Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;10;78%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, pleasant;28;21;More clouds than sun;29;22;ENE;14;57%;41%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;12;6;Sunny;13;4;NNW;8;86%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;13;Clouds and sun;21;13;SSE;12;51%;2%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Winds subsiding;9;4;A little p.m. rain;9;6;SE;16;92%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;N;12;70%;29%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;12;1;Turning sunny;11;3;ESE;8;65%;6%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-12;-21;Colder with clearing;-16;-18;SSW;8;98%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy p.m. t-storms;36;22;Rain;27;20;SE;14;81%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;W;6;82%;4%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;18;Spotty showers;23;19;N;15;81%;81%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;NW;16;70%;67%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;9;80%;59%;8

Bangalore, India;Clearing;26;15;Partly sunny;26;17;E;12;63%;11%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;E;10;49%;15%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;17;9;A thick cloud cover;16;12;NE;11;86%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;A little a.m. snow;2;-5;NNW;6;85%;67%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;1;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;SE;6;76%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing and mild;10;3;Cloudy;8;6;S;12;84%;36%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;A shower in spots;19;7;ESE;9;70%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;E;16;50%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;6;2;Low clouds;10;6;SE;15;92%;7%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, breezy;9;6;A touch of rain;10;8;S;10;83%;67%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;12;1;Sunshine and mild;11;3;WSW;9;76%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;7;3;Areas of morning fog;12;7;SSE;8;84%;40%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;NE;10;56%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning out cloudy;28;19;Variable clouds;29;20;ENE;8;46%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;15;6;NNW;6;67%;27%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;19;11;Mostly sunny;22;13;N;13;50%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SSE;15;45%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;5;71%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;23;A passing shower;29;24;NE;12;81%;83%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;-1;-3;Cloudy;1;-7;NNW;12;63%;9%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Clouding up;31;23;E;9;72%;44%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;6;4;Cloudy;6;5;SW;16;77%;69%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;28;21;Partly sunny;26;21;NNE;24;73%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;23;6;Cooler;10;-1;NNW;19;65%;33%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;33;24;A morning shower;33;25;NE;20;72%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;8;Hazy sunshine;20;8;WNW;12;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;0;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-10;SW;10;48%;56%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;28;17;Mostly cloudy;25;16;NNE;9;68%;14%;2

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;Brief p.m. showers;32;23;SSE;7;72%;82%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;6;2;Sunny and chilly;5;-1;WSW;12;85%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;8;-2;Sunshine;11;0;NNE;10;27%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;18;13;Afternoon rain;18;11;SSW;20;79%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;27;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;SSE;9;71%;4%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;29;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ESE;12;61%;79%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;ESE;15;64%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow;3;1;Spotty showers;3;1;SW;13;97%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;34;22;E;10;56%;16%;6

Hong Kong, China;Turning cloudy, mild;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;ENE;13;71%;11%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;29;74%;77%;4

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;Hazy sun;28;16;ESE;8;62%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;18;3;Plenty of sun;18;3;NNE;7;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;14;6;Decreasing clouds;14;7;SSW;9;84%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;Downpours;32;25;SW;11;74%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;N;19;40%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;13;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;N;14;55%;67%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-6;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;S;5;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;14;Plenty of sun;25;13;NE;22;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;WSW;6;61%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;32;16;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;N;25;12%;0%;3

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;7;3;Mostly cloudy;9;3;SW;11;69%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;18;65%;64%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;8;71%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;17;Hazy sun;26;17;ENE;10;65%;29%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WNW;6;81%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;17;5;An afternoon shower;16;5;NE;11;58%;78%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SW;8;75%;12%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;22;19;Mostly cloudy;22;19;S;14;75%;33%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;16;11;Rain;13;8;NW;15;83%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;9;6;Occasional rain;9;6;NE;10;86%;92%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;S;10;67%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;11;7;Inc. clouds;15;7;SSE;10;56%;74%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A downpour;30;27;E;19;77%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;NE;8;78%;66%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;E;12;68%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and warmer;25;13;Sunshine and nice;23;13;S;14;58%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;SE;7;35%;6%;5

