Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;SW;10;74%;57%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;24;16;Brilliant sunshine;22;15;NW;24;52%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;Clouds and sun;13;3;ENE;8;57%;34%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;20;10;Hazy sun;20;10;S;7;74%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;10;5;WNW;31;80%;79%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-10;A bit of snow;-4;-6;NNE;19;67%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;8;3;A morning shower;10;0;SE;10;54%;43%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-6;-12;Clearing;-5;-9;SW;14;75%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;33;23;Mostly sunny, humid;34;25;ENE;11;67%;8%;12

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;8;W;9;73%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;18;W;15;63%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Hazy sun;16;3;NNE;11;52%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;31;23;High clouds;33;22;ESE;13;64%;13%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;30;14;ESE;11;45%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;25;S;11;59%;1%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;20;11;Turning sunny;19;12;W;13;74%;0%;3

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;3;-7;Sunny, but chilly;3;-6;NNE;15;21%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;9;Periods of sun, mild;13;7;SSW;10;73%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain this afternoon;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;3;W;22;74%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;8;A t-storm in spots;22;7;ESE;10;62%;45%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;20;A t-storm around;31;21;WSW;7;57%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;14;9;Cloudy, breezy, mild;10;6;W;26;80%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain;13;9;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;WNW;19;70%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;18;8;Periods of sun;16;4;W;20;52%;43%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;13;9;Cloudy and mild;11;5;WNW;19;67%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;33;23;Sunny and very warm;33;23;ENE;15;57%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;27;20;Sunny intervals;27;21;N;9;50%;60%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;11;0;Clouds breaking;9;-3;NW;11;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;20;10;Hazy sun;21;11;NE;11;54%;9%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;28;19;Humid with hazy sun;28;19;S;15;76%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Nice with sunshine;28;18;E;5;53%;2%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;31;21;E;13;60%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;9;0;Becoming cloudy;5;1;WNW;16;77%;48%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;63%;44%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;7;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;3;WSW;9;80%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;27;20;Hazy sun;27;21;WNW;7;71%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;Not as warm;20;17;SSW;24;63%;80%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SE;14;79%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Hazy sunshine;20;8;ENE;8;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;21;-3;A little snow;-2;-11;NNE;14;84%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;23;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NW;8;42%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SW;10;77%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;4;A shower in the p.m.;8;2;W;32;70%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;15;3;A snow shower;6;1;NNW;10;47%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;19;14;Sunny and nice;20;14;NNW;8;77%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;22;17;A little a.m. rain;23;15;NNE;14;83%;90%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;27;15;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ENE;10;67%;57%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;13;Partly sunny;26;17;ESE;11;55%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;5;-2;Winds subsiding;1;-7;NW;26;73%;5%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;9;48%;1%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Partly sunny;21;16;E;18;70%;62%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;27;20;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;15;58%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Hazy sun;30;18;SE;9;57%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;19;4;Hazy sun;19;6;N;6;50%;9%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;14;10;Mostly cloudy;14;10;WSW;20;73%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;12;80%;84%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;28;20;Hazy sun;28;22;N;15;54%;9%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;SE;10;39%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;6;-5;Snow showers, colder;2;-3;SW;9;49%;94%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;26;14;WSW;10;27%;25%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;15;3;Hazy sun;17;3;WSW;7;61%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;15;NNW;16;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;11;4;Cloudy;7;1;WNW;14;78%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;Spotty showers;31;24;NNE;11;61%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;74%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;24;11;Hazy sun;24;10;ENE;9;45%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Inc. clouds;35;24;ENE;6;60%;14%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;6;Cloudy, a t-storm;12;5;ENE;12;76%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Sunny;33;23;SSW;11;72%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;22;Mostly cloudy;25;22;SSE;13;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;WNW;7;83%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;13;8;Mostly cloudy;10;3;W;23;70%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler, p.m. mist;21;7;Sunny and cooler;15;4;NNE;23;24%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;32;25;Downpours;30;24;ESE;10;78%;93%;4

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;15;5;Fog to sun;18;4;WSW;4;80%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Mostly sunny, nice;32;28;ENE;21;61%;10%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;6;72%;56%;9

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;Clouds and sun;29;20;E;11;59%;26%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;23;55%;4%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly cloudy;22;10;SSW;12;37%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;ESE;9;53%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of rain;6;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;WNW;19;57%;72%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;30;25;Sunny;31;24;ENE;22;62%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;NE;15;50%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;-2;-4;Cloudy with flurries;3;-3;WSW;10;76%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;A morning shower;2;-4;W;16;86%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Hazy sun;29;22;W;9;62%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;15;A t-shower in spots;25;16;NE;13;69%;55%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;7;4;Not as cool;13;6;ENE;16;43%;8%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Clouds and sun;16;7;SE;9;59%;43%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;-10;-17;Clouds and sun;-9;-11;S;17;75%;51%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;1;Clouds and sun;13;1;NNW;11;59%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Inc. clouds;0;-4;NNE;8;62%;35%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-1;-4;Cloudy with flurries;3;-6;SW;19;78%;63%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;12;78%;92%;10

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NW;22;69%;63%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;A little a.m. rain;29;24;NE;12;73%;84%;8

Paris, France;Rain;16;10;Rain;12;5;NW;10;74%;93%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;E;19;34%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;19;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;S;8;54%;0%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;30;23;Downpours;32;23;NNE;21;85%;96%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;30;21;Spotty showers;31;22;ESE;8;59%;65%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;12;8;Rain and drizzle;11;3;WSW;21;67%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;3;-7;Hazy sunshine;0;-11;SW;12;28%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;21;12;An afternoon shower;22;11;NW;13;61%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;24;10;Warm with hazy sun;23;9;ESE;7;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning t-storm;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;26;ENE;10;73%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow this afternoon;0;-2;A little snow;1;-3;WNW;6;82%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;A touch of rain;6;2;Partly sunny;4;-2;WNW;21;79%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;Thunderstorms;26;23;E;9;89%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;19;7;Hazy sunshine;21;9;E;10;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;SE;6;74%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few showers;5;0;Cloudy and colder;1;-6;NW;22;65%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Windy and cooler;13;5;Sunshine and cool;12;6;N;15;52%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A shower or t-storm;27;16;ENE;19;65%;58%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;30;22;Partly sunny;29;24;E;9;70%;27%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with sunshine;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;SW;10;66%;5%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;25;8;More sun than clouds;23;7;E;8;44%;10%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;15;Sunny and nice;31;14;SW;10;29%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Some sun, a shower;29;21;N;11;75%;56%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds, then sun;20;12;Fog, then sun;22;8;E;9;69%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;7;1;Partly sunny;5;-1;ENE;9;71%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;5;-2;Clouds breaking;3;-8;NW;9;44%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;7;Cloudy and mild;11;6;ENE;13;62%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Windy this afternoon;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;N;21;66%;41%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;15;2;Clouds and sun, mild;15;4;WSW;9;70%;33%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;10;68%;2%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning sunny;5;-1;Inc. clouds;3;-4;NNE;10;67%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A shower;31;18;SSE;21;60%;67%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;22;13;Mostly sunny;24;15;E;16;64%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Partly sunny;2;-4;NNW;25;66%;8%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds and warm;18;5;Rain and drizzle;9;2;SSE;9;76%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, windy;10;0;Partly sunny, mild;10;1;NNW;14;60%;30%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;7;-1;Hazy sunshine;8;0;NE;9;23%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;18;10;Some sun;18;11;NNW;9;69%;24%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, mild;18;7;Clouds and sun, mild;19;10;E;7;59%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;11;5;Partly sunny;15;4;NNW;11;57%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NE;16;77%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;13;Mostly sunny;19;14;WSW;15;72%;10%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;20;13;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;W;23;60%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Lots of sun, cold;-18;-31;Hazy, turning colder;-16;-33;NNW;9;77%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;5;-2;Partly sunny;5;-2;ENE;6;56%;48%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;14;8;Mild with rain;10;6;W;16;76%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;E;8;49%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with rain;6;0;Partly sunny;3;-2;W;21;63%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Cloudy;6;1;SW;13;85%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;21;19;Very windy;24;19;NNW;50;77%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy;35;16;Plenty of sun;34;15;WSW;9;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;4;-7;Sunny;2;-5;NE;3;52%;13%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather