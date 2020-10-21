Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;29;25;A morning shower;30;25;SW;15;81%;69%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNW;11;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, warm;31;17;Plenty of sun;30;15;NW;3;35%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;SSW;10;38%;11%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this afternoon;18;12;Partial sunshine;16;10;WSW;25;82%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;-3;NNE;13;53%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;25;10;Not as warm;19;8;SE;8;37%;27%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, mild;16;1;Cooler;7;-5;WSW;23;57%;53%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;25;Very hot;37;25;ENE;17;35%;36%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;20;16;Mostly sunny;24;14;NNE;8;58%;11%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;19;12;Becoming cloudy;21;15;NNE;12;71%;91%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;36;19;Hazy sun and hot;37;18;NW;17;24%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;33;23;A shower in the a.m.;33;23;SSW;10;68%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;25;20;A t-shower in spots;27;20;W;11;79%;62%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A little p.m. rain;31;24;Inc. clouds;32;23;E;9;63%;39%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;23;16;Cloudy;22;16;NE;18;80%;66%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;N;16;22%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;19;4;Hazy sun;20;5;SE;4;70%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;15;14;Milder with some sun;20;13;SW;17;62%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;ESE;12;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;19;A t-storm or two;27;19;ENE;10;80%;80%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;More clouds than sun;16;7;Sun and clouds;15;7;ENE;9;78%;21%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Windy with clearing;19;13;Occasional rain;16;11;SSW;12;74%;67%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;19;5;Nice with some sun;20;5;WSW;11;71%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;18;5;Partly sunny;17;7;SE;6;78%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;19;14;Morning showers;18;16;ENE;15;90%;97%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;NE;10;53%;60%;4

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;19;15;Rain and drizzle;20;8;NW;8;69%;53%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;33;21;Sunny and less humid;32;21;NE;11;44%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;12;Sun, some clouds;24;14;SSE;17;63%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;7;58%;55%;9

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;Showers around;33;26;WSW;9;70%;77%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;14;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;SSW;21;64%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;Showers;30;26;WSW;14;77%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;13;11;Partly sunny;15;9;SW;18;71%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;33;27;Hazy sun and humid;32;27;NNE;21;74%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, humid;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;30;21;SSE;15;66%;26%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;22;Clouds and sun, warm;33;22;S;14;63%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;19;E;7;37%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;Partly sunny, cooler;16;-5;NE;14;29%;18%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A touch of a.m. rain;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;E;17;97%;100%;1

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;37;22;A few showers;33;23;ESE;8;63%;71%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;13;6;Partly sunny, cool;10;6;S;19;74%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;7;Mostly sunny;21;8;NE;7;36%;33%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;21;16;Spotty showers;19;15;WSW;6;85%;83%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;28;19;Hazy sun;28;17;N;15;44%;5%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;E;12;35%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;31;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;ESE;11;76%;73%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;8;7;Breezy with rain;11;8;W;23;95%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SW;8;79%;64%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;21;Some sun;29;21;NNE;20;57%;32%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SE;9;64%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;29;21;Hazy sunshine;30;20;N;9;70%;15%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;32;15;Hazy sunshine;31;15;N;9;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;20;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NE;12;74%;7%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;12;74%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Hazy sun and hot;38;29;NNE;12;25%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Hazy sunshine;30;15;ENE;10;37%;12%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;28;3;Sunny and pleasant;24;2;N;6;14%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;19;Hazy and very warm;36;21;NW;6;18%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;26;15;Hazy sunshine;27;15;S;8;63%;12%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;Hazy sunshine;39;25;N;12;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;11;6;Pleasant and warmer;16;9;WSW;13;71%;14%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;ENE;15;78%;85%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;11;68%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;A little a.m. rain;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NE;9;87%;90%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WNW;8;75%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;14;3;A little p.m. rain;13;3;NE;16;63%;84%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;30;24;SW;9;78%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;19;15;Clouds and sun;19;16;SSE;15;78%;23%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;19;14;A little a.m. rain;19;13;WNW;12;75%;80%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;16;11;More sun than clouds;15;9;SW;18;79%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;26;17;Clouds breaking;24;17;SSE;8;75%;16%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSW;10;71%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;17;13;Rainy times;18;12;SW;11;72%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;W;17;74%;80%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;WSW;8;68%;37%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;W;11;72%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Episodes of sunshine;20;9;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;13;64%;33%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;Mostly sunny;25;9;NNE;8;33%;3%;8

