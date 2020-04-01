Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;14;81%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;31;21;Hazy sun;32;23;ENE;9;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;8;WSW;18;60%;30%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;18;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;SSW;20;57%;82%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Partly sunny;11;5;W;23;70%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;2;-3;Cloudy;2;-1;NNE;8;77%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warmer;22;11;A t-storm in spots;27;14;W;9;41%;41%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;14;2;Cooler;9;-1;W;21;83%;58%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;37;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;16;S;19;75%;60%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers around;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;17;49%;26%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;SW;13;70%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;32;14;Hazy sun;28;13;NNE;16;39%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;7;81%;70%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and warm;36;20;Mostly cloudy;35;21;SE;11;33%;2%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;S;16;59%;11%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;14;9;Windy;14;8;NE;36;72%;65%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;15;3;Sunny, nice and warm;20;7;SW;12;12%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;7;-2;Partly sunny;12;-1;SE;11;51%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;More sun than clouds;9;2;Mostly cloudy;10;5;WSW;17;65%;61%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Showers and t-storms;19;10;SE;8;78%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Nice with some sun;30;19;W;9;60%;19%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;S;13;37%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;10;-1;Clouds and sun;10;5;WSW;10;70%;24%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;Turning sunny;12;-2;S;9;38%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, cool;10;-4;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;SW;8;38%;1%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;SSE;15;58%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Turning cloudy;30;21;E;9;37%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;19;5;Partly sunny;16;5;WSW;12;39%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Hazy sun;26;15;NE;11;35%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;14;Warm with hazy sun;27;15;SSE;12;53%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;18;Periods of sun;29;19;S;5;52%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;37;26;Hazy sunshine;35;25;SSE;16;63%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Chilly with some sun;8;2;Partly sunny;11;6;ESE;11;71%;14%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;32;24;S;11;66%;44%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;4;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;W;28;68%;67%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, breezy;26;20;N;29;70%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Nice with sunshine;22;13;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;18;SSE;17;69%;69%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A bit of a.m. rain;31;25;A downpour;32;24;S;11;79%;70%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny;31;18;Hazy sun;31;17;N;17;41%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;21;2;An afternoon shower;5;-6;NNE;14;73%;75%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;36;24;Hazy and hot;37;25;S;17;43%;5%;10

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;34;24;A morning shower;31;24;SSE;6;70%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;4;An afternoon shower;11;3;WNW;26;79%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;10;7;Partly sunny, warmer;19;7;N;9;41%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;17;12;Occasional rain;17;12;WSW;24;71%;75%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;19;A morning t-storm;26;23;SE;12;79%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;SE;14;48%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Mostly cloudy;28;19;E;13;50%;0%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;6;-2;Showers of rain/snow;6;0;SW;26;84%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;16;51%;10%;12

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, less humid;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;E;21;81%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;A little p.m. rain;26;21;ENE;9;69%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;36;23;Hazy sunshine;37;22;SSE;9;30%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;23;12;Sunlit and pleasant;23;11;N;12;56%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;9;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;6;NE;22;86%;94%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;14;73%;75%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;31;22;NNE;19;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;Showers around;19;11;ENE;12;60%;81%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;12;2;Brilliant sunshine;19;5;WNW;7;22%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, less humid;32;21;Hazy sunshine;35;22;WNW;10;37%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;25;11;Hazy sun;27;11;W;12;40%;0%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;42;25;Hazy sun and hot;42;26;N;23;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;7;0;Milder;12;0;WSW;20;41%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;A shower in spots;30;23;W;11;58%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;9;75%;65%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Hazy and very warm;37;25;SSW;15;43%;27%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;7;75%;85%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Showers around;16;2;ENE;14;55%;70%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;10;74%;57%;6

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;21;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;11;76%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;12;7;A passing shower;18;8;NW;12;68%;55%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;10;3;Partly sunny;12;5;W;15;68%;32%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Partly sunny;22;13;SSE;10;55%;13%;7

