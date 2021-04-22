Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSW;16;80%;76%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;NE;8;24%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;N;7;25%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;18;12;Clouds and sun;17;12;ENE;14;71%;27%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;11;1;Partly sunny;13;2;NNE;12;62%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;SE;4;52%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;28;15;Mostly cloudy;30;17;NW;13;20%;10%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but chilly;7;-3;Rather cloudy, cool;10;-2;ESE;15;33%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds;30;21;Partial sunshine;29;20;ESE;16;56%;83%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;21;12;Variable cloudiness;22;13;NE;10;51%;69%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;18;11;Afternoon rain;21;15;W;12;80%;96%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;23;Breezy and hot;36;20;NW;24;13%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;10;70%;65%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;SW;7;64%;75%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;35;27;A morning t-storm;36;27;SSE;12;62%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;16;9;More clouds than sun;17;10;NNE;13;68%;0%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;17;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNW;15;48%;15%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;16;4;NW;14;51%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;11;4;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;18;58%;23%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;22;11;Afternoon showers;22;12;SE;10;56%;87%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;S;7;54%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;15;3;Partly sunny;14;3;N;20;46%;4%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny;14;3;ENE;9;65%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;19;9;Showers around;19;7;E;14;61%;74%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;18;1;Partly sunny, cooler;13;1;WNW;16;50%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;25;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;20;NE;13;75%;82%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;A little a.m. rain;28;19;NNE;8;51%;77%;6

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;26;17;Mostly cloudy;20;15;NNE;23;54%;43%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;13;Mostly cloudy;30;14;NE;21;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;Cloudy, not as warm;20;13;SSE;15;74%;0%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;A morning shower;29;19;E;6;57%;72%;12

Chennai, India;Periods of sun;35;27;Partial sunshine;36;28;S;13;58%;20%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warmer;13;6;Becoming cloudy;13;8;SSE;17;50%;67%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;An afternoon shower;32;26;WSW;11;73%;75%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;10;4;Variable cloudiness;11;2;NW;19;46%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;NNW;18;76%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;18;15;Rain, thunderstorms;22;14;S;16;81%;75%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;32;24;A t-storm around;30;24;S;23;78%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Hazy sunshine;34;19;N;17;34%;8%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;Spotty showers;12;1;WNW;11;55%;67%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;23;Hot with hazy sun;38;25;SSW;10;51%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;35;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;S;6;65%;62%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;12;3;Some sun;13;6;E;18;57%;0%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;NNE;13;24%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;22;17;Breezy in the a.m.;19;16;ESE;35;79%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;18;81%;73%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Nice with some sun;26;13;NE;6;49%;44%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;30;23;Partial sunshine;31;22;E;14;61%;32%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;10;2;Spotty showers;5;1;W;13;78%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A brief p.m. shower;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSW;10;80%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;SE;10;69%;6%;12

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Spotty showers;29;22;ENE;26;60%;75%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;23;Partly sunny;34;24;W;8;44%;9%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Sunny and nice;26;14;N;16;40%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;16;8;Becoming cloudy;18;10;NW;11;65%;46%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning out cloudy;33;24;A shower;32;24;E;11;67%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, hot;36;26;Sunshine;33;27;NW;14;47%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;9;ESE;10;50%;53%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;N;10;17%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;40;26;NNE;12;34%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;10;Sunny and delightful;28;12;W;9;47%;0%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;28;Plenty of sun;40;29;ENE;8;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;18;6;Showers around;11;3;W;12;59%;85%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;31;24;Spotty showers;29;25;NNE;15;68%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;24;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;8;69%;69%;8

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;34;25;Hazy sun and warm;35;26;SSW;10;50%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;7;78%;63%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;3;A shower or two;14;2;NNE;16;57%;96%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;31;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;13;71%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;18;Mostly sunny;21;18;SSE;11;77%;10%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Milder with some sun;20;14;A t-storm, breezy;20;15;S;21;78%;80%;3

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and dry;12;3;Mostly sunny;14;5;ENE;17;51%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;19;13;Low clouds breaking;19;12;S;10;60%;12%;6

