Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;14;82%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NE;7;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;14;8;Increasing clouds;15;9;NE;9;74%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;22;12;Increasing clouds;20;12;ESE;11;75%;10%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;12;9;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SSW;14;95%;72%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-5;SSW;3;84%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;4;-3;Sunny and chilly;7;-1;E;10;38%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;-10;-15;Cloudy and cold;-10;-17;SW;10;75%;5%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and humid;29;23;A strong t-storm;32;22;ESE;14;74%;100%;13

Athens, Greece;Rain;14;12;Showers around;15;9;N;13;73%;61%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Warmer with some sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;SSW;11;61%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;22;13;Winds subsiding;22;13;SE;30;49%;69%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;7;80%;75%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny and nice;26;17;ENE;11;56%;28%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;E;11;65%;64%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;11;Partial sunshine;17;7;NW;10;82%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-9;Sunshine and chilly;0;-8;N;8;17%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;4;-1;Fog, then some sun;7;1;SE;9;82%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SSW;12;70%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;7;A little p.m. rain;19;7;SE;8;68%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;E;9;41%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SE;21;91%;31%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;11;8;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SSW;11;91%;68%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;7;2;Fog, then some sun;6;0;ENE;5;81%;8%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;-1;Low clouds;4;0;ENE;8;84%;27%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and pleasant;28;20;Clouds breaking;24;13;E;17;65%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;27;18;A t-storm around;30;18;NE;9;40%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-8;Sunny, but cold;3;-7;WNW;16;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;14;Hazy sun and breezy;20;14;WSW;24;51%;56%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Thickening clouds;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSE;28;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;21;A shower;28;21;E;6;64%;63%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;A morning shower;31;25;NNE;12;73%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;ESE;11;44%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Variable cloudiness;30;23;NE;11;73%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;5;Rain and drizzle;6;4;WSW;13;96%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;N;17;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;Clouds breaking;9;1;NW;12;80%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;67%;14%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Hazy sunshine;19;7;NNW;5;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;Mostly sunny;1;-5;SSW;9;65%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;26;17;Hazy sun;27;17;NNW;8;59%;18%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SW;8;81%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;10;5;Periods of sun;9;5;SE;16;81%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-7;Cold with some sun;0;-8;NNE;8;45%;28%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;19;14;Partly sunny;18;12;W;11;73%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;27;13;Cooler;16;13;NE;13;66%;43%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;10;78%;75%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;ESE;8;72%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with flurries;-2;-2;Cloudy;2;1;SSW;17;93%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;8;71%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;24;14;Mostly sunny;22;14;NE;11;50%;24%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;18;62%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;29;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SE;10;57%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;16;4;Hazy sun and cool;15;3;NNW;10;64%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;14;11;A little a.m. rain;13;8;NNE;23;80%;83%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;25;Showers around;31;25;WSW;18;72%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;24;High clouds;31;23;SSE;13;61%;61%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm around;26;14;NE;10;65%;64%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-12;W;7;38%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;26;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;NE;10;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;20;4;SW;7;43%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;35;20;Hazy sunshine;35;18;N;18;15%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;0;-1;Cloudy;1;-4;N;9;97%;6%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;N;9;61%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;10;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;27;19;Hazy sunshine;26;18;NNE;11;51%;22%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;5;78%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of clouds;16;4;Clouds and sun;19;4;E;13;42%;58%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;77%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;23;19;Mainly cloudy;23;19;SSE;13;70%;36%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;16;9;Inc. clouds;15;12;SSW;10;69%;78%;2

London, United Kingdom;A touch of p.m. rain;13;8;Partly sunny;11;7;S;15;86%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNE;8;39%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SW;10;63%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;Partly sunny;11;3;SSW;11;73%;30%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;26;A shower;30;26;E;11;73%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;8;84%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;10;71%;51%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;33;22;Cooler in the a.m.;30;19;SSW;21;55%;42%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;10;SW;7;37%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Periods of sun;27;20;SW;9;78%;20%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-4;Cloudy;-1;-4;S;5;89%;9%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;ENE;20;59%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;27;16;A shower in places;20;14;E;20;71%;43%;4

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;-1;-9;Colder;-8;-15;NNW;24;48%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;-4;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-8;W;6;89%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Brief a.m. showers;28;25;Hazy sunshine;31;24;N;16;58%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunshine and nice;27;14;NNE;16;45%;16%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;6;-1;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;-3;N;31;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;11;A few showers;17;12;NNE;9;86%;84%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-10;-11;A little snow;-10;-14;SW;20;85%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;9;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;WNW;20;47%;34%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;1;0;Rain and drizzle;3;0;WNW;8;91%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds may break;0;-12;Partly sunny, colder;-10;-15;NW;23;53%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;N;18;80%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;NW;14;75%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Downpours;30;24;ENE;10;79%;88%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;11;7;A little a.m. rain;9;3;S;10;80%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;24;13;Sunny and warmer;29;15;SE;20;38%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;9;64%;76%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;18;70%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;7;54%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;3;2;S;7;86%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but colder;-5;-16;Sunny and quite cold;-6;-17;NNW;12;30%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;18;10;Downpours;18;10;SE;13;68%;90%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;SE;5;83%;28%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;ESE;14;71%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;6;4;Partly sunny;6;3;ENE;19;64%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;S;13;90%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;WSW;10;65%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;23;11;Hazy sun;22;11;SSE;17;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;15;4;Clouds breaking;14;4;NE;6;77%;15%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-5;Cloudy;0;-4;SSW;7;93%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;14;7;Inc. clouds;13;8;SSE;8;68%;24%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray shower;25;17;ENE;13;70%;53%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;ENE;10;70%;48%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;28;18;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;NNW;8;74%;30%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;23;5;Partly sunny, nice;25;6;N;7;12%;0%;4

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;35;11;Plenty of sun;32;12;SSW;10;29%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;N;15;72%;25%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Times of rain;15;8;Inc. clouds;13;11;SSE;10;74%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;Rain tapering off;10;7;SSW;14;78%;89%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and quite cold;-5;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-13;NW;11;30%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;6;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;N;15;52%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;81%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of rain;4;1;Fog, then some sun;7;-1;SSW;7;86%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;2;74%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;A little p.m. rain;6;5;S;11;94%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;23;21;A t-storm in spots;25;23;ENE;19;79%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;19;14;Rain and drizzle;18;15;ENE;16;76%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-1;-4;Cloudy;2;0;S;13;92%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy, cold;1;-3;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-4;NE;7;72%;22%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;7;0;Cloudy;8;2;NNE;3;72%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;Hazy sunshine;9;4;SSE;8;54%;54%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;26;10;Cooler with a shower;18;11;SSW;25;60%;96%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;17;5;Sunny and nice;19;6;NE;5;52%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;11;1;Sunshine, but chilly;9;0;NNW;11;47%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-4;Cloudy;-1;-5;NE;15;54%;34%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;11;Partial sunshine;19;11;SSE;5;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SW;4;63%;11%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-22;-28;Not as cold;-16;-25;SSE;7;66%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;7;4;Rain tapering off;8;5;SSW;11;77%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;7;2;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SE;17;77%;34%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;ESE;9;49%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-5;Cloudy;-1;-3;S;10;96%;28%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Cloudy;3;0;SSE;16;87%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;20;15;N;27;67%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;33;23;NNW;8;50%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;8;2;Overcast;7;3;NNE;3;70%;44%;1

