Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SW;13;74%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;17;NW;29;51%;5%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty a.m. showers;10;0;Sunny and breezy;13;4;WSW;26;56%;8%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SW;9;51%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and cooler;12;7;Cloudy;9;5;SSW;17;74%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Freezing fog;-3;-10;Plenty of sun;-2;-9;NE;4;77%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;17;8;Nice with some sun;15;5;W;10;61%;76%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-7;-14;Mainly cloudy;-5;-13;S;13;77%;37%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Plenty of sun;34;19;E;8;39%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;13;8;Sunny and beautiful;18;8;WSW;10;59%;2%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;14;Partly sunny;22;15;E;10;54%;7%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunshine and cooler;16;5;W;26;45%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;22;Brief p.m. showers;32;22;E;10;72%;65%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;33;19;ESE;8;36%;16%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;27;S;14;61%;27%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;14;73%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;14;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;SSE;9;42%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and mild;18;6;Partly sunny;16;5;WNW;16;56%;58%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;A thick cloud cover;10;2;WNW;7;77%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;20;9;A little rain;20;9;ESE;9;73%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;W;12;78%;77%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Cooler with a shower;13;6;WNW;22;63%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;12;7;A shower in the a.m.;9;6;SW;12;77%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;15;4;Periods of sun, mild;15;2;NE;10;57%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly cloudy;13;3;NW;16;65%;58%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;25;18;A heavy thunderstorm;31;19;SSW;18;63%;80%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;33;18;Turning out cloudy;33;17;SW;7;36%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;14;4;Mostly sunny, mild;15;5;N;10;42%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;17;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNW;14;38%;7%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;22;18;Decreasing clouds;24;17;SSE;17;72%;27%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;6;57%;27%;11

Chennai, India;A morning shower;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;ESE;13;68%;58%;10

Chicago, United States;Overcast, flurries;-3;-6;Rather cloudy;2;-3;N;9;53%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ENE;8;66%;39%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;SSE;7;76%;22%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Sunny and nice;25;18;NE;22;41%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain and ice;3;1;Mostly cloudy, mist;14;9;NE;10;60%;72%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;34;25;SE;12;73%;56%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;9;Hazy sun;23;13;NNW;12;48%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Milder with some sun;12;0;Mostly cloudy;11;-4;ESE;13;46%;44%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning rain;23;15;Hazy and warmer;27;12;NNE;8;52%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;6;78%;81%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;6;A little p.m. rain;13;5;SSW;12;78%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;13;1;Showers around;15;6;NNE;15;42%;73%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;Periods of sun;19;13;W;22;70%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Partly sunny;26;21;SSE;21;77%;56%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Some sun;31;12;E;10;34%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Nice with sunshine;30;19;E;12;62%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;3;-9;Colder;-4;-8;W;19;68%;56%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny, nice;35;25;SE;14;54%;4%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;24;20;E;17;78%;29%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;25;16;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;13;51%;21%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;51%;12%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouding up;18;7;Cloudy;17;10;NE;13;64%;81%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;8;6;Not as cool;13;8;WSW;17;69%;37%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SE;10;80%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;16;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;N;21;38%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NNE;11;26%;11%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;A bit of p.m. snow;7;-4;Colder with snow;1;-1;NNW;8;70%;90%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;19;WNW;9;42%;27%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning t-showers;14;3;Sunshine;19;5;SW;8;55%;0%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;19;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;NNE;26;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;10;1;Morning snow showers;4;-6;NNW;26;67%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;14;59%;52%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;10;76%;77%;6

Kolkata, India;Showers around;25;16;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NE;10;52%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;5;75%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;NE;10;70%;56%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;8;77%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;30;23;Some brightening;26;22;SSE;12;73%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;NNW;15;71%;8%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;13;8;Mostly cloudy;11;7;SSW;9;79%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Mainly cloudy;19;13;ESE;8;73%;79%;3

Luanda, Angola;An a.m. thunderstorm;33;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;25;NNE;10;77%;90%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Mild with sunshine;20;5;NNW;7;39%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;NNE;11;62%;4%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;SE;8;77%;76%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;32;22;E;12;55%;1%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;37;26;Very hot;37;23;NE;18;25%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;27;11;Mostly sunny;28;11;S;8;26%;44%;9