Luanda, Angola;Humid;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;S;9;77%;74%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;17;10;Variable cloudiness;19;10;ESE;9;59%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;33;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;WSW;14;66%;66%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;7;82%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;An afternoon shower;33;26;NNW;11;61%;65%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;12;Clouds and sun;17;11;W;15;64%;38%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;27;14;SW;10;21%;0%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;Spotty showers;27;25;E;20;61%;82%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;14;1;Spotty showers;8;-1;W;18;58%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;32;27;Clearing;33;27;SE;11;67%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;15;59%;96%;4

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow showers;6;1;Breezy and milder;14;7;WSW;24;39%;7%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;15;9;Showers around;18;5;NNW;19;56%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;High clouds;33;28;WNW;12;64%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds limiting sun;25;16;A t-shower in spots;26;16;NNE;11;73%;71%;12

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;11;5;Breezy and warmer;18;9;WSW;29;28%;2%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunshine;28;12;WNW;12;40%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;NNE;19;54%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Mostly cloudy;24;14;W;12;47%;9%;5

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;10;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;NNE;15;31%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;An a.m. snow shower;7;0;Breezy and milder;15;5;WSW;25;40%;6%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;25;Showers around;29;25;ESE;13;79%;77%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;NNW;13;68%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;29;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;E;13;87%;66%;8

Paris, France;Sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;ENE;16;47%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;24;17;Periods of sun;26;17;E;12;45%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;10;78%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NE;12;75%;82%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;33;22;A t-storm around;33;22;SE;11;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;11;3;Partly sunny;12;2;W;17;45%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;25;14;Not as warm;20;11;ENE;15;54%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Periods of rain;18;10;SSW;12;77%;81%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SSE;8;76%;26%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;ESE;13;75%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;9;7;SE;25;82%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;10;2;Spotty showers;6;2;WNW;24;73%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;25;20;Partly sunny;26;20;NW;12;67%;12%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;23;Partly sunny and hot;38;23;SE;11;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds, a shower;16;7;Partly sunny, milder;20;7;E;9;67%;27%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Milder;13;5;Showers around;10;2;SSE;12;73%;71%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;10;Partly sunny;15;10;WSW;21;63%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;26;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;ENE;16;71%;63%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;E;19;66%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower;25;17;A t-storm around;25;17;SSW;11;78%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;N;8;23%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;19;9;Partly sunny;19;6;SSW;8;61%;8%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;30;22;Sunshine, a shower;30;22;N;12;69%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;20;11;A thunderstorm;19;13;SE;13;70%;79%;4

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;17;8;Plenty of clouds;16;8;SSW;13;65%;72%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;28;18;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;ENE;12;42%;61%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;18;Rain and drizzle;24;17;WNW;15;73%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;28;26;A morning shower;31;26;SW;13;72%;72%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;18;8;Showers around;14;5;WNW;12;69%;65%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;25;A stray shower;30;24;E;18;62%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow;3;0;A little rain;8;0;NW;21;45%;65%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;19;11;Sunny and beautiful;21;11;WNW;15;49%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid;33;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;29;22;ENE;14;69%;46%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;11;2;Spotty showers;7;2;S;12;72%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;ENE;10;34%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;19;8;Winds subsiding;19;9;N;28;49%;10%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;Remaining very warm;31;20;NW;15;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNW;14;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;19;12;Spotty showers;17;12;SE;6;68%;87%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;26;10;Not as warm;21;11;SSE;14;37%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and breezy;7;1;Breezy and milder;14;6;WSW;25;54%;12%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;30;21;Not as warm;23;16;NW;16;60%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;21;15;More clouds than sun;21;13;WNW;13;66%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, nice;13;-1;Rain and sleet;14;2;E;13;43%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Cloudy;15;8;ESE;8;61%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;14;4;Sun and some clouds;15;3;NW;15;38%;4%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;25;Very hot;39;27;SSE;9;49%;22%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;11;1;Spotty showers;8;-1;W;18;62%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;11;2;Spotty showers;10;0;W;21;57%;62%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;15;A little p.m. rain;18;14;N;32;73%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Warm with sunshine;38;26;W;10;49%;15%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;27;10;Sunny, not as warm;20;8;NE;10;35%;0%;9

