Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 22, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;33;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;SSW;11;75%;18%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;17;Partly sunny;27;17;NNW;18;57%;55%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Showers around;13;2;NNW;20;70%;87%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;19;9;Plenty of sun;16;8;S;8;67%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder;8;5;Low clouds and fog;7;0;SSE;9;89%;5%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-8;-17;Partly sunny;-13;-18;NNE;6;67%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;A bit of ice;8;1;WNW;7;64%;60%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-11;-11;Very windy;-2;-3;SW;44;45%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;30;21;Sun and clouds;29;19;S;20;77%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and milder;13;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNE;13;62%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Nice with some sun;24;18;SW;17;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler with rain;12;7;Sunny;14;4;SSE;11;68%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;ESE;12;65%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;Clouds and sun;29;15;ESE;14;50%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and hot;35;25;Mostly cloudy, humid;34;25;SSW;10;64%;26%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Partly sunny;15;7;N;13;80%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-5;ENE;15;37%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny;4;-4;ESE;6;71%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;7;2;Partly sunny;5;-1;SSW;9;86%;8%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Brief p.m. showers;18;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;WNW;9;74%;70%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;26;21;A shower or t-storm;24;20;NNW;25;79%;83%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Patchy freezing fog;3;-2;Partly sunny;5;-4;SE;8;78%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Freezing fog, chilly;3;0;Low clouds and fog;5;-3;E;7;93%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;6;-4;More clouds than sun;6;-6;SSE;7;40%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;-1;-3;Partly sunny;4;-6;SSE;5;70%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;29;21;Plenty of sun;30;21;NNE;13;66%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;21;Cloudy;31;21;NW;9;41%;51%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Rain and drizzle;12;5;NW;11;87%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;17;8;Sun and clouds;17;12;WSW;13;53%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;18;Plenty of sun;27;18;SE;27;53%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a shower;28;18;Sunny and nice;27;16;NNW;7;54%;10%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;30;23;Hazy sunshine;31;21;NNE;14;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;1;-1;Snow and rain;1;0;SE;16;85%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;9;65%;55%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Periods of sun;7;4;WSW;12;93%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;20;Mostly cloudy;26;21;NNE;18;65%;26%;5

Dallas, United States;A little rain;8;7;A shower in the a.m.;13;3;NW;16;71%;56%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;19;77%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Hazy sunshine;17;9;WNW;19;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;-3;Periods of sun;8;-3;SW;13;40%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;23;10;Hazy sun;25;12;NW;8;66%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;WNW;9;79%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Low clouds breaking;9;5;WSW;8;92%;24%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;-1;-5;Clouding up, milder;7;2;NE;13;37%;47%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;14;11;Periods of rain;14;12;SE;11;82%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;24;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;SE;17;76%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;NE;9;57%;18%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;18;15;Spotty showers;24;15;SE;9;67%;63%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;2;-4;Partly sunny;2;0;WSW;18;83%;60%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;SE;11;51%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;24;19;Sun and some clouds;25;19;E;11;81%;10%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;NNE;4;56%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sun;30;16;SSE;7;49%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;15;2;Hazy sunshine;17;2;N;10;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;7;3;Chilly with some sun;6;0;NNE;19;74%;17%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;11;76%;87%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Plenty of sunshine;24;16;NNW;19;33%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;28;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;N;13;58%;66%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Chilly with sunshine;2;-10;Mostly sunny;3;-6;S;8;28%;25%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;25;14;Winds subsiding;26;13;NE;24;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;2;Hazy sunshine;17;2;WSW;6;57%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;N;22;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;3;0;Morning flurries;3;0;WNW;20;49%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NNW;12;57%;6%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SW;9;69%;73%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;14;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNW;8;68%;10%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;An afternoon shower;35;24;NW;6;67%;75%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;14;5;Partly sunny;15;5;E;14;60%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;32;24;Humid with some sun;33;23;SW;9;75%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;22;High clouds;25;22;SSE;7;71%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;13;7;A touch of rain;13;9;SW;9;86%;86%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then cloudy;7;4;Mostly cloudy;8;4;NE;6;92%;27%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NE;7;59%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;26;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;10;76%;57%;10

