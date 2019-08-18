Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;27;23;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;WSW;15;87%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;34;Sunny and very warm;43;33;NNE;11;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;35;19;Sunny, low humidity;35;20;WNW;13;36%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;E;11;67%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;20;14;A shower in spots;20;12;SW;28;72%;57%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and breezy;21;8;Mostly sunny;18;10;SE;9;46%;18%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;SSE;15;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;12;NE;14;45%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;30;13;Sunlit, not as warm;23;10;SSE;19;49%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;N;19;34%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Partly sunny;13;9;NE;14;63%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Sunny and hot;45;28;NNW;12;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;S;8;63%;56%;11

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;24;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;W;12;78%;75%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;13;70%;61%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;29;22;Periods of sun;27;22;ENE;29;76%;32%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SSW;8;63%;37%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny and hot;35;18;ENE;7;36%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;NW;15;59%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;SE;15;66%;42%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;16;Partly sunny;30;17;ENE;9;33%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;32;17;Partly sunny;30;19;NNW;14;53%;32%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;15;67%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;SE;8;40%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;30;15;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;10;47%;4%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;12;0;Mostly cloudy;9;4;E;9;62%;35%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;11;29%;10%;10

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;10;66%;55%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;35;23;Abundant sunshine;35;23;NNW;12;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;19;11;Mostly sunny;17;10;SSE;15;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;61%;66%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;12;80%;79%;7

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;28;22;Humid with some sun;27;21;ENE;12;70%;15%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;15;74%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;19;13;A passing shower;20;13;WSW;18;65%;61%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Showers around;29;26;NW;8;81%;75%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;SSE;12;51%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;22;66%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;NW;12;84%;66%;10

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;34;17;Mostly sunny, warm;36;18;N;9;18%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;33;27;S;15;74%;63%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;A t-storm in spots;30;22;S;8;65%;45%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;10;Some sun, a shower;17;9;W;24;74%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Brilliant sunshine;33;17;NE;10;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;W;23;64%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;27;Clouds, a t-storm;34;27;E;8;73%;80%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;ENE;11;36%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;15;63%;73%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;21;14;A little rain;19;13;WSW;22;86%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;SW;14;71%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;31;27;Morning showers;31;26;SW;11;79%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunshine and nice;33;25;NE;17;49%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;W;12;78%;66%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;NNE;10;70%;30%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;24;18;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;17;61%;17%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;N;12;57%;11%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;39;31;Sunny and very warm;37;31;N;17;48%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;W;10;30%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;15;Sunny;32;15;N;8;25%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;32;27;Partial sunshine;32;26;SW;12;68%;11%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-storm;28;20;Couple of t-storms;28;20;SSE;9;83%;80%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;34;24;Decreasing clouds;33;25;SSE;14;60%;77%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;26;12;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;8;47%;11%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;26;64%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Rather cloudy;31;21;WSW;13;55%;34%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;33;27;S;15;81%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;10;66%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;15;0;SE;11;36%;19%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;Clearing, a shower;28;25;SW;13;81%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;15;Partly sunny;17;14;S;13;80%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Sunny and nice;24;16;NNW;16;56%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;19;12;A shower in spots;20;11;WSW;21;62%;42%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;S;9;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;SSW;11;73%;6%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Partly sunny;33;21;WSW;10;36%;9%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;WNW;7;65%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;Lots of sun, nice;33;24;ENE;5;70%;29%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;WNW;14;74%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;P.M. rain, cooler;17;6;Showers around;12;8;W;25;64%;69%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;N;11;51%;66%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A shower or two;32;26;E;16;69%;87%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Clouds and sun, warm;28;17;SSW;12;73%;67%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;SSW;18;68%;5%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Mostly cloudy, cold;8;5;SE;11;46%;30%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, a shower;27;19;A shower or t-storm;29;17;WNW;11;77%;66%;6

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Low clouds;22;15;W;9;72%;32%;1

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;30;26;Times of rain;31;27;SW;10;81%;88%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;13;Mostly cloudy;23;12;E;10;66%;44%;8

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;SW;11;64%;39%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;35;22;A t-storm in spots;32;22;WNW;10;52%;44%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;14;Rain and drizzle;20;9;W;8;76%;68%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Showers and t-storms;33;25;SW;9;69%;79%;8

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;18;11;A little rain;17;10;S;14;74%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;27;19;Variable cloudiness;29;12;NW;19;70%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;ENE;8;80%;63%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;78%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;7;76%;69%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Partly sunny;22;12;NW;12;56%;14%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;10;60%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;9;61%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;SSE;29;70%;41%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;9;59%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;31;18;A t-storm, cooler;23;15;WSW;12;73%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;NNW;8;65%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;25;10;A shower or two;25;11;SE;15;36%;67%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;WSW;12;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A little a.m. rain;28;22;ESE;15;78%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;13;7;Mostly sunny;14;8;ENE;11;48%;23%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNW;15;66%;41%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;30;21;A shower;24;20;ESE;13;80%;83%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;ENE;9;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;W;10;45%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;24;13;Increasing clouds;24;15;SW;14;66%;63%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds;21;16;Low clouds;21;16;WSW;16;67%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;8;82%;78%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;14;76%;83%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;22;17;Showers and t-storms;23;17;SSE;7;98%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;14;Abundant sunshine;29;14;NE;15;23%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Variable cloudiness;15;6;Mostly cloudy;17;9;W;5;50%;14%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NNE;9;79%;82%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;24;12;NNW;12;59%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Clouds breaking;24;13;NNE;8;60%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;N;7;59%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;26;Rain and drizzle;31;25;ENE;15;64%;56%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;27;A passing shower;33;27;SE;15;64%;62%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;SSE;10;46%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;12;75%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;22;13;A passing shower;21;13;SW;14;64%;57%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Sunny, windy, cooler;16;8;WSW;33;39%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Heavy thunderstorms;32;26;SSE;12;78%;81%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;23;16;A touch of rain;21;13;SW;15;78%;58%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NNE;10;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;NE;15;26%;4%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;25;Warm with sunshine;36;25;SSE;10;9%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;N;14;47%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ESE;8;41%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;32;27;Couple of t-storms;33;25;SE;15;69%;83%;9

Toronto, Canada;A morning t-storm;25;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;16;NNW;14;72%;25%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and nice;32;23;ESE;15;54%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;35;25;Sunny and hot;36;24;ESE;19;46%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;17;9;Couple of t-storms;16;9;N;10;83%;78%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;22;14;Partly sunny;22;13;NE;7;62%;26%;4

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Mostly cloudy;28;19;N;15;56%;35%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;69%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;26;17;A t-storm in spots;28;14;NE;12;64%;74%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, warm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;29;16;NW;11;57%;82%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;9;4;Mostly sunny;11;8;NNW;16;64%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds, a t-storm;29;26;Afternoon showers;32;26;WSW;10;73%;83%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;Very hot;36;20;NE;7;23%;1%;9

