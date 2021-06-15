Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;19;84%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Sunny and very warm;40;32;WNW;10;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;19;W;30;35%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;WSW;16;69%;7%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;ENE;11;53%;8%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;A couple of showers;17;11;SE;14;63%;85%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NW;10;9%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;29;14;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;NNW;13;27%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;25;13;Cloudy and cooler;18;11;S;16;75%;26%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;23;16;Partly sunny, warmer;28;18;SSE;12;47%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;16;12;Partly sunny;17;11;W;11;75%;33%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;44;26;Hazy and windy;40;26;NW;32;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds limiting sun;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;S;8;57%;23%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;25;21;A couple of t-storms;26;20;WSW;22;76%;71%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;11;71%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;13;59%;19%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;Rain and drizzle;27;20;SW;10;53%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;23;14;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;WNW;12;46%;6%;10

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;23;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;ESE;9;42%;3%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;A thunderstorm;17;10;SE;8;72%;63%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning t-storm;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;12;S;5;63%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;10;42%;7%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;SE;7;51%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;18;15;Thunderstorms;20;15;ESE;11;92%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;26;14;Periods of sun, nice;28;16;W;8;37%;14%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partial sunshine;12;6;S;10;64%;20%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;Nice with some sun;29;18;ENE;9;39%;36%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy, showers;24;21;Rain and drizzle;23;21;NNE;19;75%;61%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NNE;16;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;18;13;NNW;15;78%;66%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;A thunderstorm;25;20;SSE;7;76%;65%;9

Chennai, India;Very warm;38;28;Breezy;38;28;N;22;44%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;SSE;13;40%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;27;A passing shower;30;27;SW;15;73%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;20;14;SE;11;53%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;WNW;17;71%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;36;24;Brilliant sunshine;37;24;SE;9;46%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;20;62%;2%;7

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;37;26;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;NW;10;61%;33%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;20;SSW;11;20%;14%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;SE;10;85%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;33;22;Nice with sunshine;31;21;SSE;8;65%;7%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;21;12;Cooler;16;9;SW;13;70%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;NE;14;16%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;17;67%;44%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with a shower;36;28;Warm with some sun;36;28;SSE;11;55%;38%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;High clouds;22;9;NE;8;45%;4%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A shower and t-storm;29;24;E;9;79%;77%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;WSW;17;49%;12%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;11;78%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;34;29;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSW;15;73%;77%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Nice with some sun;31;24;ENE;22;50%;70%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;32;22;A t-storm around;29;22;WSW;13;70%;64%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;NE;18;50%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;19;17;Morning rain;20;16;WSW;15;81%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;24;S;14;70%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;36;29;Breezy in the p.m.;34;30;N;21;53%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;N;10;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasingly windy;35;13;Windy in the p.m.;29;13;NNE;21;8%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;34;30;Warm, an a.m. shower;36;29;SSW;21;57%;52%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;25;20;Couple of t-storms;24;20;SSE;7;87%;85%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;39;29;Partly sunny;38;30;SW;12;29%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;28;17;Thunderstorms;27;17;NNE;14;65%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;27;Becoming very windy;32;27;E;36;58%;7%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;W;10;51%;12%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;88%;90%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;E;7;85%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-1;A shower in the p.m.;14;-1;NE;13;50%;66%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;11;81%;80%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;20;18;Mostly sunny;20;18;SSE;14;71%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;31;16;Cooler but pleasant;21;17;WNW;13;76%;44%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;SSW;11;49%;67%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;SSE;10;37%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;SSW;10;71%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Hot with some sun;35;21;A t-storm or two;30;19;E;9;36%;76%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Nice with some sun;31;29;SW;22;67%;30%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;NE;5;85%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;32;28;Partly sunny;34;28;W;11;60%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;14;10;Periods of rain;14;9;N;17;71%;74%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;21;11;A couple of t-storms;20;12;NNE;11;53%;84%;11

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;SW;11;71%;65%;3

Minsk, Belarus;An afternoon shower;22;13;Periods of sun;21;10;N;11;63%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;30;25;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;SSW;21;66%;28%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;12;10;Periods of sun;12;9;SSE;16;49%;15%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;21;12;Nice with some sun;22;12;W;10;42%;9%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;14;52%;25%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;30;27;SSW;23;84%;83%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;NE;9;69%;44%;10

New York, United States;A shower in places;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NW;11;36%;9%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;WNW;28;42%;51%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;26;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;SSW;12;52%;20%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;28;21;A t-storm or two;22;20;NE;9;85%;72%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;18;11;S;14;48%;29%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;8;Increasing clouds;22;8;WSW;20;42%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;28;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;ESE;21;84%;64%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;NW;11;76%;78%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;E;10;84%;85%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ESE;9;45%;30%;9

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;17;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;8;79%;13%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;W;10;58%;59%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Rather cloudy, humid;31;24;NE;14;76%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;ESE;10;48%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;ESE;8;49%;6%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;28;17;Nice with some sun;29;18;E;13;60%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;10;SSW;12;68%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;22;17;A passing shower;23;16;SW;12;70%;73%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;26;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;SSW;11;87%;75%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;10;4;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;N;20;50%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;NW;4;48%;6%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;17;An afternoon shower;24;18;WSW;12;76%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;44;30;Hot with hazy sun;44;29;NNE;18;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNW;11;61%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;20;14;Sun and some clouds;18;13;W;14;47%;5%;6

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSW;16;52%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;19;A t-storm or two;26;19;N;9;77%;77%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;23;72%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;20;17;A shower and t-storm;20;17;ESE;7;100%;77%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;29;16;Mostly cloudy;29;16;SW;11;16%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;17;7;Clouds breaking;17;5;SW;6;57%;24%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;13;70%;54%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;WNW;10;68%;80%;10

Seattle, United States;A little rain;19;11;Clearing;20;9;NNE;10;62%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;25;20;Pleasant and warmer;29;19;ENE;13;57%;6%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Very warm and humid;31;25;ENE;13;73%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SE;6;71%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;19;13;A shower and t-storm;23;12;WSW;14;68%;69%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;E;22;71%;77%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;21;10;Nice with sunshine;22;12;SW;11;47%;11%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNW;12;66%;78%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;34;29;Breezy and very hot;37;29;W;22;52%;13%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;SW;13;55%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;SSE;13;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;29;18;Very warm;32;19;NE;20;47%;26%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Sunny and hot;37;28;SE;12;14%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;21;NW;17;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;Mostly sunny;30;18;E;7;46%;6%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;ENE;11;71%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;21;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNW;16;46%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;E;16;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Very warm;35;23;SE;19;31%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;13;4;An afternoon shower;13;6;WNW;17;47%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;N;7;59%;27%;9

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;15;Periods of sun;30;15;SE;9;38%;6%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;11;75%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray shower;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;9;56%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;24;13;Nice with sunshine;24;12;E;10;47%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;A little a.m. rain;14;10;NNW;8;88%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;SSW;13;86%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and very hot;36;18;NE;10;30%;4%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather