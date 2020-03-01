Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;16;82%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;27;19;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NNW;12;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;W;13;66%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Sun and some clouds;20;11;W;21;56%;100%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;9;4;Rain and drizzle;8;3;W;24;87%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, not as cold;-1;-6;A snow shower;-4;-16;NNE;10;70%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;22;8;Showers around;16;7;NW;10;60%;86%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;4;-7;P.M. snow showers;0;-11;N;12;84%;92%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;13;39%;4%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;9;62%;7%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;27;20;Cloudy;24;20;NE;18;58%;32%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;20;10;Hazy sunshine;21;7;NW;15;54%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy, warm;35;24;Mainly cloudy;34;23;E;12;63%;30%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;31;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;S;7;47%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;15;63%;9%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, windy;19;13;Very windy;19;7;WNW;41;57%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Cloudy;11;0;SSE;15;33%;64%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers around;17;10;Clouds and sun, warm;19;12;SSE;12;51%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;10;4;Mostly cloudy;9;3;SSW;14;66%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;22;10;An afternoon shower;21;10;SE;8;67%;76%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;27;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;NE;10;82%;83%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;10;6;Mostly cloudy;14;6;SE;21;57%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;9;4;Rain and drizzle;8;2;WSW;22;73%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;2;Clouds and sun, warm;17;4;SW;10;61%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;13;7;Clouds breaking;14;7;SE;17;55%;27%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;32;22;ENE;12;54%;4%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;31;21;Cloudy;27;20;NE;8;53%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;15;4;More sun than clouds;12;4;NE;13;41%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;22;9;Hazy sunshine;22;11;NE;9;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SE;19;69%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;5;51%;26%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Hazy sunshine;33;24;ESE;11;62%;5%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;12;2;Mainly cloudy;7;0;W;11;64%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;Hazy sun;31;24;NE;10;66%;15%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;7;2;Brief showers;6;2;SE;5;82%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;21;Hazy sunshine;28;22;NNE;21;51%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;16;An afternoon shower;23;12;NNW;14;48%;58%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;16;81%;77%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;26;16;Hazy sunshine;26;16;NNW;7;68%;2%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;8;-4;Cloudy;7;-4;SW;9;63%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;33;19;W;8;48%;14%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;9;77%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;6;0;Spotty showers;7;1;W;24;72%;82%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;19;7;Warm with sunshine;20;8;NNE;15;33%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;Spotty showers;19;12;W;35;80%;61%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A t-storm in spots;26;21;SE;17;72%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;24;13;Increasing clouds;25;15;NE;7;65%;57%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;SSE;13;40%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;3;1;A little a.m. rain;5;1;SSW;22;92%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;35;26;A shower in places;35;25;SE;16;50%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;26;19;Partial sunshine;22;17;E;22;76%;23%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;21;Spotty showers;27;21;ENE;29;64%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;20;Hazy sun;31;19;SE;7;47%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;8;54%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and some clouds;9;4;Partly sunny, mild;15;9;SSW;16;67%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;NE;11;75%;65%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;28;19;Hazy sunshine;31;21;N;19;45%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;21;14;A little a.m. rain;21;13;E;11;63%;88%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;13;3;Hazy sun and warm;18;3;SSW;8;29%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;31;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;NW;10;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;21;9;A t-storm in spots;21;9;SW;9;60%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;36;18;Hazy sunshine;35;19;N;19;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;8;4;Spotty showers;8;5;S;18;71%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;29;23;Brief showers;30;23;N;12;62%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;8;63%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;SSW;9;59%;54%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A brief p.m. shower;35;25;Hot with hazy sun;36;26;NNW;7;58%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A morning shower;13;6;ESE;12;68%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;13;71%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Partly sunny;26;22;SSE;15;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;17;14;Showers around;16;8;NW;17;69%;61%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;10;3;A little a.m. rain;8;2;WSW;19;68%;64%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A p.m. t-storm;16;8;Partly sunny;21;12;N;10;46%;8%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;SSW;12;65%;31%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy;14;10;Showers;13;3;WNW;26;55%;73%;4

