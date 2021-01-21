Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Showers around;31;25;SW;10;81%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;Mostly sunny, windy;22;15;NW;30;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Sunny;8;-2;NE;8;59%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;WNW;19;57%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Winds subsiding;8;4;Periods of sun;7;2;SSW;20;78%;56%;1

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Cloudy;2;-2;NNE;5;76%;77%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-12;Sunlit and cold;2;-7;SE;10;51%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-12;-26;Frigid;-21;-23;SW;15;83%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;31;23;Humid, a.m. showers;31;23;NE;10;74%;74%;10

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;9;More clouds than sun;15;10;SSW;9;76%;44%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;15;Clouds and sun;21;16;WSW;21;54%;33%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;NW;18;40%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;21;Clouds and sunshine;32;21;SE;9;67%;17%;9

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;16;E;9;54%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;32;20;Partly sunny;33;21;SSW;8;44%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;15;11;Very windy;15;8;WNW;39;64%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-5;Brilliant sunshine;4;-7;SSW;6;36%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;13;5;More clouds than sun;13;6;SSE;15;65%;43%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;11;7;A little a.m. rain;9;1;WNW;14;66%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;7;Clouds and sunshine;20;8;ESE;10;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;ESE;14;53%;12%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sunshine;7;3;A passing shower;11;7;S;21;85%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy;8;4;Variable cloudiness;7;1;SSW;10;79%;27%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;8;-1;Partly sunny, mild;9;1;SW;7;61%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;11;4;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;SSE;17;70%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Sunny and very warm;33;22;ENE;16;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;20;Nice with some sun;30;19;SE;9;44%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;13;7;Showers around;13;6;NNE;9;82%;71%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;NNE;17;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;26;18;Mostly sunny, humid;28;18;S;17;68%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;SE;5;54%;10%;8

Chennai, India;A morning shower;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;ENE;6;73%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;4;-7;Breezy and colder;-5;-11;NW;27;54%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;WNW;8;75%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;7;3;A shower;4;0;SW;20;85%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;NNE;16;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;8;E;12;75%;59%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, windy;31;26;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;26;73%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;23;7;Hazy sunshine;20;10;ESE;7;73%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;-2;Partly sunny;8;-1;SW;9;48%;17%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Hazy sun;26;16;NNW;6;50%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;76%;76%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;6;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;W;19;81%;21%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;17;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-13;ENE;12;58%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;16;15;Spotty showers;18;12;W;33;75%;69%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;20;17;Areas of low clouds;24;17;SE;6;61%;19%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;27;15;A t-storm around;28;14;ESE;9;60%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;8;63%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;-2;-3;Spotty showers;2;1;SSW;18;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;S;9;66%;89%;6

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;24;18;Some sunshine;25;17;S;7;61%;17%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;27;22;A little p.m. rain;27;22;ENE;29;61%;82%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;ESE;8;49%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;21;6;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;12;50%;78%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;9;6;Clouds and sun;12;8;S;10;67%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;11;74%;58%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;23;N;11;42%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;30;15;Sunny;30;16;E;7;33%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with clearing;14;-3;Showers around;9;-11;SW;9;47%;85%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Sunny and breezy;27;11;NW;20;59%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;5;Hazy sunshine;18;5;ESE;7;70%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;Turning sunny;30;17;NNW;20;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;2;0;Clouds and sunshine;7;2;S;14;70%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;15;61%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;9;71%;68%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NNE;9;41%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;24;Showers around;30;23;W;6;80%;99%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A touch of rain;12;3;A morning shower;12;3;E;16;68%;57%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;23;Nice with sunshine;32;24;SSW;8;73%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;SSE;11;65%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;15;11;Some sun, a shower;14;10;W;18;77%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;8;2;Partly sunny;6;0;SW;11;79%;28%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;A few p.m. showers;17;9;SSW;11;75%;87%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;11;64%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;9;7;Spotty showers;9;1;WSW;27;69%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun, some clouds;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;ENE;12;72%;80%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A t-storm around;30;24;SE;11;77%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A few a.m. showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;SE;6;78%;80%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;32;20;Sun and clouds;29;18;S;15;40%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Mostly sunny;25;10;SW;6;33%;6%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;W;12;58%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;1;-2;Clouds and sun;2;1;S;13;91%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;23;65%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;NE;17;64%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-3;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-11;W;5;79%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with snow;-7;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;2;S;10;72%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;29;21;Hazy sunshine;31;22;N;11;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;A thunderstorm;25;16;NE;21;68%;71%;10

