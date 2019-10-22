Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 22, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;SW;15;83%;81%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;34;26;Plenty of sun;35;26;NE;12;55%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Increasing clouds;26;16;E;14;45%;30%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and a t-storm;23;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;S;16;43%;15%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then some sun;15;8;Partly sunny;15;12;SE;13;88%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;8;2;A touch of rain;10;4;E;16;67%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly cloudy;23;13;NW;9;34%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Cloudy;4;2;SW;18;43%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SSE;12;48%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;N;19;52%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;SW;37;65%;59%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;32;19;Nice with sunshine;32;19;NNW;10;48%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;S;6;78%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;WSW;13;83%;78%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;35;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;S;9;61%;29%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;16;Occasional rain;20;13;SSW;19;73%;78%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;21;9;SSW;6;61%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;27;10;Sunny and very warm;27;10;ESE;10;52%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mild with some sun;18;7;Fog, then some sun;17;11;ESE;8;86%;11%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;SW;9;73%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;W;6;83%;81%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with some sun;22;11;Fog to sun;23;10;SE;13;73%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, fog early;14;9;Periods of sun, nice;17;13;SSE;9;86%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;17;9;Clouds, then sun;23;8;E;5;71%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and very warm;25;10;Mostly sunny, warm;25;9;ESE;7;69%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A passing shower;21;10;Partly sunny;21;9;S;13;54%;7%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;20;A little a.m. rain;28;20;NE;8;45%;79%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Cloudy;21;16;NE;16;67%;72%;2

Cairo, Egypt;A t-storm or two;29;20;An afternoon shower;25;19;N;10;64%;44%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny;18;13;NNW;19;63%;28%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;6;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;9;77%;84%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy and cooler;11;5;Inc. clouds;14;6;W;16;55%;66%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;29;25;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;10;81%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;13;7;Partly sunny;12;9;SSE;9;73%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;N;23;76%;15%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and nice;26;15;SSE;18;53%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Downpours;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;13;84%;75%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sunshine;33;19;ENE;10;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;18;4;Showers around;13;-3;NE;12;44%;89%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty p.m. showers;32;23;A shower in spots;33;22;NNW;8;72%;56%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;SSE;12;54%;0%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;12;8;A little p.m. rain;13;8;SSW;19;77%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;N;9;28%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;20;14;A morning shower;19;14;W;29;68%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;33;25;A few showers;30;23;N;15;78%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;34;17;Mostly sunny;33;19;NE;16;31%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;E;16;66%;31%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and breezy;11;7;Mostly cloudy;10;7;SW;16;83%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;SE;9;72%;56%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;E;13;67%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Turning cloudy;31;25;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;19;60%;59%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;ENE;8;83%;74%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;30;17;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNE;10;50%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;21;14;NE;14;70%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;36;24;Clouds and sun;35;24;NE;12;52%;31%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;34;26;Sunshine;34;27;ESE;13;56%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;12;Partly sunny;29;15;NW;20;41%;29%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;NNW;7;24%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Hazy sun;35;22;W;9;38%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly cloudy;25;14;SE;7;61%;3%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;27;Sunshine and nice;37;27;SE;12;35%;14%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and warm;18;9;Fog, then some sun;20;8;WNW;8;77%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;9;71%;88%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;SW;10;72%;82%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Showers around;31;22;NNE;7;83%;94%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;7;78%;69%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;17;0;Partly sunny, warm;18;1;ESE;15;24%;27%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;9;83%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;18;74%;27%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny;19;12;NW;18;65%;19%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;NNE;8;83%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and very warm;32;19;ENE;8;36%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;30;24;Decreasing clouds;29;24;SW;11;72%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;13;9;Cool with rain;12;8;N;8;74%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Sun and clouds, nice;32;27;S;11;66%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;8;73%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;E;8;61%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;10;Sunny and nice;26;15;N;10;45%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;A t-storm in spots;22;12;N;10;53%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partly sunny, warm;31;27;ENE;13;69%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;19;9;Fog, then some sun;16;3;NNW;7;76%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;Clouds and sun;30;25;ESE;13;74%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, cool;17;11;WSW;19;63%;35%;9

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;15;9;A passing shower;13;5;SW;8;72%;60%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;11;9;Mild with low clouds;14;7;NW;14;62%;18%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;10;76%;74%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A stray t-shower;25;16;ENE;12;68%;75%;11

New York, United States;Cloudy, p.m. mist;17;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;9;W;25;49%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;18;S;12;62%;87%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-2;A little p.m. snow;1;-1;SSW;23;68%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Mostly cloudy;25;17;NE;8;58%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;9;7;Partly sunny;11;7;SSW;9;73%;68%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;14;5;A passing shower;13;2;SW;21;73%;61%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;16;73%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;W;6;85%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;E;11;70%;56%;9

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;14;11;Partly sunny;18;12;E;9;82%;22%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;SSW;19;64%;66%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;7;66%;47%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;22;78%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;7;57%;80%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;16;10;Fog to sun;17;9;E;6;80%;2%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;24;11;High clouds;22;13;ENE;5;66%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;13;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;SSW;16;65%;79%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Showers;15;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;S;21;75%;57%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;13;69%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;3;-3;Sunny, but cold;0;-3;NNE;22;43%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Partly sunny;12;6;SW;12;81%;28%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;26;22;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;E;13;72%;65%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;SSE;11;14%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warm;27;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;13;NE;8;63%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;11;9;Sun and clouds;11;9;WSW;18;75%;31%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and beautiful;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;N;10;58%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ENE;9;79%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SE;14;74%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NE;9;100%;82%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;8;ENE;9;21%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;SW;7;23%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;N;10;79%;81%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;17;8;NW;17;76%;23%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;Periods of sun;14;6;N;10;71%;6%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Mostly cloudy;21;14;ENE;7;65%;19%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;23;18;Nice with some sun;23;18;NNE;15;65%;35%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;29;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;NE;8;76%;70%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;25;6;Plenty of sunshine;24;4;SSE;7;55%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;E;10;71%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;12;9;Partly sunny;12;7;WSW;15;66%;28%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;WNW;21;59%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;26;21;A shower in spots;28;19;ENE;11;62%;56%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;12;9;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;16;81%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;21;7;Some sun, pleasant;21;7;NNE;9;31%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;ENE;7;59%;30%;3

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;20;13;A t-storm in spots;20;13;SSW;8;47%;74%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;29;22;A t-storm around;28;21;NNW;12;47%;77%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;E;5;48%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;17;15;Partly sunny, warmer;22;16;E;10;59%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;16;6;Increasing clouds;12;8;SW;31;65%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;SE;18;46%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;SE;30;63%;69%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bit of rain, snow;5;-12;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-16;W;10;50%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Clouds and sun;13;6;NE;5;61%;7%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;20;11;Fog to sun;21;11;SSE;12;82%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;NE;7;55%;45%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;19;8;Cooler;12;4;WSW;11;79%;12%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;21;10;Fog, then some sun;17;10;SE;3;85%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;8;Cooler, a.m. showers;11;9;ENE;46;69%;90%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and some clouds;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;SW;7;67%;13%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Rather cloudy;19;7;Partly sunny;19;5;NE;5;49%;15%;4