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;11;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Occasional rain;14;4;A passing shower;15;4;ENE;9;69%;75%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Sunny;33;28;ENE;11;63%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;7;84%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;34;25;Turning sunny, warm;36;25;E;16;52%;26%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;24;16;Rain and drizzle;20;14;WNW;9;80%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;SSE;7;41%;73%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;ENE;15;48%;4%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;4;0;Mostly cloudy;8;1;WSW;24;62%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Sunshine, pleasant;32;27;E;19;69%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Rain and drizzle;20;17;S;28;61%;69%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;5;0;An afternoon shower;7;3;N;6;65%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;3;0;A few showers;5;2;SW;17;65%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;33;27;Hazy sun;35;27;NNW;15;46%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;17;NNE;18;60%;55%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;12;4;Inc. clouds;13;7;NNW;38;44%;32%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;21;8;Partial sunshine;21;10;WSW;13;59%;42%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;8;-2;Mostly sunny;8;1;SSW;22;63%;63%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;15;8;A morning shower;14;4;N;17;54%;42%;7

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;10;0;Rain and snow shower;7;-1;WNW;25;54%;53%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;2;N;18;64%;66%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A morning shower;30;25;NE;10;79%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;NW;14;60%;58%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;13;82%;78%;6

Paris, France;Sunshine;13;0;Partly sunny;11;4;NW;9;60%;12%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds, then sun;28;17;Partly sunny;23;12;S;19;58%;5%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSE;11;46%;14%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy thunderstorm;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;22;SE;17;87%;91%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;WSW;10;57%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;WSW;9;54%;8%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;17;-3;Hazy sunshine;17;2;SSW;12;42%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;20;13;Mostly cloudy, rain;21;13;SW;15;61%;84%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rather cloudy;19;10;Clearing;18;7;NE;21;73%;25%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSE;12;79%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;3;-5;Chilly with clearing;0;-6;NE;21;58%;21%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;8;3;Rain and snow shower;9;3;SW;24;64%;79%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;27;23;Partly sunny;30;25;N;8;72%;19%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;32;21;Hazy sunshine;36;19;N;13;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;13;1;Partly sunny;13;3;NNW;10;58%;6%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;4;-4;A p.m. shower or two;5;3;SW;14;75%;72%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;WNW;18;54%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Sunny intervals;29;16;E;11;58%;20%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;S;9;66%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;WNW;8;87%;70%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;13;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;ESE;9;44%;59%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;29;13;Sunny and very warm;33;13;SW;7;15%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;W;9;67%;6%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers, mainly late;12;4;A passing shower;18;6;NW;10;62%;55%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;10;3;A shower or two;8;3;SW;10;77%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;18;2;Partial sunshine;17;3;WSW;10;42%;2%;7

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;17;10;Cloudy;17;10;E;15;50%;55%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;ENE;8;76%;94%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Showers around;5;-4;SSE;11;72%;62%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;30;22;ESE;12;61%;43%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;10;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;1;WSW;23;56%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;18;73%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;20;17;A touch of rain;22;19;E;18;73%;78%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy, not as cold;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;8;1;SW;21;75%;83%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Sunshine;20;9;NE;9;49%;3%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;18;5;A little a.m. rain;14;5;NNW;27;66%;67%;3

Tehran, Iran;A few p.m. showers;19;11;Showers around;21;11;NNW;12;41%;71%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with a shower;20;13;Mostly sunny;20;11;E;11;56%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Colder with rain;9;1;Plenty of sun;15;4;E;6;48%;4%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;15;10;Windy;18;6;NNW;38;43%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;1;Clouds and sun;9;1;NNW;24;65%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and clouds;22;16;Mostly cloudy;26;15;WSW;7;46%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;17;12;An afternoon shower;16;12;ESE;10;78%;84%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunlit and milder;9;-8;Hazy sun and mild;12;-7;NNE;12;22%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;9;0;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;ENE;7;44%;37%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-5;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;SSW;6;44%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;ENE;9;63%;66%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;4;1;Rather cloudy;6;3;SW;25;75%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;Mostly cloudy;10;2;SW;21;46%;10%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;13;Partly sunny;16;12;S;19;76%;27%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;21;Sunny and very warm;38;21;WSW;11;47%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;6;Showers around;13;5;ENE;6;63%;82%;6

_____