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;6;1;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-3;NW;31;46%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;12;3;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NE;10;48%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;-12;-16;A bit of a.m. snow;-14;-24;WSW;12;86%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;14;6;A bit of rain;12;7;NE;9;79%;72%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow, sleet and rain;3;2;Snow and rain;3;0;SSW;14;86%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-2;-5;Becoming cloudy;-4;-15;WNW;18;81%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;ENE;15;79%;75%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;14;69%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;E;10;77%;81%;9

Paris, France;Cooler, p.m. rain;8;4;Variable cloudiness;7;0;SSW;9;74%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer;36;20;Very warm;35;20;S;19;39%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;32;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;7;46%;36%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Overcast, a t-storm;32;24;NNE;17;77%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSW;9;49%;12%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;6;2;Showers around;9;2;ENE;10;63%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;0;Mild with some sun;8;-2;NNE;5;82%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;11;Afternoon rain;17;11;E;12;71%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;12;Mainly cloudy;18;10;N;17;89%;44%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SE;15;69%;64%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;0;-5;Periods of sun;-3;-4;N;28;66%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Partly sunny;3;1;S;20;91%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;E;13;62%;7%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;16;3;Sunny, but cool;14;5;N;15;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;15;9;A shower and t-storm;14;9;SSW;16;81%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;-7;-7;Ice to rain;2;1;SSE;11;81%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;15;9;Spotty showers;12;7;NW;13;74%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A stray thunderstorm;27;17;ENE;16;62%;42%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;12;70%;28%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;SSW;10;62%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;5;Mostly sunny;24;6;E;8;25%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;Sunny;34;15;SW;11;37%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NNE;15;73%;6%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;14;10;Showery;11;8;W;16;83%;94%;2

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;8;4;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;N;10;62%;14%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;4;Mainly cloudy, mild;10;1;NE;4;72%;5%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Rain and drizzle;12;6;NNE;13;82%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;NNE;9;74%;86%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;6;-2;Variable cloudiness;9;2;S;10;73%;14%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;E;7;71%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;5;2;Spotty showers;5;1;SSW;15;91%;77%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;27;20;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;17;55%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;25;19;A little p.m. rain;25;18;ENE;14;74%;69%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;1;0;Spotty showers;4;1;S;16;85%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;17;-5;Quite cold;-4;-6;SE;12;92%;62%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;4;-4;Sunny;4;-4;NNE;6;63%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;6;-6;Sunny, but cold;3;-4;SSW;11;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;20;5;E;9;39%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;14;8;Spotty showers;16;9;SE;15;68%;73%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;10;4;Turning cloudy;11;4;NNE;8;50%;37%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Breezy with flurries;0;-8;WNW;30;62%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;S;10;46%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;19;8;Mostly cloudy;20;11;S;10;49%;64%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-10;-20;Hazy sunshine;-5;-17;ESE;6;68%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;8;1;Sunny;8;1;NE;5;38%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;7;2;Spotty showers;12;6;SSE;4;76%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sun, some clouds;27;19;ENE;6;52%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;2;-2;Partly sunny;3;1;S;16;90%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;6;1;Partly sunny;5;2;S;16;92%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;14;Breezy in the p.m.;21;17;N;17;62%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and less humid;34;21;Mostly cloudy;33;21;SW;8;49%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;-3;-12;Sunny, but cold;-4;-13;NE;3;41%;0%;3

