;18;15;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;WNW;15;62%;42%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds, hot;35;26;A t-storm around;36;26;WSW;11;54%;65%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. shower or two;21;12;Cool with rain;17;14;ESE;17;98%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;Cool with rain;16;12;W;22;96%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;More clouds than sun;12;10;Cloudy;14;9;S;16;85%;38%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;13;82%;88%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;20;A t-storm around;33;20;NE;8;23%;40%;10