Miami, United States;Abundant sunshine;28;21;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;11;66%;11%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Morning snow showers;0;-9;N;23;67%;65%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;38;25;Not as warm;31;25;ESE;16;68%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;WNW;16;64%;56%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;-7;-14;Mostly sunny;-4;-11;ENE;0;54%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;A bit of snow;1;-11;NNW;12;82%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;30;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;NNE;9;34%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;30;12;Partial sunshine;32;14;N;16;31%;4%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;4;-2;Morning flurries;3;0;NE;11;64%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;Sunny;17;7;W;16;55%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;On-and-off snow;-2;-7;Clouds and sun;-4;-10;S;8;78%;36%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;11;5;Partly sunny;12;1;N;10;59%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;6;-1;Periods of sun;4;-5;S;6;60%;14%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-8;-16;Brilliant sunshine;-3;-12;E;9;58%;5%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;15;74%;46%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NW;19;60%;40%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;16;67%;33%;10

Paris, France;Cooler;15;8;A shower in the a.m.;13;7;SW;13;64%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;S;20;50%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Nice with some sun;35;24;S;10;50%;3%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;SE;17;70%;73%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Partial sunshine;33;21;SE;8;51%;66%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;15;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;3;NW;12;63%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;12;-3;Sunny and mild;12;-5;WNW;7;56%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Downpours;19;12;S;13;70%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;8;Partial sunshine;19;10;W;9;70%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;10;71%;71%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;7;4;A little a.m. rain;7;1;WSW;20;88%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;Morning flurries;-1;-5;N;21;59%;63%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Shower/thunderstorm;30;24;W;7;76%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and cooler;21;7;N;31;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;17;6;NW;11;69%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;2;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-11;NW;19;61%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cool with some sun;13;7;Periods of sun, cool;14;10;ENE;8;73%;87%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ENE;10;63%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;16;69%;55%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;9;78%;31%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny, nice;27;10;Nice with sunshine;27;9;WSW;12;28%;4%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, seasonable;30;13;Mostly sunny;31;13;SW;8;38%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;Sun and some clouds;29;20;ENE;6;75%;29%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;5;Clouds and sun;18;8;NNW;11;73%;30%;4

Seattle, United States;Thickening clouds;8;0;Sunshine and chilly;9;0;NE;10;62%;24%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;13;-2;Sunny and mild;13;-1;NW;8;50%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Rain and drizzle;11;8;E;30;69%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;18;67%;48%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;13;2;Periods of sun, mild;14;1;W;22;55%;62%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;E;21;60%;2%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;7;-4;Partly sunny;1;-2;WSW;7;57%;15%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;28;20;Partial sunshine;28;21;NE;16;60%;69%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;21;16;Clouds and sun;22;19;E;17;75%;32%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;2;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-6;WNW;18;53%;57%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;15;5;Variable cloudiness;14;7;NE;10;53%;11%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;7;1;Clouds and sun;7;1;NNW;27;48%;60%;4

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;12;5;A shower in the a.m.;11;3;NW;11;38%;55%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain, heavy at times;15;11;Some sun, a shower;17;11;WSW;16;44%;80%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;17;3;Periods of sun;19;5;ENE;7;47%;31%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, rain;9;5;A touch of a.m. rain;11;5;SW;10;71%;56%;4

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;-4;-8;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;NE;12;67%;23%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A shower or two;15;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;SW;12;67%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;9;Sunny;20;10;W;25;61%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;4;-19;Mostly sunny;4;-14;SSE;10;36%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Lots of sun, chilly;6;-1;ENE;6;49%;34%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;9;Spotty showers;14;6;NW;22;58%;72%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NE;7;58%;8%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;7;-3;Morning flurries;-1;-7;NNW;25;57%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;11;0;Cloudy;5;-5;N;14;63%;12%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;16;11;Sunshine;18;12;S;11;58%;4%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Warm with sunshine;36;20;WSW;9;42%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Partly sunny;3;-7;SE;5;48%;11%;4

