Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 27, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;12;77%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;N;7;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;11;4;A little p.m. rain;9;6;ENE;11;97%;91%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;9;ENE;12;77%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;S;13;89%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-15;-18;Cloudy with flurries;-9;-13;N;6;80%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, nice and warm;22;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;SSW;11;37%;36%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-5;-10;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;SSW;17;73%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;E;14;41%;3%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;13;6;Spotty showers;10;5;N;15;64%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, windy;20;14;SW;29;64%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partial sunshine;19;6;Sunny;19;5;WSW;7;60%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little rain;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;10;70%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Clouds and sun;27;17;ESE;11;65%;23%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;SSW;12;58%;31%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;NNE;9;72%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-6;Partly sunny;4;-6;NE;8;40%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;6;0;A shower or two;3;-2;NNW;15;53%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Overcast;4;-1;Partly sunny;2;-4;NW;8;67%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;9;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;SE;9;62%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;SE;16;63%;12%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;N;25;65%;30%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;7;2;Partly sunny;6;-2;SSE;6;79%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;8;-4;A couple of showers;4;-2;WSW;5;60%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;6;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;NNW;18;52%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with a t-storm;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;NE;11;85%;72%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;21;A t-storm around;28;21;N;8;48%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;NW;7;45%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;WSW;15;44%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;SE;24;53%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;Sunshine and humid;29;19;SSE;5;66%;27%;7

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;30;21;Hazy sun;30;22;ENE;8;69%;31%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler;6;1;A shower or two;11;10;SE;18;83%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Nice with sunshine;31;23;NNE;11;73%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SW;5;78%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;N;9;63%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;22;16;Rain and a t-storm;19;7;SW;20;72%;69%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;NNE;21;82%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;12;5;Hazy sun, fog, cool;15;5;SE;6;79%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;Colder with snow;-2;-9;WNW;15;71%;70%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;20;13;Hazy sunshine;24;11;NNW;11;65%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;ENE;9;75%;81%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;12;8;Mostly cloudy;12;9;S;16;79%;19%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;20;3;Mild with sunshine;16;4;NE;11;27%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;14;Sunshine and breezy;18;14;E;32;75%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;16;14;Decreasing clouds;19;15;WNW;9;65%;39%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;17;SE;15;49%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;ESE;10;66%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;-1;-6;Partly sunny;-4;-7;WNW;13;83%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;33;21;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SE;8;53%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;23;15;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;ENE;12;51%;67%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;23;A shower;28;22;NE;20;68%;57%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;28;14;Clouds and sun;25;13;E;7;51%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;17;2;Sunshine;17;3;ENE;4;63%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;9;3;A morning shower;6;4;NE;13;87%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NNE;12;81%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;26;19;Nice with sunshine;26;18;N;19;54%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;29;15;Partly sunny;26;14;N;14;61%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;15;-4;Sunny and mild;13;-4;WNW;4;25%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit and nice;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NE;11;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and cool;14;0;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;SE;5;53%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;N;19;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;3;2;Snow at times;4;-1;NNE;15;80%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Spotty showers;31;24;N;10;65%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;8;69%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;Hazy sun with fog;21;9;NNW;11;67%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;23;Variable cloudiness;34;24;SE;6;66%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon t-storms;14;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;ESE;10;69%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;SW;8;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;75%;20%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;12;83%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Mostly cloudy;10;5;S;11;88%;2%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and breezy;16;6;Sunny, but cool;16;6;NNE;7;63%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;76%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;15;1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NE;5;48%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Sunny and nice;31;27;E;15;70%;42%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WNW;8;84%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;E;12;65%;28%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;19;Some brightening;32;18;SW;14;37%;3%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny;23;9;SSW;7;37%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;27;23;A shower in spots;27;24;E;21;76%;74%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-2;Snow showers;-1;-5;NNE;23;83%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;31;25;Plenty of sunshine;31;26;ENE;21;65%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid and warmer;28;23;An afternoon shower;27;22;NNE;13;76%;82%;5

Montreal, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;5;-2;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;10;75%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;0;-3;A little snow;-1;-5;NE;13;57%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Becoming cloudy;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;N;12;53%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershower;26;16;A morning t-shower;25;16;NNE;9;74%;78%;4

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy, mild;12;5;Mostly sunny, mild;10;4;WNW;13;54%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;6;Increasing clouds;16;7;SW;13;65%;36%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-25;-31;Sunny, but frigid;-23;-26;ESE;10;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;9;0;Partly sunny;9;0;NE;9;66%;4%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-9;A snow shower;1;0;SSW;10;71%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;6;-2;Partly sunny;2;-5;W;15;76%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;Showers around;29;25;WNW;14;79%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;12;82%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;14;78%;47%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;9;-2;E;8;77%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;28;15;Sunny and delightful;26;17;SSW;18;48%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly cloudy;32;21;N;12;48%;3%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;36;23;Sun and clouds;33;24;ENE;20;64%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;SE;8;52%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;NW;13;59%;8%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;1;-7;Some sun;4;2;SSE;9;58%;30%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;Afternoon showers;21;11;SE;14;63%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;SE;7;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;ESE;14;54%;6%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;7;4;Rain and drizzle;5;2;ESE;18;87%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;NNE;18;69%;2%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;E;13;69%;31%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;ESE;7;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;0;N;13;59%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;Low clouds;-2;-7;ENE;19;49%;7%;0

San Francisco, United States;Areas of morning fog;13;6;Areas of morning fog;12;8;WNW;9;62%;11%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;14;74%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;12;73%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;NW;9;76%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;5;Mostly sunny;22;5;ESE;7;37%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;Plenty of sun;35;15;SW;10;24%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;N;9;71%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;18;6;Mostly sunny, mild;19;6;ESE;7;65%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A bit of p.m. rain;8;6;SSE;8;79%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;2;-6;Partly sunny;6;-2;ESE;7;46%;15%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;9;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;6;SE;15;60%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A stray shower;31;26;NNE;15;70%;61%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Morning snow showers;1;-5;W;14;79%;77%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;22;Some sun, a shower;29;23;E;8;75%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;-5;Partly sunny;-2;-3;SW;8;80%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;27;20;Plenty of sun;29;20;NNE;26;50%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;18;15;Mostly cloudy;22;18;E;22;64%;10%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-6;SSW;12;72%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and mild;15;6;Cloudy and mild;14;6;E;8;56%;27%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Partly sunny, breezy;10;3;NNE;22;61%;50%;2

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNE;12;41%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rainy times;15;11;Showers;16;10;S;13;72%;90%;1

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;13;-2;Spotty showers;11;-2;NNE;8;44%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy with sunshine;11;3;Mostly sunny;10;2;NNW;18;43%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;8;0;Mostly cloudy;4;2;NNW;9;78%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun;18;13;A morning shower;16;11;NNW;21;75%;69%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;17;8;N;18;72%;44%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-15;-24;Cloudy and colder;-18;-37;NNW;11;77%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;6;4;Afternoon rain;6;5;ENE;9;74%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;6;0;Colder;2;-1;NW;21;44%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;15;Sunny and very warm;29;15;NNE;8;53%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;NNE;19;54%;29%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;N;20;73%;22%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;19;13;Mostly sunny;18;13;NNE;11;56%;9%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, pleasant;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NW;6;64%;33%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;8;2;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;3;52%;68%;2

_____

