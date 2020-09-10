Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 10, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;WSW;16;85%;52%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Hazy sun, very warm;42;31;NE;14;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;25;Hazy sun, very hot;40;24;NW;10;15%;3%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;ESE;11;53%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSW;14;67%;7%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NE;9;61%;9%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;32;20;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NE;14;17%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Mostly cloudy;21;8;ESE;15;39%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Unseasonably hot;38;23;NE;17;33%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNW;15;45%;2%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;15;10;A passing shower;15;7;SSE;17;62%;55%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;45;26;Hot with hazy sun;45;26;N;12;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;29;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;SW;8;81%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Rain and a t-storm;26;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;WSW;19;84%;73%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;36;27;A t-storm around;34;26;S;11;70%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;SSW;14;61%;10%;6

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;NNE;15;47%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;30;14;Sunny and very warm;31;17;ESE;6;51%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;19;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;SW;8;51%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A thunderstorm;20;8;ESE;11;62%;78%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;32;14;Sunny;32;15;E;16;25%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NE;8;64%;14%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;N;8;62%;2%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;ENE;17;47%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;28;16;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;8;48%;12%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny;21;8;SE;11;56%;3%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;29;20;Clouds and sun;30;20;ENE;12;29%;23%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;21;A morning t-storm;26;20;NE;16;79%;78%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;36;25;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;NNE;8;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;20;12;Warmer with some sun;23;13;SSE;11;68%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;5;70%;78%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;32;27;Mostly cloudy;33;27;SW;16;66%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;17;Partly sunny;20;17;ESE;16;72%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;SW;18;80%;90%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;10;Some sun, a shower;18;13;SW;16;61%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm or two;30;27;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;WSW;20;82%;66%;10

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;23;18;A thunderstorm;28;20;N;11;78%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;19;63%;21%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;Hazy sun, very warm;36;25;ESE;11;57%;6%;9

Denver, United States;A shower in the a.m.;13;4;Sunshine and warmer;23;9;SW;9;47%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;12;74%;65%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;11;56%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;16;11;Spotty showers;17;9;WSW;23;80%;62%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Sunny and nice;29;14;ENE;10;21%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, nice;25;19;Sun and some clouds;25;20;ENE;19;81%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;N;8;72%;80%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;9;SE;10;34%;4%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;9;77%;78%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;15;7;Partly sunny;14;10;SW;16;68%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SSW;10;80%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;10;72%;73%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;21;49%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;7;76%;75%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Hazy sunshine;35;22;N;12;53%;5%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;NE;22;58%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Downpours;33;24;NE;10;72%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;32;Warm with hazy sun;37;31;NNE;12;56%;26%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;9;Sunny and nice;26;10;NNE;8;32%;1%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;11;Hazy sunshine;32;11;N;6;13%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;27;Hazy sunshine;33;26;WSW;18;61%;2%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;29;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;SSE;8;83%;82%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;26;Increasing clouds;36;26;SSE;16;44%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;27;9;Sunny, not as warm;21;7;ESE;9;48%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;14;69%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;22;Low clouds;30;22;W;12;64%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;11;75%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNW;7;78%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;-3;Sunshine and mild;16;-1;NE;12;38%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;WSW;12;77%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Sun and some clouds;17;14;SSE;13;77%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;More sun than clouds;32;17;Partly sunny;31;19;NNW;8;48%;3%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partial sunshine;19;11;WSW;14;61%;14%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sunshine;31;19;Sunny and warm;32;18;S;10;42%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;Nice with some sun;26;22;SW;12;75%;13%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny;31;18;SSE;6;35%;3%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A shower;32;28;SW;20;70%;86%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NW;9;75%;55%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;26;S;8;74%;79%;10

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;14;N;26;51%;47%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NNW;8;65%;85%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;E;12;72%;86%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Partly sunny;17;7;WSW;10;68%;6%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;SW;20;70%;58%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds, then sun;17;12;Clouds breaking;18;8;SE;15;66%;8%;5

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;20;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;2;56%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Thickening clouds;15;9;WNW;21;53%;24%;4

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;NW;7;88%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;23;13;Some sun, a shower;24;13;SE;12;63%;59%;11

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;19;Decreasing clouds;24;17;NE;14;77%;41%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;WNW;12;30%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;15;6;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SSE;7;84%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;10;69%;65%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;15;4;Spotty showers;15;9;SSW;10;65%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;7;Partly sunny;19;6;WSW;9;62%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some brightening;29;25;Partly sunny;29;26;SE;14;76%;55%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;7;81%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Abundant sunshine;34;24;E;9;65%;14%;13

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;N;8;47%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;7;Partly sunny;18;9;SSE;14;57%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;10;75%;69%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;26;70%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;8;60%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;E;6;64%;12%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;25;16;A morning shower;26;18;ENE;9;69%;55%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;22;8;A shower in the p.m.;23;8;SSW;14;46%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;28;17;High clouds;27;19;SW;12;75%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;SE;21;60%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;11;9;Mostly cloudy;11;7;NNE;15;75%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;16;7;A passing shower;17;9;SW;12;70%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;E;11;70%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;43;26;Warm with some sun;43;26;NNE;9;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;32;19;Some sun, a t-storm;31;18;NNE;8;63%;54%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain tapering off;16;10;Increasing clouds;15;9;WSW;18;65%;40%;1

San Francisco, United States;Warmer with clearing;21;15;Turning sunny;21;15;WSW;13;69%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;17;A thunderstorm;27;18;SSW;9;72%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;24;SSW;10;72%;45%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;W;7;96%;87%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;27;16;ENE;13;28%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny;21;5;S;7;43%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;12;75%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;11;Partly sunny, warm;33;15;N;7;41%;3%;6

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Sunny and warm;29;13;SW;9;45%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;28;18;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;E;7;70%;73%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;23;Heavy morning rain;28;23;WNW;20;80%;77%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SSE;9;77%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Mostly sunny;27;12;SE;12;53%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;A shower or two;30;25;N;2;68%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;5;Cloudy;17;12;SW;13;61%;64%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;N;16;64%;25%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WNW;10;64%;78%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;15;10;A passing shower;16;10;SW;14;55%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Sunny and nice;30;16;SE;12;25%;3%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;ENE;10;54%;32%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;31;21;SSE;10;24%;4%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;34;27;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;NNE;13;58%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;34;21;Very hot;37;21;ESE;7;37%;3%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;13;61%;77%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;E;14;62%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;Hazy sunshine;31;24;N;11;62%;8%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A strong t-storm;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;W;11;55%;59%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Variable cloudiness;25;11;Variable clouds;22;10;ESE;17;35%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;E;8;51%;2%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;E;8;63%;13%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;7;67%;77%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;18;6;A passing shower;16;7;SW;11;70%;58%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;9;ESE;4;61%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;P.M. rain, windy;15;7;Downpours;10;6;SSE;38;75%;89%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;S;9;80%;78%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;NE;6;35%;5%;6

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather