Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SW;13;81%;33%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;40;32;Mostly sunny;38;33;N;13;54%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Warm with hazy sun;37;21;W;18;36%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;30;19;ENE;12;54%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;20;15;Very windy;19;13;NW;50;77%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;16;11;Showers around;16;9;ESE;8;81%;89%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;Hazy sun;29;18;SE;10;27%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;20;9;Sunshine and nice;25;12;W;16;46%;19%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;33;22;Winds subsiding;34;22;NE;26;34%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;23;Rain and drizzle;33;23;NNE;12;47%;53%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;10;Partly sunny;14;9;WSW;22;63%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;26;Hazy sun and breezy;43;25;WNW;23;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SSE;7;74%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy, nice;30;21;A t-storm around;28;21;W;11;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;Hot with hazy sun;37;26;SSW;11;55%;15%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;Sunny and humid;30;23;ESE;14;74%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Humid with some sun;29;21;NNW;9;74%;18%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;SE;7;57%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;17;Very windy, rain;20;15;W;37;59%;88%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;8;Cloudy;19;10;ESE;10;66%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;ESE;13;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;WNW;16;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;22;16;Spotty showers;20;14;WSW;33;64%;70%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;WNW;9;53%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Sun and some clouds;30;18;WNW;12;45%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;20;18;Thunderstorms;22;12;SW;10;78%;70%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;30;20;Clouds and sun;30;21;ENE;10;32%;29%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;34;27;Some wind and rain;32;27;SSE;40;71%;86%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;12;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;18;11;Sunny;18;7;SE;22;58%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;6;65%;62%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;9;71%;72%;7

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SW;14;58%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;14;72%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;19;15;Thundershowers;19;13;NW;15;77%;78%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;30;26;W;9;79%;83%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;ESE;26;66%;56%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;21;A morning shower;29;21;SE;14;73%;63%;11

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;7;71%;73%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;37;19;Mostly cloudy;35;18;SSW;8;28%;63%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;21;81%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSE;10;53%;8%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;17;12;A passing shower;18;11;WSW;21;77%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, not as hot;34;21;A morning shower;26;18;ENE;10;41%;64%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;27;21;Partly sunny;27;21;NE;8;78%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;SSE;10;65%;27%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;12;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;NE;8;28%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;12;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;18;8;Spotty showers;18;8;WNW;14;63%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;14;71%;51%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A t-storm or two;33;27;SW;14;74%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;22;50%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;12;71%;43%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;33;25;A morning t-storm;31;23;ENE;14;77%;86%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;27;20;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;13;61%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;24;ENE;11;58%;14%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Hazy sun and warm;38;29;N;16;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;9;NNE;11;20%;25%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;NNW;6;59%;89%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;31;27;Thunderstorms;32;28;W;17;78%;87%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Showers and t-storms;29;20;SW;9;82%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;36;27;A t-storm around;38;27;SSW;16;40%;71%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Heavy p.m. t-storms;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SSW;13;65%;19%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;27;ENE;23;69%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;22;Low clouds;30;22;WSW;12;67%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;34;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;28;SSE;12;78%;75%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;9;75%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;0;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;E;11;41%;12%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;28;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;SW;10;74%;42%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;18;15;Sun and clouds;18;15;SSE;12;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;20;N;13;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy;21;14;Periods of sun;21;13;WSW;28;60%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;S;10;50%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;22;Partly sunny;27;22;SSW;11;71%;33%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;36;19;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;WSW;8;22%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;Some sun;33;29;NW;11;59%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NW;7;75%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;15;70%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;12;6;Partly sunny;15;8;N;8;60%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;22;13;A thunderstorm;24;14;W;7;57%;71%;10

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;Showers and t-storms;33;27;E;16;67%;83%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;23;11;Partly sunny;21;13;S;12;66%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;28;24;Some brightening;28;24;S;15;74%;65%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;19;15;Cloudy with t-storms;19;12;NNW;13;81%;87%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;24;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;11;WNW;13;49%;45%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;24;16;Morning rain;22;12;WNW;15;70%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sunshine;30;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SW;14;82%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;ESE;12;57%;55%;8

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;34;19;Not as warm;27;19;NW;14;41%;11%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;W;14;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;20;10;Thickening clouds;19;11;S;15;73%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;36;25;NW;10;50%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;18;9;Cloudy;18;9;NNW;7;62%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;WSW;17;54%;84%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;25;Partly sunny, breezy;28;25;ESE;32;81%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SSW;21;80%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;ENE;8;75%;60%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NW;16;47%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Plenty of sun;20;10;SSE;13;65%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SW;11;60%;69%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;22;80%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;9;64%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;24;16;Partly sunny;25;14;WSW;32;40%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Some wind and rain;33;24;ENE;47;82%;94%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A little p.m. rain;22;8;SW;14;49%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Partly sunny;34;21;NW;11;58%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasing clouds;29;21;A morning shower;29;22;SSE;18;64%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;12;7;NW;9;70%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Spotty showers;19;12;ESE;13;72%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;22;17;A morning shower;22;17;N;9;72%;46%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;29;Hazy sun and warm;43;28;ENE;12;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;W;11;45%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;20;13;A morning shower;18;10;SW;15;70%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;22;15;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;18;69%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;25;17;Cloudy with t-storms;24;18;SSE;7;81%;100%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;32;26;A shower in places;32;27;E;18;72%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;A couple of t-storms;23;17;ESE;7;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;28;15;An afternoon shower;27;16;E;10;41%;50%;7

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;14;4;A morning shower;14;2;SW;6;58%;54%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;N;8;77%;56%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and nice;29;17;Plenty of sun;31;18;NNW;12;55%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NE;10;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;34;26;Some wind and rain;34;27;ESE;41;70%;89%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;Rain and drizzle;34;27;W;22;69%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSE;10;78%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;14;Partly sunny;27;13;SW;9;65%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;ENE;17;75%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;20;9;A touch of rain;19;9;NE;7;55%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cool;15;6;Sunshine;18;7;NW;14;54%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;36;28;Very hot;37;26;S;14;49%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;18;10;Spotty showers;19;11;S;12;60%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;30;19;Downpours;22;16;E;12;91%;79%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;25;13;Nice with sunshine;26;15;ENE;10;51%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;29;20;SSE;12;29%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;20;ESE;8;47%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;13;64%;68%;8

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;27;15;Not as warm;22;19;SW;12;70%;62%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;9;61%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;W;12;38%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;21;8;Cloudy;22;11;ESE;16;58%;60%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;ESE;7;61%;2%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;13;52%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;10;68%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;10;Periods of sun;19;12;SSW;11;71%;83%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;22;12;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;SW;21;59%;78%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;7;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;9;NW;23;60%;17%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;78%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;NE;6;34%;0%;8

_____

