Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm around;29;25;WSW;13;82%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;15;34%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;WNW;4;48%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;E;11;49%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;12;5;Partly sunny;12;7;SW;6;82%;32%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;3;-2;Increasing clouds;4;0;NE;10;56%;61%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;E;9;19%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;18;5;Clouds and sun;18;5;WSW;22;43%;55%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;32;23;A t-storm around;32;22;ENE;15;51%;64%;7

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;14;NW;10;45%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;8;WSW;15;55%;5%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Warm with hazy sun;36;17;WNW;14;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;34;23;S;12;66%;58%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;High clouds;28;20;W;9;65%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Periods of rain;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;ENE;11;83%;85%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Cool with sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;18;10;NW;14;56%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Plenty of sun;21;7;W;8;35%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;16;8;Mostly cloudy;11;4;WSW;9;77%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a shower;11;7;A shower in places;12;7;W;7;72%;54%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;20;8;Cloudy;20;8;ESE;11;61%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;32;19;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;14;53%;32%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers;8;6;A shower in places;9;4;NW;19;85%;57%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Clouds and sun;12;6;W;5;67%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;22;14;A shower and t-storm;18;7;WSW;11;78%;62%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;11;7;Spotty showers;10;6;WNW;9;77%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;27;19;NE;13;65%;25%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;30;18;Morning showers;29;21;N;11;53%;100%;4

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;19;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;N;8;49%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NE;14;37%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;12;Not as warm;21;13;SSE;13;72%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;7;61%;63%;9

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;34;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;WNW;9;76%;85%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;14;5;Mostly cloudy, windy;17;8;SSW;29;39%;35%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SW;11;73%;80%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;11;6;WSW;6;80%;62%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;26;Humid with hazy sun;32;26;WSW;7;77%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Sunny and delightful;26;20;S;18;57%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Nice with some sun;31;21;S;15;67%;55%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Hazy sun;34;21;NE;5;38%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;21;9;Warm with some sun;24;-1;NE;9;20%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;Hot with hazy sun;36;26;W;7;66%;44%;6

Dili, East Timor;A passing shower;37;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;E;9;62%;28%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;7;Partly sunny;11;7;E;18;82%;34%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;24;7;Plenty of sunshine;22;7;ENE;8;32%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;SSE;6;61%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;26;20;Cloudy;24;20;N;17;62%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Sunny and nice;28;11;E;13;28%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;18;73%;80%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;7;1;Partly sunny;9;6;SW;18;77%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A shower and t-storm;28;24;S;13;93%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;NE;15;64%;43%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;24;WSW;9;63%;80%;2

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;A couple of t-storms;28;22;W;8;81%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Hazy sun;32;16;N;10;33%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;N;12;63%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;10;68%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;28;Hazy and hot;37;27;NE;12;34%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;NW;14;46%;30%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;30;6;Plenty of sunshine;25;5;NNW;7;15%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;29;Hot with hazy sun;39;29;ESE;22;22%;18%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Hazy sun;29;17;S;8;64%;33%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;40;25;N;12;18%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;13;9;Rain;13;5;WSW;14;81%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;9;71%;80%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;11;71%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Turning out cloudy;35;27;Hazy sun, hot, humid;36;27;S;7;62%;73%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;34;24;Hazy sun;34;24;SSE;7;63%;41%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;WNW;12;66%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;8;81%;63%;3

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;14;79%;27%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;7;77%;9%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;14;8;Partly sunny;12;8;NW;8;77%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very hot;37;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;S;8;47%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;25;SSW;11;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;16;4;Sun and some clouds;18;6;SSW;7;50%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;An afternoon shower;31;28;WNW;19;67%;82%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;8;68%;46%;12

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;34;25;Cloudy with showers;32;25;E;7;71%;94%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;13;A touch of rain;21;11;S;19;71%;88%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;24;11;N;8;38%;17%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;NE;20;72%;72%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;9;1;Mostly cloudy;7;1;NNE;12;74%;42%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;S;17;69%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with clearing;24;14;Increasing clouds;25;17;NNE;13;57%;28%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with a shower;11;5;Partly sunny;12;5;SW;6;59%;2%;3

Moscow, Russia;Overcast and cooler;9;1;Increasing clouds;6;2;ESE;7;67%;80%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;25;76%;66%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm around;26;15;ENE;11;54%;55%;11

New York, United States;Heavy rain;18;7;Decreasing clouds;15;7;SW;34;43%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;29;16;Turning sunny;29;14;W;10;58%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Partly sunny;12;8;SSW;21;62%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;23;14;Cooler with rain;15;11;NNE;11;77%;72%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;11;1;Partial sunshine;9;1;NNW;4;86%;6%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;3;SSW;12;66%;29%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;26;A few showers;29;24;NNE;12;80%;87%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;11;84%;79%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;11;63%;7%;11

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;14;5;Partly sunny;13;6;NNE;8;66%;29%;1

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;20;45%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;27;24;A shower and t-storm;29;25;SW;8;90%;84%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasingly windy;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;SSE;26;75%;76%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;32;24;A shower and t-storm;33;23;ESE;8;63%;84%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;9;5;A shower in places;9;3;W;9;81%;57%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;15;5;Decreasing clouds;18;5;SSE;7;60%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;SW;13;50%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;22;11;Sunshine and nice;22;11;E;10;68%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;SE;17;70%;82%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;9;4;An afternoon shower;8;6;SW;8;80%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;8;1;Chilly with some sun;7;2;S;5;73%;14%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;Partly sunny;25;19;E;13;63%;27%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Hazy sunshine;33;16;ENE;9;17%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers;16;9;Spotty showers;19;8;S;8;74%;71%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;7;1;Becoming cloudy;8;0;SSW;12;71%;40%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;WSW;10;44%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A shower and t-storm;27;17;ENE;9;74%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A heavy thunderstorm;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;14;74%;84%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;NNW;7;100%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;7;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;ENE;9;22%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;25;10;Hazy sunshine;28;11;SW;8;42%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNE;10;83%;85%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;21;6;Partly sunny;21;9;ESE;6;61%;9%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;17;10;Low clouds;14;11;SSE;9;71%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;5;NW;7;60%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;15;Mostly cloudy;22;16;NNE;15;59%;10%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SE;15;72%;73%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;20;10;Periods of sun;17;6;WSW;14;64%;22%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;12;75%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;9;3;Partly sunny;10;2;SW;10;80%;39%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;21;17;Cloudy and warmer;28;19;NW;22;53%;78%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;23;ENE;17;77%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;7;2;Partly sunny;9;5;SSW;14;69%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;NE;9;32%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warm;24;11;Sunny and warm;25;11;NE;6;54%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Hazy sun;23;11;S;9;17%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;29;21;Brilliant sunshine;28;21;NNE;12;54%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;20;12;Spotty showers;21;11;ESE;7;61%;82%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;17;13;Cool with rain;14;12;N;15;80%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;11;5;Mostly sunny;12;8;S;17;62%;15%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;26;21;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;ENE;20;60%;37%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;WSW;9;49%;9%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;9;-7;Mostly sunny;7;-8;SW;10;56%;9%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;14;8;A p.m. shower or two;11;7;ESE;7;65%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;8;6;A shower in places;9;5;WNW;16;67%;59%;1

Vientiane, Laos;An afternoon shower;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;NNE;9;67%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;8;2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;NE;9;76%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;9;5;A shower in spots;8;3;WNW;13;90%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;10;Clearing;13;9;NE;20;75%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of showers;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;ENE;10;85%;72%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;NE;5;43%;0%;4

