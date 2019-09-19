Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;27;24;A t-storm in spots;27;25;SW;17;91%;66%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun, hot;43;29;Sunshine, very warm;40;30;NNW;15;47%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, hot;36;19;Sunny, breezy;34;17;W;22;31%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Clearing, humid;26;21;Mainly cloudy, humid;27;23;SSE;17;77%;7%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;10;72%;2%;3
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Periods of rain;12;8;NW;18;91%;96%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very warm;35;20;Sunny, very warm;35;20;ESE;9;27%;1%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, very warm;27;11;Sunny, cooler;18;4;WNW;19;38%;2%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;Periods of sun;25;13;S;21;61%;27%;9
Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Thunderstorms;26;18;NNE;13;77%;86%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;16;8;Some sun;16;8;SE;11;67%;27%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;41;23;Plenty of sun, hot;43;25;N;12;15%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;S;7;74%;72%;8
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;WSW;15;66%;56%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;9;75%;79%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;Partly sunny;24;19;ENE;19;72%;72%;5
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;27;16;E;8;48%;18%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;ENE;9;47%;2%;4
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;16;8;SW;10;64%;33%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Spotty p.m. showers;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;ESE;9;72%;67%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;Some sun, very warm;35;20;NNW;6;23%;2%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;5;NNE;11;50%;8%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;10;56%;0%;4
Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;22;9;Plenty of sun;19;4;NE;9;37%;8%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;N;7;48%;4%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;8;NW;12;40%;0%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, delightful;31;20;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;E;11;26%;10%;11
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;23;58%;82%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;N;14;36%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;30;15;Cooler;19;14;NW;22;76%;41%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSW;5;80%;68%;10
Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;10;72%;77%;5
Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Partly sunny;27;21;S;10;73%;44%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;26;Cloudy, showers;30;26;SSW;14;77%;100%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;14;7;Periods of sun;15;9;W;12;83%;29%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;31;25;Mainly cloudy;30;26;SSW;8;85%;43%;5
Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Thunderstorms;31;24;SSE;12;75%;73%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SE;16;65%;55%;11
Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;10;67%;55%;8
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;15;Sunshine, pleasant;30;10;WNW;12;24%;9%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;7;71%;65%;6
Dili, East Timor;Not as warm;30;20;Not as warm;30;20;SE;9;56%;7%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;SE;21;77%;1%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, hot;35;17;Sunny, hot;34;16;NE;10;20%;0%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;SE;13;87%;44%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief showers;30;25;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;WNW;10;66%;80%;10
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, delightful;30;11;Sunny, nice;28;9;ENE;16;14%;0%;11
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower;31;24;E;19;61%;81%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;12;1;A stray shower;10;4;W;14;66%;74%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;SW;12;85%;78%;7
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun, less humid;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;10;52%;1%;9
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;Sun, some clouds;31;23;NE;24;57%;67%;10
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;28;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WSW;11;72%;64%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sunshine;33;23;A strong t-storm;31;22;WNW;10;71%;61%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;18;Occasional p.m. rain;20;14;NNE;17;66%;86%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;22;E;13;56%;5%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, very warm;38;29;Mostly sunny, hot;38;29;N;12;39%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;N;11;31%;0%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;12;Sunny, very warm;33;12;N;8;12%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;27;Mostly sunny, hot;37;26;WNW;17;56%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SW;7;70%;55%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;SSW;12;25%;6%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;Spotty showers;13;2;NW;17;65%;66%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;NNW;9;64%;80%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;23;Mostly cloudy;30;22;W;11;66%;44%;3
Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. shower;34;26;SSW;9;69%;66%;8
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;71%;58%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;18;-1;Variable cloudiness;16;2;ENE;11;38%;44%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;8;81%;73%;11
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Inc. clouds;18;15;SSE;15;76%;43%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Partly sunny;23;17;SSW;11;68%;44%;5
London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunny;20;12;E;17;57%;1%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Clouds breaking;27;17;SSE;9;48%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;SSW;12;73%;42%;12
