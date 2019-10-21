Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;24;Partly sunny;29;25;WSW;13;81%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;34;25;Plenty of sun;35;26;NE;12;57%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;24;15;A t-storm around;24;15;ENE;12;55%;67%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, not as warm;21;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;W;19;76%;96%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Partly sunny;15;8;NNW;13;88%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;7;0;Periods of sun;7;3;N;9;75%;76%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Nice with sunshine;24;12;W;10;29%;2%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-8;Mostly sunny;5;-4;SW;15;48%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;SSE;15;54%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;N;23;49%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;16;12;A shower;17;10;W;26;71%;81%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and clouds;33;19;Partly sunny;33;19;NNW;10;48%;27%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;S;6;80%;69%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;W;8;81%;89%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;S;9;57%;7%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;18;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;16;E;32;85%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;20;6;Partly sunny;20;7;N;7;50%;9%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;10;Mostly sunny, warm;28;10;ESE;6;57%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;10;Mild with some sun;18;8;NNE;11;71%;11%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A downpour;19;9;Periods of rain;18;10;E;7;79%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;WNW;8;76%;69%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;23;12;Partly sunny;19;10;E;7;83%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;13;9;Partly sunny;14;10;E;7;79%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;21;10;Fog to sun;24;8;ESE;8;73%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;Sunny and very warm;24;10;ESE;5;75%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;W;14;45%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;NE;9;48%;56%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;NNE;18;62%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;A t-storm or two;30;21;NNE;13;54%;62%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;21;11;S;14;47%;17%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Partial sunshine;27;17;SE;5;68%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;25;W;9;83%;76%;2

Chicago, United States;Windy with rain;18;9;Cooler with a shower;11;5;WSW;29;71%;47%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A couple of showers;29;25;S;10;79%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Partly sunny;13;7;W;15;78%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Sun, some clouds;30;26;N;22;77%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;SSE;10;39%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SE;13;82%;97%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Hazy sun;32;18;WNW;15;40%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;12;1;Mostly sunny;18;4;SW;13;32%;18%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Partly sunny;33;23;NNE;8;71%;39%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;33;21;S;12;56%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny;11;7;SSW;14;73%;31%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and nice;22;8;Sunshine and nice;22;7;NE;9;31%;7%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;20;14;Showers around;19;14;WSW;15;69%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;30;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;18;66%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;18;E;15;21%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;25;E;11;67%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;6;3;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;WSW;27;92%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSE;8;73%;65%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny, low humidity;29;22;Nice with sunshine;28;23;E;15;57%;2%;6

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;31;25;Turning cloudy;31;25;ENE;24;61%;24%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;E;8;82%;74%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;Hazy sun;29;17;N;11;45%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;20;16;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;NE;16;71%;25%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;Sun and some clouds;36;24;N;14;50%;4%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Sunshine, pleasant;33;27;ESE;14;61%;26%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;33;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;12;N;18;32%;67%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;24;9;Some sun, pleasant;21;6;N;9;29%;8%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Hazy and very warm;36;23;WSW;10;26%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;Clouds and sun;27;14;SW;8;62%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;NE;10;26%;9%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Sunshine and warmer;21;10;SSW;6;74%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;9;68%;67%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;10;68%;82%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;WSW;8;69%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;5;83%;78%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;1;High clouds and mild;18;0;NE;13;33%;27%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;SSW;10;82%;100%;2

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;15;SSE;11;75%;3%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;NNW;11;66%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;14;7;S;7;76%;21%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;9;26%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;Low clouds breaking;30;24;SW;12;70%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;8;Showers around;15;9;NW;11;62%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A shower;31;27;SSE;9;73%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A morning shower;31;24;E;5;74%;78%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;8;64%;57%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SW;11;55%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;N;10;64%;85%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;32;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;ESE;11;72%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;19;8;Partly sunny, warm;18;9;SW;7;87%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSE;12;74%;56%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Sunny;19;12;NW;17;62%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;14;6;A little p.m. rain;16;8;SE;11;70%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;17;7;Low clouds breaking;11;8;SW;8;56%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNE;12;74%;69%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNE;11;67%;67%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;A little p.m. rain;17;13;ESE;11;75%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;29;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;WNW;10;59%;80%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;-3;-6;Cloudy;0;-2;SSW;20;67%;50%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this afternoon;22;16;Showers around;22;18;NNW;9;68%;60%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;5;3;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SSW;8;83%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;16;7;Periods of rain;14;6;S;18;79%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;27;A shower in the p.m.;30;27;E;19;74%;80%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;23;NW;6;83%;84%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;E;10;70%;34%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Decreasing clouds;14;11;NE;8;72%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;SW;15;61%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;NNW;9;60%;13%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SSE;26;76%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;7;57%;66%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;16;10;Partly sunny;17;10;N;5;77%;35%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;N;6;69%;15%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Downpours;19;13;S;17;73%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;9;Rainy times;16;10;WSW;22;85%;96%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;ENE;13;63%;5%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NNE;19;57%;50%;0

Riga, Latvia;Considerable clouds;12;5;Partly sunny, mild;15;9;WSW;13;91%;42%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds may break;24;20;A shower or two;26;22;ESE;10;76%;89%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;SSE;14;12%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Sunny and warm;27;13;NNE;8;66%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;10;5;A shower or two;11;9;WSW;12;72%;76%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunny and nice;22;12;SW;9;60%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;E;8;75%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A few showers;30;25;E;14;74%;85%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;Showers and t-storms;22;18;ESE;9;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;27;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;E;11;27%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;SSW;8;21%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;N;12;79%;70%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A stray t-shower;19;6;Plenty of sun;19;8;NW;9;63%;28%;4

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;14;13;A little a.m. rain;15;8;NNE;9;77%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;N;6;60%;8%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Cloudy;23;18;N;15;55%;29%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;NE;7;78%;90%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;25;7;Plenty of sunshine;24;6;SSE;6;55%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;10;72%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;9;6;Rather cloudy;12;8;WSW;16;69%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;ENE;20;58%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;26;19;Nice with some sun;28;20;E;13;54%;22%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;9;5;A passing shower;12;9;SW;16;89%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;Plenty of sun;21;6;NNE;9;32%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;21;10;Partly sunny;19;8;ENE;8;61%;14%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;A shower in the p.m.;21;15;S;8;37%;82%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;27;20;Partly sunny;28;21;N;12;47%;13%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;27;15;Sunny and very warm;30;14;ESE;5;48%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Inc. clouds;18;15;Tropical rainstorm;17;16;NW;25;100%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy this afternoon;14;12;Morning rain;15;7;WSW;23;83%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;ESE;21;54%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;30;20;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;SE;25;63%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder;9;-7;Colder;4;-13;NNW;14;59%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;11;10;Mostly cloudy;13;6;ENE;10;69%;57%;2

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, fog early;20;11;Partly sunny;19;11;ESE;7;84%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;33;22;Turning sunny, hot;35;23;SSW;6;55%;14%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, mild;18;9;Warm with some sun;18;9;WSW;11;82%;23%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;24;9;Sunshine and warm;20;9;WNW;4;81%;9%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;14;10;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;24;59%;99%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;34;24;Warm with some sun;35;24;WSW;6;65%;7%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;20;8;Mostly cloudy;18;7;NE;4;54%;44%;3

_____

