Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;S;14;84%;78%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;43;30;Sunshine, very warm;41;32;NNE;11;50%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;WNW;22;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;22;20;A morning shower;22;18;ENE;16;66%;61%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;16;12;Partly sunny;20;11;N;19;70%;18%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SSW;10;57%;42%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NW;15;28%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;18;6;Sunny and delightful;22;9;E;13;36%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray t-shower;33;20;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;ENE;10;89%;79%;2

Athens, Greece;Turning out cloudy;27;16;Partly sunny;28;18;SW;12;50%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;16;14;Periods of rain;15;14;ENE;20;83%;90%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;44;26;Warm with hazy sun;42;25;NNW;20;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;High clouds;32;22;SSW;7;69%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm around;28;21;W;12;75%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;28;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;13;60%;72%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;WSW;18;70%;30%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Remaining very warm;33;20;ENE;11;24%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;A shower and t-storm;24;15;N;10;73%;84%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Some sun;26;14;NE;9;44%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;21;12;A shower and t-storm;19;11;SE;10;71%;69%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;Becoming cloudy;26;13;ESE;14;65%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;29;16;A couple of showers;25;15;NNE;9;62%;62%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;16;11;Partly sunny, milder;20;11;N;10;67%;14%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;A passing shower;23;13;E;9;68%;60%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;23;14;NNW;8;59%;5%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little a.m. rain;17;4;Mostly cloudy;14;8;E;10;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;19;A little a.m. rain;29;19;NE;10;42%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SW;15;66%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, nice;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;NNW;15;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;N;15;38%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;More clouds than sun;25;21;A shower;26;20;SE;6;74%;69%;6

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;8;62%;63%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very warm;31;21;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;S;16;48%;44%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SW;14;79%;85%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;21;13;NNW;8;53%;26%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;29;24;Hazy sun;28;24;NW;14;72%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;SE;13;73%;76%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;S;25;61%;16%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;37;28;Hazy sun;38;28;W;14;33%;4%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;16;Partly sunny;32;16;SSW;13;32%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;28;A strong t-storm;37;28;S;11;72%;68%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;34;23;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSE;8;62%;15%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;18;9;Partly sunny;16;9;SE;11;73%;33%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;NE;13;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm or two;23;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;ENE;10;78%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;33;26;Showers around;31;26;ESE;8;78%;92%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;19;7;ESE;11;50%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;13;66%;52%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;NNW;11;52%;39%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SW;15;78%;79%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;A couple of showers;32;26;SE;8;66%;83%;13

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;26;52%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSW;9;73%;64%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;37;25;Mostly sunny;38;26;NNE;18;37%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;21;13;Sunny and nice;23;15;SSE;10;60%;25%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;33;25;SSW;10;70%;74%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;36;29;Sunny;34;29;NNW;13;56%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Partly sunny;15;4;NNE;11;47%;15%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;NW;13;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;30;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;SW;18;55%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;WNW;10;63%;40%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;32;Partly sunny;40;32;SSW;9;18%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;13;A passing shower;22;13;NW;12;56%;66%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;31;60%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;WSW;9;58%;42%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;S;11;61%;38%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A morning shower;33;25;NNW;7;71%;57%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-3;W;16;37%;4%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;SSW;8;81%;75%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;19;16;Partly sunny;18;17;SSE;12;77%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;NNW;14;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;A passing shower;21;13;E;9;65%;80%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;24;16;S;11;58%;4%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;30;22;SSE;10;70%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;23;13;Sunshine and warmer;28;16;SSE;7;62%;7%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;29;An afternoon shower;31;29;WSW;22;73%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;8;77%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;28;A thunderstorm;35;28;WSW;15;62%;92%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;13;10;Breezy in the p.m.;16;12;N;21;78%;29%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;NE;10;51%;76%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;27;A passing shower;30;27;E;20;65%;61%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;25;12;Clouds and sunshine;24;15;N;14;58%;33%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;SSW;19;68%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;15;9;Mostly sunny;14;6;ENE;10;69%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;21;SW;5;57%;14%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;24;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;ENE;13;51%;66%;7

Mumbai, India;A stray thunderstorm;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;S;11;76%;65%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;E;13;64%;65%;6

New York, United States;Fog this morning;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;21;S;11;47%;2%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;32;19;Plenty of sun;32;18;WNW;13;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;16;10;Pleasant and warmer;23;12;WSW;19;60%;27%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;23;19;A morning shower;25;19;W;8;66%;46%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;24;11;Partial sunshine;21;11;SSE;12;57%;67%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;29;18;Very warm;31;20;SW;14;56%;10%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;ENE;10;78%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;W;14;83%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ENE;8;85%;68%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;10;57%;21%;9

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;22;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;SSE;14;80%;59%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;29;Hot with high clouds;36;28;SW;17;54%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;15;81%;57%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;11;56%;73%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;26;15;A couple of showers;25;14;E;10;50%;61%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;S;12;59%;30%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;10;Showers around;19;11;NW;13;64%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sun and clouds;26;15;N;13;70%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;26;22;SSE;13;81%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Rain and drizzle;11;7;ESE;12;80%;90%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;20;12;N;12;55%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;19;Variable cloudiness;28;20;WNW;8;68%;4%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;45;33;Very hot;47;33;ENE;12;4%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Clearing;25;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;S;13;56%;83%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;25;13;Variable cloudiness;25;14;NW;9;43%;13%;4

San Francisco, United States;Milder;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;W;23;52%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;28;19;E;13;73%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;29;25;A couple of showers;28;25;E;23;80%;83%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;ENE;8;100%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;SW;12;14%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Inc. clouds;17;8;Cloudy;15;7;SW;5;50%;38%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Morning showers;30;23;N;14;78%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;26;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;NNW;11;61%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;16;9;Afternoon rain;13;8;SSW;12;74%;87%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Turning sunny, nice;26;16;SW;9;67%;9%;11

Shanghai, China;Very warm;30;21;Sunny and hot;33;21;SSE;15;50%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Turning cloudy;32;27;S;12;69%;42%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;A thunderstorm;24;14;W;12;62%;82%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A couple of showers;30;25;E;20;67%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny;25;12;SE;8;44%;18%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;WNW;11;63%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Thunderstorms;27;25;E;11;78%;76%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;21;12;Partly sunny;21;12;W;12;56%;14%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;41;28;Very hot;41;26;SE;14;15%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;25;12;A little p.m. rain;26;11;NW;18;53%;83%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and hot;36;25;W;14;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;WNW;12;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;E;8;42%;63%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;24;20;Showers around;21;19;S;11;85%;86%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and warmer;29;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;SW;20;57%;4%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;Hazy sun;32;25;SE;14;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;34;22;Mostly cloudy;29;20;NW;14;41%;16%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;28;16;Inc. clouds;24;1;NNW;15;33%;84%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A brief shower;18;10;Cloudy with showers;16;9;E;9;57%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;28;17;A couple of showers;22;14;WNW;15;60%;61%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-storm, hot;35;25;A couple of t-storms;33;24;WSW;8;71%;87%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray shower;23;11;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;NNW;13;60%;22%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;N;12;46%;10%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;13;Cloudy;16;12;ENE;19;75%;67%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;34;27;Warm with a t-storm;33;26;W;13;68%;77%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;28;11;A t-storm around;26;11;NE;9;39%;45%;11