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Turning cloudy;32;27;ENE;11;67%;15%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;7;80%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;31;21;Sun and some clouds;33;22;E;12;55%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;32;15;Cloudy and cooler;18;12;S;23;54%;25%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Nice with sunshine;28;12;SW;12;29%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Partly sunny;25;22;SE;25;53%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;4;1;A little p.m. rain;9;4;SE;14;81%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;High clouds;31;26;E;22;65%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;NE;14;51%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-4;-9;Rain, some ice early;4;1;SW;8;73%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;4;2;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SSW;16;82%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, less humid;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;NW;10;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;16;Showers and t-storms;27;17;N;12;66%;83%;9

New York, United States;Sunlit, not as cold;7;3;Cloudy, not as cool;13;9;SSW;14;48%;58%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;18;7;Brilliant sunshine;18;7;NW;11;64%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;2;-4;High clouds;2;-6;SW;15;83%;25%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Partly sunny;15;6;N;14;55%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;Spotty showers;5;0;E;11;82%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-8;Rain/snow showers;5;-2;W;15;77%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;NE;7;74%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;A passing shower;32;24;NNW;22;63%;58%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;30;22;A shower in places;30;22;NE;12;68%;57%;10

Paris, France;Periods of rain;9;5;Rain and drizzle;9;2;W;17;60%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Windy with some sun;28;15;High clouds;28;18;E;25;41%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;37;25;Sun and some clouds;35;25;SSE;10;50%;10%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional a.m. rain;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;15;74%;71%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;29;21;A shower or two;30;21;ESE;8;59%;62%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;12;4;Mainly cloudy;10;4;N;14;56%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;11;-2;Cooler with hazy sun;7;-7;WSW;15;43%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;22;14;An afternoon shower;22;14;SSW;16;62%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Clouds and sun;20;12;WSW;19;79%;28%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;E;11;67%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;4;1;Cloudy;4;-1;ESE;36;62%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Rather cloudy, mild;8;3;ESE;11;76%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;Rain at times;25;21;W;10;85%;89%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Not as warm;25;8;N;19;18%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;17;9;Heavy afternoon rain;17;9;SW;21;71%;94%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;3;2;A little wintry mix;5;0;S;14;63%;58%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;NNW;19;36%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Partial sunshine;29;16;ENE;19;49%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Showers;26;23;NE;16;80%;90%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;26;18;SW;10;67%;9%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;28;10;Hazy sunshine;27;10;ENE;8;31%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;SW;10;41%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;20;Spotty showers;27;20;N;13;82%;88%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;16;11;A little rain;14;5;NNW;17;74%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun;9;5;Rain and drizzle;9;8;SSW;11;86%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;11;-1;Hazy sun;8;-2;W;10;48%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;12;8;Mainly cloudy;12;7;ESE;15;47%;10%;5

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds and warm;34;25;Warm with some sun;34;25;NNE;17;66%;19%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;12;0;Clouds and sun, warm;18;4;S;12;57%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;14;65%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;6;1;Showers around;6;2;ESE;10;79%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;S;24;55%;19%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;15;Low clouds;19;17;ENE;17;73%;42%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;1;Rather cloudy;5;1;SE;14;88%;60%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Sunshine and warm;21;8;NE;9;41%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;12;3;Mostly cloudy;10;2;E;12;62%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;18;5;A little a.m. rain;10;2;WNW;17;51%;82%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;12;Clouds and sun;18;9;ENE;11;57%;2%;2

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;20;11;Occasional rain;22;12;SE;13;52%;67%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;14;7;A touch of rain;9;6;N;17;86%;61%;1

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;2;1;Cloudy, rain ending;6;-1;NNW;22;85%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;23;15;Hazy sunshine;25;17;SSE;8;41%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;12;Turning cloudy, warm;25;12;SSW;16;50%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;-8;-19;Cloudy and colder;-11;-28;N;18;76%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;3;A shower or two;7;5;S;7;79%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;7;SSE;18;49%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;22;NNW;8;43%;23%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;8;2;A little p.m. rain;9;4;SE;13;80%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;11;2;A bit of rain;8;1;WSW;10;88%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;21;15;A thick cloud cover;22;18;N;23;70%;23%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;37;18;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;W;8;40%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;12;1;A shower in the a.m.;10;0;ENE;4;53%;64%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather