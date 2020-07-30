Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;SSW;12;83%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;33;Hazy sun and hot;45;34;NNE;12;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;42;26;Hazy and very warm;39;25;W;26;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;23;Hazy sunshine;32;21;S;14;53%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;E;17;52%;7%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;NE;12;62%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;37;24;Hazy sun;32;21;W;22;31%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;15;43%;16%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;21;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;17;ENE;11;58%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;15;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;15;12;Becoming cloudy;15;12;NE;19;62%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;51;32;Hazy sun and hot;48;29;NW;18;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SSW;9;65%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SW;13;76%;69%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;WSW;14;66%;60%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;30;24;WSW;13;70%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;ESE;9;57%;70%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot with sunshine;35;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;ENE;8;52%;29%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;26;14;NE;11;46%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;20;10;Periods of sun;19;8;SE;13;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Winds subsiding;26;13;SE;23;42%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNE;11;38%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;9;47%;8%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very hot;36;21;A stray thunderstorm;36;19;ENE;7;48%;48%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;9;39%;15%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;14;5;Sun and some clouds;14;7;ENE;7;78%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;ENE;10;32%;13%;10

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;28;24;High clouds;30;23;WSW;11;73%;33%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;39;25;Hot with hazy sun;39;24;N;13;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSE;8;78%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;S;6;65%;68%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;11;69%;71%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;26;21;Sun and clouds;25;20;N;16;59%;26%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;27;Thunderstorms;30;27;SSW;16;79%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;18;12;Some sun and nice;22;13;NNW;13;67%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SSW;18;80%;67%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;26;A shower or t-storm;33;22;N;14;62%;57%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;29;22;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSE;23;63%;16%;7

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;6;80%;77%;5

Denver, United States;Not as warm;28;14;A t-storm in spots;30;16;SSW;10;42%;47%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;10;71%;56%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly cloudy;30;19;SSE;9;56%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer with some sun;22;15;Some sun, a shower;22;12;WSW;15;77%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;21;Hazy sun and warm;36;20;NE;12;16%;12%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;Humid with some sun;29;23;WSW;9;80%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable clouds;36;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;9;66%;66%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;ESE;14;30%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;NE;18;72%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;11;Spotty showers;21;11;N;16;74%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;18;81%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;E;22;79%;84%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;25;53%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm around;30;23;W;10;73%;73%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;More clouds than sun;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;17;66%;68%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Humid with sunshine;30;21;ENE;15;64%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;22;Hazy sunshine;33;21;NE;10;55%;13%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;38;31;Hazy sunshine;37;31;S;15;56%;25%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;5;Hazy sunshine;21;5;S;8;26%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;41;21;Hazy and hot;36;19;N;11;29%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Hazy sun;35;29;SSW;14;61%;36%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;21;Afternoon t-storms;26;20;SSW;7;88%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;33;26;Mostly cloudy;35;24;S;18;46%;66%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NW;12;50%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;E;18;73%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;WSW;12;58%;9%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;28;Thunderstorm;34;27;S;12;78%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SE;7;80%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;18;-2;Sunny and pleasant;18;-3;ESE;9;20%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;28;24;SSW;11;77%;56%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Partly sunny;17;14;SSW;8;76%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;N;12;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;27;17;Increasing clouds;32;17;SW;17;42%;9%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;S;9;40%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;20;SSW;12;72%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;21;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;WSW;8;25%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;29;WSW;18;69%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of sun;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NNE;5;51%;4%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;E;9;84%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;14;4;Partly sunny;16;9;N;9;61%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;23;14;S;9;62%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;17;65%;76%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;11;Spotty showers;20;11;WNW;14;67%;73%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;25;A shower;28;25;SSW;20;76%;67%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;14;5;Clearing;14;5;E;7;81%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;28;20;WNW;2;59%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;22;13;An afternoon shower;19;13;W;16;59%;69%;6

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSW;10;84%;85%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;SSE;11;67%;55%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;Showers and t-storms;29;22;SW;10;70%;69%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;22;W;13;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;ESE;11;66%;80%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;11;76%;69%;11

Oslo, Norway;Pleasant and warmer;22;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SE;7;57%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;27;15;A shower in the a.m.;28;16;NNW;12;59%;59%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;28;25;Brief a.m. showers;28;25;ESE;19;77%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NNW;9;76%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;ESE;7;76%;90%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Very hot;39;19;SSW;11;32%;7%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;11;A morning shower;19;8;SSE;12;73%;43%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm or two;34;27;WSW;19;71%;75%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;22;Breezy with some sun;29;21;SE;32;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and wind;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;E;13;67%;75%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sun and some clouds;28;14;NE;7;30%;12%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;21;A thunderstorm;31;23;S;8;70%;85%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;9;Nice with some sun;22;8;S;15;43%;25%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;W;13;76%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;A little a.m. rain;28;22;SE;16;70%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;10;Morning rain, cloudy;13;11;NNE;15;84%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers, not as warm;19;13;Spotty showers;20;14;NNW;13;82%;65%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers;21;18;A morning shower;23;18;ENE;12;69%;62%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;46;33;Mainly cloudy, hot;47;32;ENE;16;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;37;21;Very hot;38;21;WSW;11;38%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;19;14;Decreasing clouds;19;12;N;11;76%;37%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;20;13;Sunshine, pleasant;21;14;WSW;20;65%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;29;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;17;ENE;12;57%;60%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;29;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ESE;22;80%;81%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;NNW;7;80%;59%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NE;12;73%;81%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;16;5;Periods of sun;19;7;WSW;4;49%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Wind and rain;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;ENE;17;85%;85%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NNW;10;55%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;SSW;11;54%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;SW;8;78%;83%;9

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;35;28;Cloudy and hot;34;28;SSE;20;67%;19%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Showers around;31;28;SSE;13;78%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;33;17;A t-storm in spots;33;18;W;9;50%;51%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;E;21;70%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;22;14;Partial sunshine;21;11;N;15;66%;11%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;7;NW;14;63%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, a shower;33;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;SE;23;51%;2%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;18;13;A passing shower;20;14;NE;14;78%;60%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Not as warm;31;21;E;12;34%;4%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Partly sunny;30;19;ENE;14;53%;23%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;22;Not as warm;34;23;SSE;11;31%;48%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Sunny and nice;32;26;SW;12;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Sunny and very hot;39;23;SE;9;40%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;26;22;A morning shower;29;23;SSE;10;82%;82%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunshine and nice;25;17;N;9;72%;4%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and nice;32;23;E;12;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;38;24;S;12;24%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;26;10;A p.m. t-storm;27;11;E;10;54%;71%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Partly sunny;28;15;ESE;8;45%;16%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;31;17;NNE;10;41%;12%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;35;26;A thunderstorm;34;24;WNW;8;67%;94%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;20;11;Spotty showers;19;12;WSW;14;71%;71%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;25;12;Sun and some clouds;24;13;NW;19;50%;11%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;10;Mostly cloudy;15;8;NE;14;73%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;9;81%;84%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;NE;7;39%;16%;10