Miami, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;23;Some sun, a shower;28;25;ESE;20;70%;73%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;3;1;Mostly sunny;4;1;SW;15;81%;20%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;31;26;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;19;70%;51%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;22;17;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;NE;13;63%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;-1;-11;Mostly sunny;-3;-7;S;4;60%;19%;2

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;3;1;Low clouds;3;1;WSW;13;87%;38%;0

Mumbai, India;Turning sunny;31;21;Hazy sun;32;24;N;13;52%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;17;65%;65%;10

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;8;0;Snow and sleet;2;1;NNE;7;52%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny intervals;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;WNW;12;66%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-8;-15;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-14;SSW;13;84%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;1;Not as cool;15;7;E;6;70%;23%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;2;-4;Partly sunny;-2;-4;N;4;90%;31%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;-4;-13;Mostly sunny;-3;-8;WSW;9;73%;16%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;Showers around;29;26;ESE;16;80%;99%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;16;79%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;E;13;82%;77%;2

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;10;8;A little a.m. rain;11;9;SE;10;73%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;22;Sunshine and cooler;32;20;S;18;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;10;55%;29%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;22;Sunshine, pleasant;34;21;SE;18;68%;16%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;23;Partly sunny;32;22;ESE;11;53%;49%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain this morning;13;5;Clearing;10;2;SE;8;70%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;5;-6;A little p.m. rain;6;3;ESE;6;83%;90%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;10;Afternoon showers;20;11;NE;13;70%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;19;10;Afternoon rain;19;9;SW;27;72%;87%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;14;70%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;0;-5;Partial sunshine;2;-4;NE;14;71%;20%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;4;2;Clouds and sun;5;2;SSW;23;83%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;9;56%;0%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;22;16;A p.m. shower or two;23;12;NNW;15;71%;87%;4

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;14;10;Clouds and sun, nice;18;12;ESE;10;66%;12%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;1;Rain and drizzle;2;1;W;9;77%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;13;8;ENE;11;68%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;11;64%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;30;24;E;23;74%;68%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NW;9;82%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;25;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;WNW;8;38%;10%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;SW;11;26%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;22;A shower in spots;30;21;N;14;75%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain at times;15;10;Rain;11;5;NW;13;83%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Dull and dreary;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;2;ESE;8;71%;19%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cool;11;0;Increasing clouds;11;7;ESE;7;72%;69%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;13;Partly sunny;20;11;SSE;15;71%;61%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;12;82%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;9;-1;Sunny and mild;10;0;SSE;6;78%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;ENE;25;78%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;5;2;An afternoon shower;4;3;SW;14;90%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;SSE;28;62%;12%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with sunshine;28;16;Sunny and very warm;28;17;SE;7;61%;1%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;3;1;Spotty showers;4;3;SW;14;86%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with sunshine;5;-3;Plenty of sun;8;-1;NE;9;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;Mostly sunny;12;4;NW;22;67%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;11;4;Increasing clouds;13;5;SE;8;35%;62%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Sunny;21;11;NNE;11;55%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;17;7;Mostly sunny, mild;22;8;ESE;5;53%;6%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;12;2;Not as cool;12;5;N;9;65%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;1;-4;Decreasing clouds;1;-2;NW;8;68%;9%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SE;7;55%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SSE;18;53%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-11;-17;Colder;-11;-27;NW;12;66%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;5;2;Spotty showers;6;5;NE;8;67%;85%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;6;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;WNW;7;97%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Abundant sunshine;31;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;NNW;6;56%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;4;1;Mostly sunny;5;0;SSW;19;76%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;7;2;Becoming cloudy;8;3;SSE;10;89%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;19;16;Rain and drizzle;21;17;N;25;76%;88%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Partial sunshine;33;18;NNW;10;48%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;7;1;Partly sunny;7;-1;NE;3;60%;31%;2

