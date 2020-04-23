Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;W;15;82%;72%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;35;25;Warm with hazy sun;36;25;NE;9;37%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;25;12;Cloudy, not as warm;20;11;NE;9;68%;71%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;17;12;Hazy sun;18;15;ENE;17;81%;14%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Partly sunny;18;5;N;16;51%;1%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;8;3;Mostly cloudy;9;2;ENE;8;71%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A t-storm around;28;14;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SW;11;67%;82%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;18;6;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;3;WSW;12;79%;100%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;35;21;ENE;20;33%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;Partly sunny;18;7;NNW;15;40%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;SSW;14;76%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Hazy sun;33;22;E;16;31%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SE;8;78%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;SW;10;62%;66%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;37;28;Overcast, a t-storm;34;26;S;13;68%;85%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Episodes of sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;15;76%;15%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;19;6;Sunny, blowing dust;28;11;E;22;8%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny;22;6;S;7;35%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;Partly sunny;21;6;WNW;15;39%;13%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;9;A shower or t-storm;20;10;SE;8;69%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;E;12;81%;62%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;20;6;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;WNW;13;34%;10%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;23;8;Sunshine and mild;20;5;NNE;10;57%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;18;3;Partly sunny;21;6;SW;10;35%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;22;11;SW;11;31%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog will lift;23;21;A t-storm in spots;24;20;SE;11;71%;82%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Continued cloudy;27;19;NNE;8;50%;55%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;WSW;20;40%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;31;19;Winds subsiding;35;16;NNW;25;20%;7%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;24;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;SE;21;75%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;19;A shower or two;28;19;ESE;7;46%;73%;9

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;36;29;Partly sunny;36;30;S;18;64%;8%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;13;7;Showers around;11;7;ENE;13;81%;97%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;10;70%;64%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning out cloudy;18;6;Periods of sun;14;4;ENE;13;67%;33%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;24;18;Partly sunny;23;19;N;25;80%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;31;15;N;20;43%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;SSW;11;80%;83%;5

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;Hazy sun;37;25;E;5;36%;2%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;19;4;Cooler with a shower;13;3;S;13;53%;66%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;32;22;A drenching t-storm;31;21;SSE;11;72%;89%;9

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;35;24;Clouds, a shower;33;24;SSE;10;67%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;Clouds and sun, nice;16;5;NE;12;73%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;High clouds and warm;26;13;ENE;14;28%;26%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Overcast;18;16;Showers and t-storms;19;15;E;30;82%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;22;17;A morning t-storm;18;17;N;14;80%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;11;Increasing clouds;25;11;ENE;9;48%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Warm with some sun;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;19;56%;56%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;13;3;A brief shower;9;-2;NNW;16;64%;45%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;10;67%;90%;11

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;24;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;18;NNE;12;79%;69%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;NE;26;60%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;40;25;Partly sunny;37;26;SE;8;41%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Hazy sun;34;17;N;14;36%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;12;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;NE;21;65%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Showers and t-storms;33;24;ENE;13;76%;78%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Hazy sun;34;25;S;13;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Hazy sun;23;11;NNW;10;54%;21%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;26;11;Becoming cloudy;22;11;SSW;10;38%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;36;27;Winds subsiding;34;27;W;26;47%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SSE;8;79%;68%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;42;24;Hazy and very warm;42;26;N;11;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;18;6;A shower in spots;20;9;SW;18;40%;76%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;E;24;62%;56%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and some clouds;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;9;66%;72%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;S;13;80%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;NW;5;73%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;1;Clouds and sun;15;2;NNE;10;50%;57%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SW;12;70%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;22;18;Partly sunny;22;18;SSE;12;72%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;21;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;NNW;11;73%;84%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;22;7;Partly sunny;20;8;E;10;50%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;33;20;Sizzling sunshine;35;20;N;10;36%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;31;26;SSW;11;77%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rather cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny;23;11;ESE;7;56%;35%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;29;WSW;12;74%;63%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;ENE;7;83%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;34;27;Warm with sunshine;36;26;NE;15;47%;11%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;22;14;Mostly sunny;21;11;NW;12;61%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;28;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;SSE;9;33%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;27;Partly sunny and hot;33;27;S;23;60%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;16;3;A shower in spots;16;6;WSW;17;60%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;ESE;10;74%;69%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun;22;19;Mostly cloudy;24;18;ESE;12;69%;75%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;7;-3;Brilliant sunshine;10;-1;N;14;38%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;9;-2;Cloudy;9;0;S;9;55%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy and humid;33;28;Hazy sun and humid;33;28;WSW;13;71%;2%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;22;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;16;NNE;11;73%;76%;5

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Rain;10;6;NNE;14;85%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;25;12;Downpours;19;12;W;13;82%;81%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;28;9;Cloudy and warm;23;10;SE;10;54%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;WSW;22;47%;55%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;19;6;Cooler;13;3;N;15;39%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;8;-4;Plenty of sun;11;-3;N;16;35%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;E;15;77%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;WNW;12;80%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;Showers around;30;23;E;14;72%;66%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;ENE;7;49%;43%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;25;15;Becoming cloudy;23;16;SSW;11;67%;28%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;9;65%;84%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;19;77%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;ESE;10;50%;60%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;19;5;Clouds and sun, nice;21;6;WNW;11;38%;3%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;15;0;Mostly sunny;18;7;S;16;40%;29%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;13;Periods of rain;21;13;E;17;72%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;WSW;17;74%;86%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Morning showers;31;24;SSE;12;75%;93%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;5;Rain and drizzle;7;3;NNW;14;82%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;3;A shower in spots;13;3;N;6;55%;55%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;ENE;12;70%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;36;21;Hazy and very warm;37;23;S;14;23%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;8;W;11;63%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;10;0;Cloudy and chilly;6;-2;N;10;65%;31%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;W;16;63%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;E;10;72%;83%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;E;22;70%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;W;9;80%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Downpours;23;13;E;8;69%;84%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;21;11;Mainly cloudy;20;9;S;6;58%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;31;22;A morning shower;30;21;NE;10;72%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;21;10;Showers and t-storms;23;12;NNW;9;75%;84%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;15;9;Clouds and sun;17;11;SSW;9;60%;28%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;16;9;SSW;15;42%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;19;12;Sunny and beautiful;22;15;S;15;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;NE;6;74%;76%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;16;0;Partly sunny;18;2;S;9;43%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;25;E;24;67%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;16;3;Cooler;11;1;N;17;50%;37%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;SW;15;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy with rain;20;16;Cool with rain;18;17;E;21;79%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;11;3;A shower in spots;9;1;NNE;14;72%;41%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;High clouds and warm;29;16;SSE;13;36%;27%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;9;4;Rain and drizzle;8;3;ENE;11;80%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;25;14;A morning t-storm;24;13;W;15;40%;78%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;16;Warmer;28;17;NNW;22;43%;43%;10

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;17;6;Partly sunny;21;9;SE;8;50%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;16;7;A little p.m. rain;16;6;NNE;13;55%;55%;9

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;5;2;Partly sunny;10;2;NW;18;53%;8%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;20;14;Mostly sunny;20;15;ESE;7;67%;26%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;7;71%;31%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;15;0;Windy with hazy sun;17;-2;NNW;27;20%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;16;8;Cloudy;16;10;E;8;57%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and delightful;20;4;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;W;11;34%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;21;E;10;62%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;16;2;A shower in spots;17;4;W;12;59%;76%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;19;6;A shower in spots;21;8;SSW;14;29%;77%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;16;14;Mostly sunny;18;13;N;18;73%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;41;24;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;12;42%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;17;4;Cloudy and colder;9;4;NNE;6;59%;79%;3