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;18;A heavy thunderstorm;27;16;WSW;9;63%;80%;4
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A t-storm or two;32;27;WSW;12;70%;93%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Turning sunny;35;25;NW;8;59%;11%;13
Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SW;12;85%;92%;3
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;22;17;Clearing, breezy;25;17;NNE;27;49%;61%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;N;8;50%;66%;10
Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;26;62%;88%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;12;5;Spotty showers;10;0;NW;15;77%;63%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SSW;19;73%;69%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNW;13;49%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Partly sunny;24;16;WNW;6;62%;23%;2
Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;3;A shower in the a.m.;10;2;NW;9;76%;68%;2
Mumbai, India;Downpours;31;24;Showers, some heavy;30;25;SSE;28;83%;98%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;27;10;Mostly cloudy;27;12;ENE;13;38%;11%;11
New York, United States;Sunny, nice;22;13;Sunny, pleasant;27;16;W;12;42%;1%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, very warm;34;20;Sunny, delightful;32;17;WNW;13;45%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;21;15;Mostly sunny, warm;23;6;W;29;44%;5%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Plenty of clouds;29;19;ENE;11;52%;78%;3
Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;12;5;Pleasant and warmer;19;6;WNW;8;68%;16%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;24;10;Clouds and sun;25;13;SSW;12;62%;19%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;14;66%;30%;11
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;18;82%;83%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;ENE;12;67%;44%;12
Paris, France;Sunshine;20;10;Sunny, nice;23;11;E;16;31%;0%;4
Perth, Australia;Cooler;15;5;Clouds and sun;16;7;SSE;14;56%;5%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Morning showers;30;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;SW;11;79%;68%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;21;80%;76%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;8;72%;82%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cool;14;4;Some sun;16;4;NE;7;55%;14%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;26;10;Cloudy;24;11;NNE;6;65%;2%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;13;A little p.m. rain;20;13;SW;14;56%;72%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;16;Some brightening;24;15;WSW;9;69%;13%;3
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;Some sun, a shower;27;23;ESE;17;77%;82%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;13;11;Spotty a.m. showers;12;10;SE;15;95%;93%;0
Riga, Latvia;Showers;12;5;Spotty showers;12;6;WSW;10;64%;82%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny, not as warm;27;22;Mostly sunny, hot;33;22;SW;10;55%;26%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Sunny, very warm;42;24;N;15;10%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Mostly sunny;26;14;NW;10;50%;2%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;11;3;Partly sunny, cool;11;3;SW;14;64%;23%;3
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;14;Sunny, comfortable;23;14;SW;11;60%;0%;6
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;8;79%;86%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;11;70%;76%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;WSW;7;94%;85%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;NE;15;26%;2%;9
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;8;38%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy, t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NE;8;81%;84%;2
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;25;14;Partly sunny;26;14;E;8;58%;70%;4
Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;20;14;Decreasing clouds;20;14;SSW;7;71%;36%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;Cloudy;25;17;ESE;7;62%;5%;3
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;NNE;16;55%;8%;6
Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, very warm;33;28;A t-storm around;33;27;ESE;14;65%;41%;13
Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;15;8;Plenty of sun;19;3;WSW;13;48%;2%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;24;Rain and wind;31;25;SE;65;76%;91%;4
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;12;3;A passing shower;13;10;WNW;13;60%;66%;1
Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;21;16;Rain and drizzle;21;16;NNE;29;74%;55%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, showers;27;24;Afternoon showers;27;22;NNW;11;72%;99%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;12;4;Spotty showers;11;6;SSW;12;55%;84%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, hot;34;18;Sunny, hot;34;18;NE;11;24%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;N;10;60%;32%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny, very hot;36;24;Plenty of sun, hot;36;24;ENE;11;14%;0%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, very warm;33;24;Sunshine, delightful;31;24;NW;12;55%;1%;7
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;E;6;40%;25%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;ENE;12;51%;58%;3
Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Some sun, nice;23;16;WSW;9;77%;11%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;Sunshine, nice;32;24;E;6;51%;2%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;33;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;ESE;12;65%;30%;6
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;20;2;Turning out cloudy;19;3;ESE;9;51%;4%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;17;12;Low clouds;19;12;E;5;69%;44%;1
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;18;5;ESE;7;40%;8%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;33;23;WNW;7;65%;79%;11
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;3;A passing shower;11;2;SW;13;56%;66%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;15;4;Some sun, a shower;14;7;W;13;64%;66%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;An afternoon shower;13;8;SSE;21;74%;55%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;8;78%;82%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;30;14;Plenty of sun;30;15;E;5;28%;0%;5
_____