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;11;2;Partly sunny;11;4;SSE;6;68%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;28;Some sun, a t-storm;31;27;ENE;37;76%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;8;72%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;12;61%;16%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;31;15;A little a.m. rain;21;11;WNW;26;58%;64%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;8;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;NE;7;47%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;19;17;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;E;17;57%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;Variable cloudiness;1;-1;W;18;57%;59%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;ENE;24;71%;18%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;NNE;13;58%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;1;-5;Increasing clouds;1;-4;N;4;72%;4%;1

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;1;-5;Colder;-3;-6;NNW;24;48%;28%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;33;24;N;12;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;26;15;A passing shower;26;16;N;13;57%;66%;8

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;4;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;WSW;9;33%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;13;3;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;13;62%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-11;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-5;SSW;27;91%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;11;7;Periods of rain;12;8;ENE;8;99%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny;4;0;SSW;7;83%;24%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;0;-6;Cloudy;1;-5;NNW;12;76%;4%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;Showers and t-storms;28;26;SW;11;83%;88%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Spotty showers;30;23;NNW;13;73%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;Mainly cloudy;32;22;ENE;11;61%;2%;9

Paris, France;Sunny;5;-1;Periods of sun;8;-2;E;11;85%;4%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;16;Abundant sunshine;26;17;S;22;56%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy, hot;36;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SSE;8;54%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy with some sun;33;24;Showers around;34;24;E;17;68%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;29;20;Spotty showers;27;20;WNW;11;68%;70%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;2;0;Partly sunny;4;-6;SE;6;58%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;7;-6;Hazy sunshine;5;-9;NW;6;82%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;20;12;Downpours;21;13;E;16;67%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;14;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;S;20;72%;66%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm or two;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;ENE;12;73%;68%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers this morning;8;-2;Windy;0;-1;WSW;56;52%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;5;1;Partly sunny;5;3;WSW;14;75%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;SSE;9;84%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;22;9;Sunshine and cooler;17;4;NNE;17;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny;15;3;NNE;6;77%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;1;-3;Inc. clouds;0;-3;SW;18;40%;71%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;WNW;10;84%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little rain;24;18;Spotty showers;26;17;ENE;10;70%;72%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;23;Spotty showers;29;23;W;5;75%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunshine and humid;23;16;WNW;8;84%;38%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;8;An afternoon shower;20;9;SSW;10;59%;60%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;SW;11;41%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;20;Spotty showers;28;20;NNE;7;73%;87%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;7;A little rain;11;7;ESE;13;79%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;9;8;A bit of rain;12;10;S;16;83%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;7;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-2;W;7;49%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;7;NE;13;96%;97%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;32;25;A shower or two;32;26;NNE;18;69%;70%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, milder;5;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-7;W;17;68%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;N;12;68%;36%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Partly sunny;6;4;W;14;76%;41%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Very hot;37;23;NNW;26;42%;28%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds and warm;26;17;Partly sunny, warm;27;19;ENE;9;64%;26%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;3;-1;Partly sunny;3;2;WSW;19;54%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;3;-4;Sunny and milder;9;1;NE;7;59%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;8;-1;Clouds and sun;7;-1;NW;23;58%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Inc. clouds;5;1;Clouds and sun;6;-1;NNW;11;51%;41%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Showers around;15;12;W;16;62%;89%;2

Tirana, Albania;Clouds rolling in;14;0;Mostly sunny;15;2;E;5;50%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;9;4;Rain and drizzle;10;5;N;11;79%;80%;1

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;1;-2;Cloudy;3;0;NE;9;71%;4%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;7;56%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;13;Nice with some sun;19;11;SE;19;70%;5%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;-12;-27;Sunny;-12;-27;ESE;8;73%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;6;Occasional rain;10;8;ESE;11;72%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Patchy freezing fog;3;-1;Partly sunny;4;-4;SE;7;71%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;N;6;55%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;4;0;Partly sunny;3;0;WSW;17;62%;64%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;6;-2;Periods of sun;3;0;WSW;14;83%;12%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;21;17;Winds subsiding;21;16;N;33;77%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;17;Partly sunny;34;14;WSW;8;46%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;2;-10;Turning cloudy;0;-5;N;3;57%;87%;3

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather