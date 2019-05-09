Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 9, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;16;79%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;ENE;11;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun, pleasant;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;W;23;45%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;24;15;Mostly sunny;23;15;ESE;10;74%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;17;7;Spotty showers;13;5;ENE;14;65%;70%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;Spotty showers;13;7;ESE;27;57%;84%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;36;21;Unseasonably hot;37;22;SW;11;29%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;ESE;14;32%;4%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;31;23;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;19;NW;14;80%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;11;51%;15%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;16;Morning showers;21;12;S;11;77%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;32;17;A shower in the a.m.;31;17;N;20;34%;55%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;33;24;Nice with some sun;34;24;SW;11;62%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;32;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SW;11;41%;13%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy and very warm;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;WSW;13;53%;54%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;19;14;Partly sunny;21;15;NNE;10;67%;33%;9

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Partial sunshine;30;14;SSW;15;25%;7%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Cool with rain;16;10;Partial sunshine;19;8;SSW;13;63%;33%;8

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;18;8;Spotty showers;16;5;WNW;16;69%;71%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;11;Rain and drizzle;19;11;SSW;7;76%;65%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;13;70%;18%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Morning rain;14;9;Spotty showers;20;8;W;22;54%;61%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;15;7;A passing shower;15;7;ENE;15;70%;84%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;19;10;A shower or t-storm;18;8;E;13;79%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;11;7;Showers and t-storms;19;7;W;17;66%;60%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;SSW;15;68%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;19;A little a.m. rain;28;17;NNW;7;56%;93%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;W;12;45%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;NE;11;30%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SSE;10;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;25;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ENE;5;74%;84%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, hot;42;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;30;S;15;48%;5%;12

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;6;Sunny intervals;12;7;SSE;16;63%;11%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;27;Some sun;32;26;SSW;13;68%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showery;14;5;Spotty showers;15;5;W;13;72%;61%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;WNW;10;81%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Dense fog;24;11;Showers and t-storms;17;14;NE;15;73%;91%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;24;SSE;17;89%;86%;4

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;42;28;A t-storm around;42;26;NW;32;23%;65%;12

Denver, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;2;NNW;9;71%;36%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;Mostly sunny, hotter;42;28;S;19;52%;2%;12

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;32;23;Remaining cloudy;29;23;S;8;67%;44%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;9;3;A shower;12;4;ENE;11;73%;68%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;30;14;Sun, some clouds;29;14;NNE;9;34%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun and nice;23;17;Sunshine and warm;26;19;WNW;13;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;24;21;Low clouds;26;24;SE;8;82%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;26;9;Sunny and nice;25;10;ESE;10;44%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;12;59%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;13;5;Occasional rain;11;7;SE;17;76%;72%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;WSW;12;79%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;E;11;74%;28%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NE;14;56%;15%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;41;27;Hazy sunshine;39;27;NNW;10;22%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;Sun, some clouds;36;21;NE;11;27%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;16;12;A couple of showers;19;13;SW;8;68%;72%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;12;71%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;26;Sunny and beautiful;33;26;N;21;34%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;8;Some sun, pleasant;22;9;WNW;10;55%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;12;NNW;9;26%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;WSW;28;63%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;SW;11;38%;3%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;N;16;17%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;13;9;A shower or t-storm;19;8;S;12;63%;66%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;17;67%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;WSW;8;73%;82%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and hot;39;28;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;SSW;15;59%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NW;8;73%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;N;13;51%;76%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;11;70%;60%;3

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;Turning sunny;22;18;S;14;70%;19%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;19;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;NNW;12;79%;8%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;14;7;A passing shower;15;7;ESE;11;62%;82%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;14;Spotty showers;20;14;SSE;10;62%;82%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;Sun and some clouds;32;25;SSW;9;73%;36%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;15;Partial sunshine;25;12;WNW;13;58%;13%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;29;Partly sunny;32;29;WNW;12;62%;17%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;N;6;85%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;33;28;Thunderstorm;34;28;SW;15;68%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;10;Rainy times, cooler;13;9;SW;25;76%;87%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;11;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;S;11;11%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Some sun, a t-storm;29;25;E;14;74%;80%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;15;7;Spotty showers;16;5;SE;9;84%;71%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;S;13;71%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;21;16;Partial sunshine;19;13;SSW;19;72%;3%;1

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;13;9;Rain and drizzle;19;6;W;16;76%;79%;3

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;A morning shower;23;15;ESE;13;60%;87%;6

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;28;Hazy sun;32;28;WNW;14;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;E;14;76%;87%;11

New York, United States;Cooler;14;11;A shower or t-storm;20;14;SSW;12;79%;73%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NW;11;48%;22%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;16;1;Partly sunny;12;2;ENE;15;36%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;NNW;8;48%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Spotty showers;11;6;E;9;83%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;12;8;A strong t-storm;19;5;WNW;21;78%;67%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Thundershower;27;24;W;18;77%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WNW;12;78%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ENE;14;80%;84%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;15;6;Spotty showers;17;9;SSE;8;70%;88%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;24;10;E;12;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;25;WSW;11;64%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;E;13;72%;4%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SSE;8;54%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;17;9;Spotty showers;17;6;WNW;21;57%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;27;8;Mostly sunny;25;7;N;10;45%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;13;Afternoon rain;19;12;ESE;10;69%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny;24;15;N;16;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;S;14;81%;88%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;7;1;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;NNE;15;44%;36%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;17;10;Spotty showers;16;10;SSE;7;57%;69%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;9;63%;21%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;37;27;A t-storm in spots;38;25;NNE;12;11%;64%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;22;9;NW;9;59%;7%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;16;8;A shower or two;20;10;SSE;12;83%;61%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;19;13;WSW;13;70%;11%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SSW;8;72%;94%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A shower or two;29;25;E;12;73%;73%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Humid with some sun;24;19;SW;7;98%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;27;11;Increasing clouds;26;10;E;7;26%;20%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;16;6;Mostly sunny;19;5;SSW;5;50%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNE;8;67%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;18;16;A shower or t-storm;18;9;NNW;8;87%;56%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;NNE;9;45%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;24;7;Hazy sunshine;25;9;WNW;7;43%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;SE;15;51%;3%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;28;A t-storm around;32;28;WSW;10;75%;64%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;17;8;A shower or t-storm;17;7;W;17;68%;80%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;24;A shower in places;29;25;E;16;71%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;6;Spotty showers;14;4;SE;12;65%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;21;12;Showers around;21;11;NW;18;57%;84%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Mostly cloudy;27;23;E;17;74%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;16;5;A little rain;13;7;SE;12;65%;67%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;E;10;30%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;24;13;A little a.m. rain;22;13;NNW;13;69%;72%;9

Tehran, Iran;Clouding up;30;19;Cloudy;29;17;NNE;11;26%;5%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;14;Periods of sun;22;13;NE;13;44%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;19;13;Partly sunny;21;10;ENE;8;65%;28%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;22;14;Partly sunny;27;16;S;13;48%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;13;12;A stray a.m. shower;15;3;WNW;24;79%;41%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and warmer;32;17;Sunny and cooler;24;16;E;8;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;S;14;49%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;20;0;A p.m. shower or two;8;-5;N;18;48%;86%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;25;13;Plenty of sun;25;14;ENE;7;39%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;17;10;Spotty showers;20;9;W;22;49%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;10;69%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouding up;17;7;Spotty showers;18;8;SSE;9;65%;73%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;18;8;Showers and t-storms;19;9;S;8;59%;76%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;18;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;N;27;83%;6%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;26;W;12;43%;44%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;11;Not as warm;22;9;N;6;50%;37%;10

