Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 26, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;WSW;15;76%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;29;22;Clouds and sun;32;23;NW;20;33%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Plenty of clouds;25;13;ENE;14;37%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;E;12;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-shower;16;8;Rain, breezy, cooler;12;8;SW;38;72%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;10;0;Plenty of sun;11;1;ESE;7;55%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with some sun;19;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;13;46%;27%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning showers;7;-1;Rather cloudy;10;1;W;21;57%;28%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorm;29;20;Rain, then a shower;23;18;SW;10;88%;80%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;24;13;SSW;10;64%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;20;15;Becoming cloudy;21;16;NNW;11;77%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Mostly cloudy;31;15;NNW;8;23%;1%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;6;84%;88%;5

Bangalore, India;Warm with some sun;36;22;Hazy sun and warm;36;23;SE;9;33%;4%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;37;29;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;S;14;61%;10%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;11;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;SSW;12;67%;11%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and cool;20;10;Rain and drizzle;16;6;SSW;15;52%;61%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;Showers and t-storms;17;10;W;12;83%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;25;10;Spotty showers;19;8;W;12;60%;87%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;11;Cloudy;19;10;SSE;9;75%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;E;13;63%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;26;10;Showers, not as warm;19;10;WNW;23;52%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-shower;16;9;A touch of rain;11;6;NW;30;68%;86%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;Showers and t-storms;26;13;SE;10;58%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;28;12;Spotty showers;18;11;NW;17;64%;86%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;19;16;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;SW;10;83%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;29;18;Rather cloudy, warm;31;19;NE;7;42%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Brief showers;14;9;Partly sunny;17;9;E;14;50%;3%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;NE;16;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;21;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;SSE;14;73%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;Partial sunshine;28;19;ESE;6;64%;33%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;37;29;Clearing and warm;38;29;SSE;16;59%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;17;5;Periods of rain;8;2;NNE;20;68%;95%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;S;10;76%;55%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning out cloudy;20;8;Cooler with showers;12;6;SE;12;81%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;Nice with some sun;26;20;NNW;17;71%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;29;17;S;20;59%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;11;78%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;42;27;Hot with hazy sun;43;27;NNW;20;18%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SW;11;36%;27%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy and less humid;35;27;A t-storm around;39;27;S;15;56%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;SE;8;56%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;12;4;Showers;11;4;W;39;61%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cool;14;7;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;9;44%;81%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;20;14;Plenty of sun;20;15;ENE;28;68%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSE;19;83%;66%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;SE;9;42%;11%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;9;67%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;15;7;More sun than clouds;17;2;E;12;57%;7%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;28;Mostly cloudy;35;28;SSE;13;60%;81%;12

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;E;22;83%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;Afternoon showers;30;22;NNW;11;63%;88%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;40;26;Warm with hazy sun;41;26;SSE;10;25%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Hazy sun;34;20;N;13;35%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;19;9;Mainly cloudy, warm;22;12;E;8;63%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;WSW;11;75%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;34;26;WSW;17;51%;11%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;SW;8;52%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;NW;8;36%;27%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;WNW;14;36%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;SE;9;66%;55%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Sunny and very warm;42;25;NNW;16;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;13;SW;16;54%;70%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;ENE;17;53%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;SW;8;69%;60%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Hazy and very warm;39;28;SSW;17;55%;4%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;7;80%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;1;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;12;52%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;11;71%;50%;8

Lima, Peru;Episodes of sunshine;23;19;Cloudy;23;19;S;13;78%;30%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;24;12;N;12;49%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;14;7;A little rain;10;6;W;41;66%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;23;14;Low clouds breaking;21;13;SSW;9;76%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Rather cloudy;31;25;S;10;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;6;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;NE;7;48%;5%;9

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;28;Mostly cloudy;33;29;WNW;6;63%;32%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NNE;8;81%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;36;26;E;17;49%;2%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;8;Rather cloudy;16;10;WNW;17;56%;21%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny;28;16;S;9;33%;27%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;22;A t-storm around;29;23;ENE;14;61%;47%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;24;10;Showers and t-storms;24;11;E;11;66%;85%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;E;15;71%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;18;17;Cloudy with a shower;20;15;S;14;78%;47%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain;11;5;Rain, then snow;6;-1;W;25;79%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;13;An afternoon shower;23;8;WSW;11;43%;79%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;30;Hazy sun and warm;37;30;NW;16;54%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;12;72%;68%;8

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;10;Partly sunny;15;8;N;36;44%;20%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;27;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;NE;14;47%;26%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;ESE;10;51%;52%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;22;9;Decreasing clouds;14;6;NNW;24;50%;2%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;11;Periods of rain;17;9;E;9;76%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with rain;13;4;Afternoon snow;5;-3;W;28;72%;78%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;12;78%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;26;NW;16;67%;44%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;15;69%;60%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;17;8;A touch of rain;13;7;WNW;29;57%;85%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;ENE;17;36%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;37;28;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;SSW;11;42%;45%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;13;80%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SW;8;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;26;9;Spotty showers;16;6;W;13;61%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;14;3;Sun, then clouds;18;6;WNW;10;46%;10%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;22;13;A little p.m. rain;21;13;SW;8;60%;70%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;E;12;51%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;SE;13;69%;39%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;12;7;Rain and drizzle;11;6;ESE;17;71%;78%;3

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Showers and t-storms;23;13;ENE;9;53%;62%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny, humid;32;24;N;8;65%;6%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy, not as warm;23;19;Warmer with a shower;30;20;ESE;21;27%;43%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;22;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;NNW;9;59%;26%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Thickening clouds;23;10;Partly sunny, mild;18;2;ENE;13;56%;8%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;16;72%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny, humid;30;18;ENE;11;62%;37%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;14;71%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NNW;10;65%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and nice;28;10;Nice with sunshine;28;10;NE;9;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;22;7;Partly sunny;25;9;SSW;5;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;N;8;71%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny, warmer;24;8;N;9;59%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;17;7;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;SE;12;52%;60%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;Sun, some clouds;18;8;WNW;7;52%;43%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Partly sunny, cool;18;14;SE;17;55%;55%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;28;26;Showers and t-storms;32;28;NNW;7;79%;83%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;25;10;Showers and t-storms;25;9;W;12;60%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A passing shower;29;24;ENE;18;71%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and nice;17;6;Variable clouds;18;8;ENE;15;57%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;12;WNW;17;48%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;28;23;Low clouds;26;23;ESE;22;71%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;16;8;Showers and t-storms;18;6;ENE;15;63%;60%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More clouds than sun;17;7;Partly sunny, cool;18;8;NE;9;44%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;NE;12;47%;19%;8

Tehran, Iran;Cool with some sun;18;8;Sunshine and cool;19;11;ENE;12;21%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;N;12;49%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;30;15;Showers and t-storms;23;9;SE;8;63%;61%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Morning rain;13;7;NW;16;70%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Heavy morning rain;9;2;Low clouds breaking;8;2;WNW;26;63%;73%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Mostly sunny;20;14;N;12;71%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;13;Breezy with sunshine;21;12;WNW;24;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;16;-2;Cloudy;15;-1;E;10;31%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;13;3;NNE;14;43%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WNW;23;46%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;39;24;A t-storm or two;35;25;S;8;59%;84%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;Showers and t-storms;26;13;ENE;9;59%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;Spotty showers;22;10;NW;19;50%;70%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;18;14;A stray shower;18;13;NNW;41;86%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;42;25;Sunny and hot;40;26;WSW;11;42%;2%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;ENE;6;41%;2%;9

