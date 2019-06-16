Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;26;25;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;13;83%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and hot;44;30;Partly sunny and hot;43;31;WNW;15;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;19;Sunny;32;19;WSW;26;41%;4%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;23;18;A t-storm in spots;23;17;ENE;14;67%;40%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;19;13;Partly sunny;23;13;N;16;67%;29%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower;20;12;Spotty showers;20;12;SE;11;63%;71%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and very warm;38;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;ESE;15;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;16;8;Becoming cloudy;21;8;WSW;18;42%;72%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Sun and clouds;29;19;ENE;12;68%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Clouds and sun;32;21;W;11;42%;34%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;11;A stray shower;15;10;WSW;20;61%;46%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;28;Sunny and hot;44;27;NW;20;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Sun and some clouds;35;24;SSE;7;63%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Partly sunny;31;22;W;18;57%;12%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;16;71%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;22;17;Partly sunny;24;18;WSW;20;68%;0%;11

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;9;48%;21%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warm;33;19;Drenching t-storms;26;19;N;8;83%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;23;14;Partly sunny;27;16;ESE;7;43%;27%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;11;SE;14;83%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;E;14;55%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower or t-storm;26;18;NNE;17;58%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;21;13;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;8;58%;6%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, humid;31;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;ENE;9;59%;48%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of t-storms;34;19;Heavy thunderstorms;24;18;NNE;11;83%;91%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;17;16;Heavy rain, t-storm;18;14;N;10;79%;96%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;NNE;9;42%;63%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;23;16;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;13;68%;22%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NE;12;35%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Some brightening;18;7;SSE;8;82%;0%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSE;7;70%;74%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;41;30;Clouds and sun, hot;40;30;S;14;43%;15%;12

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;19;14;Mainly cloudy;17;14;NNE;14;83%;15%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showery;30;27;Showers around;31;27;WSW;18;79%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;20;12;Partly sunny;22;15;SSW;11;61%;29%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;29;25;Clouds and sun;29;24;W;14;68%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A damaging t-storm;31;22;Thunderstorms;30;24;S;17;76%;88%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;30;21;A shower in places;29;22;S;21;71%;52%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;36;30;Warmer with hazy sun;40;29;WSW;21;42%;9%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A t-storm in spots;24;12;ESE;11;65%;75%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;35;28;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;S;19;69%;55%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SSE;8;63%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WSW;24;65%;63%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NE;10;24%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;21;16;Sunny and nice;23;16;NW;6;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, seasonable;36;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;27;SE;10;66%;61%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;22;6;A shower in spots;21;7;E;10;57%;44%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;9;76%;75%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;22;12;WSW;17;60%;4%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;17;82%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;32;26;Spotty showers;31;26;E;19;81%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Partly sunny, mild;32;25;ENE;14;56%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;37;25;Turning cloudy;36;25;WSW;16;42%;8%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;40;24;Mostly sunny, warm;39;23;NNE;13;20%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;NE;15;66%;20%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Sun and clouds;32;24;E;10;68%;25%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;N;20;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;Mostly sunny;19;4;SW;7;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;13;Sunshine;32;13;NE;12;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;36;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;WNW;13;54%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Partly sunny;31;19;S;11;57%;63%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;41;28;Mostly sunny;40;28;SSE;18;28%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;A couple of t-storms;30;18;NW;10;43%;68%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;35;62%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;Some brightening;31;20;W;10;63%;15%;4

Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;39;29;Very hot;41;28;SSW;12;55%;34%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;8;80%;59%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;12;1;Rain and snow shower;13;-2;N;12;59%;54%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;11;81%;58%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Some sunshine;18;16;S;14;81%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;24;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;SW;10;59%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;19;12;Periods of sun;20;11;SSW;19;61%;12%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;24;16;Low clouds breaking;23;15;SSW;9;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;High clouds;28;18;SSE;10;59%;0%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;32;17;WSW;9;27%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;W;10;69%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;E;8;78%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SE;11;61%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;15;8;Mostly cloudy;16;9;N;14;70%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;NE;10;35%;73%;14

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;26;ESE;16;79%;76%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;Sun and clouds;24;15;NW;11;71%;55%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;26;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SW;21;73%;52%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, heavy at times;16;15;Periods of rain;19;14;NNE;13;90%;89%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;23;13;Nice with some sun;24;14;WSW;2;46%;8%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;22;14;Partly sunny;24;17;WNW;12;49%;22%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower;31;27;SSW;26;78%;84%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Cloudy;22;13;E;10;63%;33%;5

New York, United States;Thundershower;27;20;An afternoon shower;26;20;SSE;9;65%;81%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Sunshine, a shower;30;19;WNW;15;55%;45%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;9;Partly sunny;18;11;S;21;70%;32%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;25;16;NNE;10;57%;6%;12

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with a shower;18;10;Partly sunny;20;11;S;15;57%;44%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;22;9;Partial sunshine;24;12;SSE;8;52%;14%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Some sun, a shower;29;26;ESE;23;83%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;NNW;11;83%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;10;76%;80%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;22;13;Warmer;26;15;ESE;6;55%;3%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;5;E;10;67%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;14;72%;61%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Nice with some sun;30;21;SE;19;72%;9%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;E;10;59%;56%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;20;13;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;E;9;45%;6%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;28;15;Partly sunny;27;15;SSW;11;56%;23%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;22;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;S;16;48%;34%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;WSW;14;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;26;23;Heavy a.m. showers;28;24;ESE;12;84%;94%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;15;10;Partly sunny;16;8;NNE;16;63%;71%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;W;11;71%;26%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;28;20;Nice with some sun;26;20;E;8;73%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;42;30;Mostly sunny and hot;45;30;NNE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;WSW;10;53%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;22;12;Nice with some sun;22;14;W;16;59%;8%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;19;14;Turning sunny;21;14;WSW;14;64%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;28;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;ENE;10;74%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;Sunshine, a shower;30;26;E;20;74%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;ENE;10;90%;55%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NW;13;22%;14%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cool with sunshine;12;-1;A shower in the p.m.;11;-1;ESE;5;48%;75%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;11;75%;56%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;8;Mostly cloudy;25;9;NNW;7;49%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Clouds and sun;24;15;NE;8;63%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;16;Partly sunny;26;15;WSW;9;57%;22%;11

Shanghai, China;Sunny intervals;30;25;Cloudy and very warm;30;22;SSE;20;51%;65%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;32;28;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SE;13;81%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A shower or t-storm;27;15;SE;11;60%;66%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;23;73%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;W;20;44%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;17;12;Brief showers;17;10;SW;24;81%;86%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;ESE;13;66%;55%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Partly sunny;22;12;WSW;16;56%;5%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NNE;13;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;A t-storm in spots;32;20;NNW;8;44%;65%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;26;WNW;12;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;15;54%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy, hot;33;23;Periods of sun, warm;33;21;E;6;53%;28%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;SSE;18;50%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Clouds and sun;19;13;NE;12;71%;18%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;30;20;High clouds;30;22;ENE;13;51%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;NW;15;56%;5%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;An afternoon shower;21;9;E;10;56%;69%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Nice with some sun;23;14;SE;8;57%;22%;9

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;NNW;13;56%;70%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;ENE;9;78%;86%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;23;15;Periods of sun;22;11;NW;13;77%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;N;18;56%;11%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;Mostly sunny;12;7;WNW;24;59%;39%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;SW;13;90%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny;31;15;ENE;7;32%;12%;12