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A thunderstorm;30;26;E;18;72%;74%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;8;5;Not as cool;15;9;WSW;17;85%;31%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SSW;17;74%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;18;13;Spotty showers;17;16;ENE;17;90%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;17;7;Turning out cloudy;14;10;E;2;70%;62%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Rain and drizzle;7;6;SSW;10;83%;87%;0

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;NE;8;83%;75%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;26;14;Nice with sunshine;28;15;NE;12;45%;21%;13

New York, United States;Dense fog will lift;22;17;Fog in the morning;23;15;SSE;8;74%;30%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;W;11;53%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with sunshine;14;6;Cloudy, breezy, mild;9;0;W;26;57%;61%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;23;17;A few showers;22;18;E;14;69%;95%;1

Oslo, Norway;Milder, p.m. showers;8;6;Cloudy with showers;9;4;S;5;91%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;17;4;Cloudy;12;7;ESE;8;79%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;ESE;18;75%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;8;79%;63%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;35;25;Brief p.m. showers;33;25;ESE;11;74%;82%;9

Paris, France;Occasional rain;20;14;Clouds and sun;19;11;SW;12;65%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;ESE;21;50%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;9;75%;71%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;21;77%;67%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;23;A shower and t-storm;32;23;E;7;63%;70%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;13;7;Becoming cloudy;18;11;S;8;69%;30%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;21;10;Hazy sun and cooler;15;3;NW;15;46%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;SSW;12;58%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;23;15;An afternoon shower;21;13;SSW;13;79%;57%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;15;71%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;4;A touch of rain;7;5;E;37;65%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;10;9;A little a.m. rain;14;10;WSW;23;85%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;21;A little a.m. rain;26;20;E;17;70%;60%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Hazy sun;33;18;NW;13;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;22;9;More sun than clouds;22;12;ESE;8;66%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;4;2;A little p.m. rain;8;7;S;13;94%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;WSW;10;45%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;23;16;Couple of t-storms;25;18;S;9;81%;74%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;7;72%;65%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;19;W;7;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;28;9;Partly sunny;25;8;NNE;11;23%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;SW;8;38%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;N;10;81%;79%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;18;12;A little p.m. rain;18;11;S;10;86%;91%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;11;5;Partly sunny;11;5;ENE;6;68%;42%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;20;11;Hazy sunshine;19;4;WNW;9;55%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Mostly cloudy;21;14;NNW;16;63%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;W;11;74%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;18;3;Mostly sunny, nice;19;4;SW;7;61%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;E;13;73%;64%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;12;9;Showers around;12;8;SW;13;97%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;24;18;NE;18;64%;20%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;28;23;Rain, not as warm;25;20;NE;12;84%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little rain;8;7;Periods of rain;13;10;W;15;89%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;25;11;Cooler;16;8;N;9;56%;33%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;Clouds and sun;18;8;NNW;5;69%;25%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Sunny, not as warm;22;13;SW;9;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunny;30;21;NNE;14;54%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;ENE;5;50%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;19;15;Cloudy;20;17;N;12;73%;72%;1

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;17;8;Spotty showers;12;11;E;10;88%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;ESE;16;55%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;27;18;Sunny and breezy;28;18;SSE;22;49%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;0;-12;Sunny, not as cold;6;-10;ESE;7;49%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;11;4;A morning shower;10;4;E;5;62%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;7;80%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;30;20;Nice with some sun;29;18;SE;6;64%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;10;7;Mild with some sun;15;9;WSW;19;84%;31%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Considerable clouds;13;9;Clouds and sun, mild;19;11;SW;16;73%;32%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;15;11;Mostly sunny;17;13;N;13;65%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;S;11;73%;44%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;NE;4;52%;3%;4

