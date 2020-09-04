Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Rather cloudy;28;24;SW;16;85%;56%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;NE;14;25%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;43;26;Hazy and very hot;42;23;W;17;18%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;ENE;17;63%;44%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;WSW;22;70%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;6;Clouds and sun;15;7;NE;9;75%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;37;23;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;22;ESE;11;15%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;13;4;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;4;NNE;11;45%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Sunshine, summerlike;36;20;SE;11;40%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;N;16;42%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;15;11;Low clouds may break;15;11;WNW;14;64%;3%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;26;Hazy sun and hot;45;26;NNE;8;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;23;A t-storm or two;33;24;S;6;74%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;ESE;9;76%;69%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;11;72%;68%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;28;20;Sunny and nice;27;20;WSW;11;69%;9%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;30;18;S;10;50%;9%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;28;14;SE;5;52%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;23;15;Spotty showers;19;11;WNW;14;75%;77%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;SE;13;59%;39%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;E;17;33%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;26;14;Plenty of sun;28;17;S;15;60%;64%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;21;12;More clouds than sun;19;10;WNW;12;67%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;E;6;63%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;S;8;55%;25%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;E;18;65%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;ESE;12;28%;13%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;21;NNE;10;74%;74%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very hot;41;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;N;14;35%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;18;11;Cloudy with a shower;14;11;SSE;13;86%;61%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;29;19;SSE;7;71%;82%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;S;12;72%;67%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;17;Sunshine and warm;29;19;E;17;50%;25%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;14;80%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;20;13;Spotty showers;19;11;W;17;60%;83%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;25;SW;16;87%;100%;3

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;21;SE;10;62%;46%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;20;64%;30%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;W;6;75%;57%;9

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;34;16;Sunshine and hot;37;19;SW;9;18%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSW;12;65%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;S;11;59%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;A brief shower;16;10;WSW;23;74%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;NE;9;21%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;25;20;Partly sunny;25;20;ENE;23;81%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SSE;13;63%;65%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;ESE;12;41%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;17;67%;73%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;13;A little rain;17;10;W;22;85%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;Showers around;34;26;SSW;9;75%;82%;12

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;10;78%;69%;8

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;32;24;Sunshine and breezy;32;24;ENE;25;50%;36%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;9;67%;42%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;22;A strong t-storm;32;22;NW;13;69%;64%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;25;20;Sunshine and nice;25;18;E;17;59%;8%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;25;NNW;11;68%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;38;31;Hazy and very warm;37;30;WNW;12;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Mostly sunny;25;9;N;7;49%;5%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;13;Hazy sunshine;33;14;N;8;24%;3%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning out cloudy;33;28;Sunny intervals;34;28;W;17;66%;16%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;SW;10;78%;74%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;35;26;Hazy sun;37;27;S;15;41%;57%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Periods of sun;25;13;NNE;11;63%;29%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;21;70%;70%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;23;Sun and some clouds;31;23;W;12;53%;31%;12

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm around;35;28;SSW;12;66%;54%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A few showers;33;25;SSE;8;77%;95%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;15;0;A p.m. shower or two;16;0;E;10;51%;63%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mainly cloudy;29;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SW;14;83%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;17;14;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;15;78%;9%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and hot;33;20;N;10;43%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;19;10;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;W;15;61%;38%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;Very hot;41;28;ENE;9;33%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;22;Sunshine and nice;26;20;W;11;73%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NNE;5;36%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;30;27;Downpours;31;27;WSW;24;77%;90%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;Mostly sunny;36;26;E;9;52%;2%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NW;12;71%;66%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;10;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNW;12;61%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A couple of t-storms;21;14;NNE;9;60%;82%;8

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;33;28;A shower in the a.m.;32;28;E;17;65%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;21;10;Partly sunny;21;15;SSW;9;75%;68%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Inc. clouds;28;24;S;18;70%;36%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;14;6;Plenty of sun;15;8;E;14;67%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;11;SW;10;56%;18%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;15;Cloudy;20;14;S;11;44%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouding up, warm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;N;5;83%;81%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;NE;10;71%;87%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;10;39%;4%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;42;25;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;WNW;12;34%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;13;5;Spotty showers;11;4;SW;19;84%;79%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with a t-storm;31;24;A strong t-storm;36;26;W;9;58%;64%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;19;8;Spotty showers;17;5;SW;11;68%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;21;9;Showers around;21;9;WSW;16;58%;77%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;24;A little p.m. rain;28;25;SE;31;82%;87%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;N;9;78%;80%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;E;9;69%;42%;13

Paris, France;Turning sunny, warm;29;14;Cooler but pleasant;21;10;NW;12;53%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;21;11;Mostly sunny;21;16;NW;15;70%;28%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;10;68%;58%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;26;76%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;A thunderstorm;34;25;SE;9;56%;73%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;26;15;A couple of t-storms;26;13;N;11;65%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;26;15;Hazy sun;27;16;ESE;9;63%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;22;9;A little p.m. rain;22;8;S;13;43%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;29;19;Partly sunny;29;20;S;9;70%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;SE;20;52%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;10;4;Partly sunny;11;9;SE;7;58%;36%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;20;13;A little rain;20;9;SW;15;78%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;32;21;Sunny and humid;27;19;ENE;9;74%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun;42;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;42;27;SE;11;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and nice;30;16;W;10;57%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;SSE;12;71%;72%;2

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Clearing and warmer;27;15;SW;11;53%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;17;Couple of t-storms;25;17;E;8;77%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;27;A passing shower;32;26;ESE;20;71%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;NNE;7;100%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;16;23%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;19;6;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;SW;8;53%;25%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;30;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;N;13;78%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;32;14;Sunny and hot;33;13;N;9;44%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Not as warm;25;14;NNE;9;63%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;18;SSE;6;61%;48%;6

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;W;15;51%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;31;27;Showers around;29;26;SSE;8;79%;99%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;24;10;Partly sunny;26;11;SW;9;52%;1%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;31;27;A shower in places;31;26;E;17;72%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;19;11;Spotty showers;18;10;WSW;15;68%;82%;3

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;SSW;18;49%;26%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;NE;12;63%;57%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;18;13;Periods of rain;18;10;SSW;15;84%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;NNE;12;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;17;E;10;45%;20%;6

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;32;21;Hazy sun;32;21;SE;10;13%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very hot;37;26;Sunny and very warm;34;26;NW;12;58%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Partly sunny, warm;34;17;E;7;33%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;25;E;13;74%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;13;Partly sunny;22;14;N;20;57%;8%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;30;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;ESE;18;62%;11%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;22;SE;12;47%;11%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;21;6;Cloudy;21;8;E;10;56%;45%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;27;15;Partly sunny;22;15;SSW;7;67%;6%;5

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with clearing;25;14;Sunny and warmer;29;18;WNW;7;65%;65%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;S;7;68%;80%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;21;11;Spotty showers;21;10;WNW;11;71%;70%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;23;14;A t-storm or two;25;11;NW;13;78%;70%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;12;Becoming cloudy;16;13;NNW;39;80%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;9;76%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;NE;6;33%;2%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather