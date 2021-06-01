Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;16;79%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;40;30;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;WNW;12;42%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;18;Sunny and breezy;29;17;W;25;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Rather cloudy;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;ENE;12;76%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with sunshine;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;ENE;14;53%;2%;7

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;6;Cloudy;15;8;SE;10;55%;29%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunshine, very hot;41;28;SSE;8;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;15;NE;23;51%;44%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Humid with some sun;28;19;ESE;8;72%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Sun and some clouds;25;16;S;12;44%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SW;10;72%;33%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;25;Very warm;41;24;NW;21;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;6;80%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;8;69%;83%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;36;28;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;S;11;56%;44%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;23;18;Clouds and sun;22;18;ENE;14;82%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;28;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;16;SW;19;38%;2%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;20;8;Partly sunny;22;10;N;10;44%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;22;10;A thunderstorm;24;14;ESE;12;54%;57%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;12;SE;8;69%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly cloudy;28;15;SE;12;51%;5%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;22;10;SE;11;47%;16%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and nice;24;12;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;S;8;53%;56%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;12;9;A passing shower;16;9;ESE;12;70%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cool with some sun;20;8;Variable clouds;20;10;E;7;45%;8%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;Mostly sunny;17;6;S;12;66%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;NE;10;36%;23%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Partly sunny;29;19;SW;10;51%;59%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;35;21;Sunshine;34;20;NNE;17;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;19;13;SE;15;68%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SE;6;76%;62%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;26;SSW;10;59%;61%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;Clouds, a shower;22;14;NNE;12;65%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A thunderstorm;30;27;SW;12;77%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;18;9;Partly sunny;18;13;E;13;63%;42%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;26;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;NNW;20;77%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;S;9;65%;60%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;31;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;21;S;15;71%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;A strong t-storm;36;27;SSW;10;49%;57%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;SW;11;42%;20%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;33;27;Afternoon showers;34;25;SE;14;81%;94%;3

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;34;23;Showers around;32;22;SSE;8;68%;68%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;11;A little rain;17;11;SE;14;76%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with hazy sun;35;21;Very hot;36;22;NNE;12;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;W;14;65%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;SSE;10;58%;24%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;24;11;Lots of sun, nice;24;11;N;10;53%;20%;5

Havana, Cuba;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;14;68%;71%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;17;7;Decreasing clouds;18;10;WSW;10;59%;10%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;9;74%;66%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;S;14;71%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;NE;22;54%;12%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;36;23;A couple of t-storms;32;22;ESE;7;73%;84%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;24;Partly sunny;36;25;NE;17;40%;7%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray p.m. t-storm;17;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;S;12;68%;71%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;25;Showers around;33;25;ESE;11;72%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;41;31;Sunny and not as hot;35;30;NNW;13;55%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;14;2;Mostly sunny;14;4;SSE;8;49%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy and hot;34;18;Very warm;33;17;NNW;20;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and breezy;35;30;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;SW;22;56%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;18;A t-storm around;28;18;WSW;9;68%;47%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;43;32;Hazy and very warm;43;32;NE;17;11%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thickening clouds;17;12;Cloudy and cool;18;13;NE;19;53%;29%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;26;Showers around;31;26;ENE;25;67%;81%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;34;24;Decreasing clouds;33;23;W;9;57%;34%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny intervals;37;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;S;12;84%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Showers around;33;26;SE;7;79%;90%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;NE;10;16%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;10;76%;69%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;17;Low clouds;18;16;SSE;8;81%;4%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;NNW;13;64%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;24;14;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;SW;16;52%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;27;17;S;10;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;23;Nice with some sun;29;22;SW;9;71%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;26;13;Partly sunny;28;16;NW;9;48%;5%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Sunshine, pleasant;31;29;W;20;64%;3%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;7;74%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;10;66%;89%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;17;8;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;NNE;16;61%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;W;12;59%;89%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;29;26;A morning shower;29;25;E;20;66%;82%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;17;9;Variable cloudiness;19;11;NE;15;46%;8%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy this morning;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;19;67%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. shower or two;18;13;Partly sunny;14;7;SW;19;65%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;23;14;Mostly sunny, warm;26;16;SSW;6;38%;60%;9

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;10;NE;14;39%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;33;29;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;28;SW;11;76%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;A t-storm around;24;13;NE;11;64%;55%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;24;16;SSE;11;54%;55%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;W;17;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with some sun;28;14;Remaining very warm;28;15;N;8;55%;12%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;29;19;High clouds;27;19;ENE;10;57%;8%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;9;Decreasing clouds;20;12;ENE;10;47%;8%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;23;10;Becoming cloudy;27;14;SSW;15;42%;74%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;25;E;22;68%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;12;83%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Heavy thunderstorms;30;23;ESE;8;85%;87%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;A shower and t-storm;26;17;SSW;11;71%;81%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;20;9;ESE;10;67%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;29;S;9;58%;54%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SE;17;70%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;E;9;59%;76%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;20;9;A thunderstorm;21;10;E;12;54%;57%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, a shower;22;14;Mostly cloudy;28;17;S;14;62%;58%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon t-storms;20;11;Afternoon t-storms;20;11;SW;13;69%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;22;13;Sunshine and nice;22;13;N;11;68%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;Showers around;26;22;SSE;11;86%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;10;6;A shower in the a.m.;10;6;SSW;14;68%;59%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;Variable cloudiness;19;11;NE;9;52%;22%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNW;8;78%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;30;Sunny and hot;45;31;NE;15;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;26;12;Partial sunshine;26;13;NNE;10;48%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Partly sunny;19;10;ENE;13;56%;12%;6

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;21;13;Low clouds breaking;16;12;SW;20;71%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;29;17;A shower and t-storm;29;19;ENE;14;67%;72%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;20;73%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NW;8;87%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;Clouds rolling in;27;17;E;19;16%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Periods of sun;20;6;SSE;6;62%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;N;13;75%;85%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;11;64%;27%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;NE;10;50%;6%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;25;15;Warmer with hazy sun;28;16;WSW;9;61%;36%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;21;Rain and drizzle;25;22;ENE;20;80%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;SE;10;78%;78%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;16;8;A passing shower;18;7;WSW;15;67%;61%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;30;25;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;E;19;65%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with some sun;17;8;Partly sunny;19;7;ESE;12;56%;9%;6

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;13;60%;71%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;27;SSE;9;68%;75%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;16;8;More clouds than sun;17;9;E;11;57%;7%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;39;24;Some sun, very hot;38;24;SE;12;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Windy in the p.m.;28;14;NNW;22;50%;29%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;25;N;15;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;28;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;NNW;14;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;22;11;Partial sunshine;25;11;ENE;9;40%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;23;19;Rain and drizzle;25;20;SSE;16;62%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;Nice with some sun;21;12;Mostly cloudy;21;14;S;9;60%;81%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;Increasingly windy;30;21;E;28;52%;8%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;26;20;Mainly cloudy;30;20;ESE;19;45%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold;9;1;Rain and drizzle;9;3;N;16;67%;61%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Sunshine and nice;24;13;SE;7;52%;45%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;20;8;Nice with some sun;22;11;SE;11;46%;17%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, very hot;37;26;Very hot;40;27;SW;10;44%;21%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;18;7;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NE;12;48%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;19;9;Variable clouds;20;10;NE;14;43%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;9;Mostly sunny, milder;15;9;NNE;13;80%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;WSW;10;57%;40%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Lots of sun, warm;30;15;N;8;21%;5%;11

