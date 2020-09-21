Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 21, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;28;24;A t-storm around;28;24;SW;16;85%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;N;16;48%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;W;15;47%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Some sun;26;18;E;9;62%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Fog, then sun;22;12;S;7;70%;4%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;13;6;Cloudy;14;7;NE;17;71%;42%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;27;13;Hazy sun;27;12;ESE;9;33%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;14;5;A shower in spots;10;4;SW;20;64%;72%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;25;9;Sunny and warmer;29;16;SE;7;35%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny and beautiful;29;18;S;10;57%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;9;Sun and some clouds;18;11;NNW;10;67%;18%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;25;Hot with hazy sun;44;25;NW;14;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;ESE;9;63%;55%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;WSW;21;73%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;9;73%;76%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;W;12;74%;63%;5

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;E;10;43%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Brilliant sunshine;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;SSE;14;45%;15%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and warm;25;10;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;S;10;59%;13%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clearing;20;6;Nice with some sun;21;8;SE;11;50%;37%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;34;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;SSE;8;56%;56%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;26;12;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;ESE;17;46%;24%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;24;10;Fog, then sun;24;13;SSW;6;61%;6%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;11;49%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;SSE;10;47%;19%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;16;58%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;22;A t-storm around;30;21;NE;14;37%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;18;Cloudy and breezy;23;19;NNE;23;61%;2%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;NNE;15;41%;3%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;SSE;11;69%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSE;8;60%;50%;9

Chennai, India;Cloudy;32;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;19;62%;42%;9

Chicago, United States;Hazy sun;23;14;Warm with hazy sun;25;15;SW;10;60%;2%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSW;11;79%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;18;8;Clouds, then sun;19;11;SW;9;81%;5%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun returning;30;27;Decreasing clouds;32;27;NNW;11;82%;38%;11

Dallas, United States;Rain and wind;21;18;Rain and wind;23;19;NE;29;88%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Episodes of sunshine;30;20;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;18;65%;75%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;35;27;Hazy sun;34;26;SE;10;66%;44%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;14;Clouds and sun;29;14;SW;10;28%;25%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SE;15;86%;87%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;36;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ESE;9;60%;4%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, fog early;17;11;Spotty showers;17;6;WNW;20;79%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;10;21%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;W;11;66%;5%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;E;10;72%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;33;14;Sunshine, not as hot;28;10;ESE;16;38%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Heavy thunderstorms;29;24;E;18;78%;86%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;15;11;Clouds and sun, nice;16;10;WSW;20;76%;24%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;S;8;80%;82%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A shower;32;25;E;14;72%;89%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;23;51%;61%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm around;28;22;WSW;15;77%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;20;Hazy sun and hot;37;21;NNE;11;37%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;19;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;NE;16;55%;11%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;10;73%;57%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;30;Hazy and hot;40;31;N;16;42%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning cloudy;29;9;Not as warm;23;9;N;16;41%;19%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;8;Hazy sun, not as hot;30;8;NNE;8;6%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot with clearing;37;26;Hot with hazy sun;37;26;W;15;54%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little rain;29;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;SE;7;85%;83%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Hazy sun;39;27;WSW;14;32%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Mostly sunny, warm;25;7;SSE;10;43%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;ENE;11;63%;77%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;11;62%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A thunderstorm;32;28;SSW;14;83%;84%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;7;77%;68%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Sunny and mild;15;0;ENE;12;31%;8%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;WSW;11;82%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny;18;14;S;13;77%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;26;17;Showers and t-storms;26;18;WSW;9;76%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;22;13;Fog, then sun;24;15;SW;13;61%;36%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;9;58%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;SW;9;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, nice;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;WSW;7;61%;30%;5

Male, Maldives;Spotty p.m. showers;32;27;A shower or two;31;27;SW;19;74%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;24;Some brightening;31;24;SSW;9;80%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;10;68%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;23;11;A passing shower;18;10;WNW;29;56%;66%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;22;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;12;N;8;67%;71%;11

Miami, United States;Showers;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;NE;23;56%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny, warm;22;8;SSW;10;73%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;28;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;SSW;18;70%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;12;3;Clouds and sun;18;8;NNE;11;67%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine;16;6;Hazy sun;18;11;WNW;1;55%;7%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;16;10;Partly sunny;20;10;W;22;60%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;WNW;12;87%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;26;11;Sun and some clouds;27;12;E;11;52%;23%;14

New York, United States;Sunny;18;10;Breezy with sunshine;22;14;NW;23;36%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Warm with sunshine;33;21;W;9;50%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;Cooler;14;6;S;19;56%;36%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;28;17;Increasing clouds;29;21;NNE;15;54%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;19;9;Periods of sun;16;12;SSW;12;68%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;3;Hazy sunshine;20;10;SSW;7;61%;11%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;24;An afternoon shower;28;24;ESE;9;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;9;84%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;10;67%;11%;12

Paris, France;Sunshine and warm;26;10;Clouds and sun, warm;26;15;SW;6;52%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;Becoming cloudy;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;SSE;16;64%;55%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;8;76%;79%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSE;20;73%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;32;24;Heavy thunderstorms;31;24;SE;6;74%;79%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;24;10;A thunderstorm;26;13;SE;6;58%;63%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;23;10;Hazy sun;24;12;NNW;7;64%;8%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Variable clouds;23;8;Areas of low clouds;23;9;NE;14;46%;55%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;17;SSE;8;77%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A little a.m. rain;30;24;ESE;15;67%;77%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;4;An afternoon shower;7;2;E;20;78%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;SSW;12;63%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;Rain and a t-storm;21;20;ESE;19;85%;93%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;40;24;Hazy sun and warm;41;26;NNW;11;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A t-storm or two;27;17;Showers and t-storms;27;17;S;11;79%;86%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;16;14;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;19;73%;24%;2

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;22;16;Mostly sunny;21;15;W;18;65%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;17;A t-storm or two;26;16;ENE;8;77%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;6;76%;71%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;25;18;A couple of t-storms;25;18;NNW;6;97%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny;27;12;NW;12;16%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;25;9;Fog, then sun;25;9;SW;6;45%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;Heavy thunderstorms;32;24;NNW;12;77%;79%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;14;Showers and t-storms;25;16;SW;8;72%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;22;14;A stray shower;20;14;S;10;76%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;25;12;Increasing clouds;25;13;ENE;6;60%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;26;20;Cloudy;25;20;SSW;10;62%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;7;81%;67%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;25;9;Sunny and nice;26;11;SSE;10;52%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;6;74%;80%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;18;9;SW;13;67%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sun, some clouds;30;19;Sunny and very warm;28;14;WNW;24;35%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;30;24;Rather cloudy;30;24;E;15;53%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;17;13;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;19;77%;4%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;28;11;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;14;35%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;21;15;Areas of low clouds;23;15;E;9;67%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;31;20;Hazy sun;30;20;S;9;25%;6%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;Sunny and delightful;31;26;N;12;52%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;30;20;Some sun, a t-storm;31;19;ENE;8;54%;72%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;24;19;Showers around;25;20;NNE;15;69%;86%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;16;10;Hazy sunshine;20;14;WNW;9;65%;4%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;25;Hazy sun;33;26;SSE;9;42%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;ESE;9;54%;29%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;0;Hazy sun;18;1;NNE;11;39%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;E;7;70%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;SSE;15;48%;23%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;6;74%;67%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny, warm;22;10;S;11;70%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with sunshine;24;8;Sunny and very warm;26;11;SSE;9;59%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;15;12;Very windy;16;13;NNW;48;69%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;S;9;82%;72%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm around;26;13;N;5;46%;55%;5

_____

