Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;Spotty showers;32;26;SW;22;77%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;WNW;22;53%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;16;8;ENE;17;67%;33%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;7;Sunshine;13;7;SSW;12;53%;48%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning out cloudy;14;3;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;SSE;8;62%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-3;-11;Mostly sunny;-3;-12;NW;4;67%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;16;4;Showers around;13;3;NE;10;64%;92%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-7;-16;Cloudy and colder;-10;-16;SSW;17;79%;74%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Strong thunderstorms;33;21;ESE;16;70%;92%;7

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;5;5;A touch of rain;9;5;N;24;73%;83%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;19;14;Partly sunny;22;13;SE;18;52%;14%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;N;12;50%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;35;22;ESE;14;61%;3%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunny and very warm;34;15;Sunny and very warm;34;16;SE;9;19%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;S;13;67%;45%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;15;7;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;11;65%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;-1;Partly sunny, mild;10;-2;S;8;29%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with some sun;2;-6;Partly sunny;5;-3;W;6;51%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Not as cool;12;0;Clouds and sun, mild;13;2;W;9;62%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Clouds and sun;19;8;ESE;9;71%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NNW;9;71%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Partly sunny;11;3;NW;11;55%;7%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, mild;16;4;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;ESE;6;57%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and chilly;2;-7;Mostly sunny;5;-4;W;14;47%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;3;-4;Partly sunny;8;-1;WNW;7;51%;9%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, less humid;24;16;Cooler;21;11;S;15;53%;56%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;18;A t-storm around;34;18;NNW;7;39%;52%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;Partly sunny;16;4;NNE;11;44%;8%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Sunny and warmer;29;13;W;15;23%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;17;Increasing clouds;25;18;N;15;67%;72%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;ENE;7;62%;77%;10

Chennai, India;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Sunshine and warm;35;24;SSE;14;61%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Very windy, cloudy;1;-14;Bitterly cold;-7;-10;NNW;17;45%;61%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NW;10;67%;50%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and mild;10;3;Some sun, fog early;9;4;NW;12;89%;19%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NNE;21;46%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Partly sunny;17;9;SSE;16;43%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ENE;18;72%;64%;13

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;23;10;Hazy sunshine;23;13;ENE;6;55%;57%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-4;Partly sunny;9;-3;SW;11;41%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Clearing, a t-storm;27;19;SE;8;64%;83%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;78%;68%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;SE;15;71%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;13;1;Clearing;10;0;NNE;8;41%;76%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;13;Partly sunny;17;13;E;40;69%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;18;14;Low clouds;19;17;SE;9;82%;56%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunshine and nice;28;15;NNE;8;49%;39%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, humid;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ENE;16;64%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;4;1;Windy in the morning;6;0;NW;28;69%;27%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;34;25;Nice with sunshine;34;25;SE;19;51%;2%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Nice with some sun;22;18;E;10;74%;30%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;17;Spotty showers;27;18;NE;13;64%;76%;4

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;37;21;Warm with sunshine;36;19;S;9;23%;3%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;21;7;A p.m. shower or two;18;7;NE;9;58%;85%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;5;1;Low clouds;6;3;NE;23;79%;47%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NE;9;70%;55%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WNW;11;50%;7%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;31;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;NE;12;66%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;Sunny, but chilly;6;-5;WSW;7;25%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;28;16;W;18;48%;3%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;21;9;A stray t-shower;19;6;NE;8;60%;42%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;Unseasonably hot;40;26;NNE;13;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;1;-1;Periods of sun;7;1;NW;19;67%;19%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;NE;12;61%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;33;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;WSW;9;61%;66%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;32;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;11;67%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;23;E;5;54%;2%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;16;5;A p.m. t-storm;14;6;SE;10;70%;85%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;A morning t-storm;31;27;SW;11;76%;75%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy, nice;26;23;Mainly cloudy;27;23;S;12;70%;43%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;ENE;10;64%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then sun;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;ESE;7;61%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny, cool;19;9;ESE;8;62%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;26;SSW;10;70%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny, mild;20;3;Sunny and mild;18;4;NE;5;54%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;NE;13;67%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;E;11;81%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ESE;9;58%;8%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Rather cloudy, warm;32;18;WSW;18;31%;1%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;24;10;A t-storm in spots;24;11;NE;6;48%;53%;9

Miami, United States;Humid with some sun;29;21;Partly sunny;27;23;ENE;22;70%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of ice;1;-1;Partly sunny;4;0;NW;18;81%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;38;25;Not as warm;32;25;ENE;21;61%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;22;16;Showers around;19;15;SSW;15;56%;66%;6

Montreal, Canada;Heavy rain, ice;4;-4;A little a.m. snow;-3;-16;W;30;60%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;Low clouds;2;0;WNW;17;76%;69%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;22;Plenty of sun;31;23;NW;13;40%;1%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NE;18;55%;8%;13

New York, United States;Morning downpours;11;0;Very windy, colder;4;-4;WNW;50;32%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief p.m. showers;16;7;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;18;70%;44%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;-5;-12;Partly sunny;-7;-12;SSW;17;83%;41%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;15;4;N;8;55%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;9;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;NW;4;68%;4%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;4;-6;Very windy;-5;-19;WNW;43;59%;53%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A heavy thunderstorm;29;27;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;NW;30;85%;97%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower;33;25;N;19;63%;59%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;30;22;Rain and drizzle;30;23;ENE;16;66%;80%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;E;9;62%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SSE;19;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Partly sunny;35;23;SSE;10;49%;12%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;21;72%;64%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;NNE;8;40%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;7;-3;Not as cool;12;0;W;8;55%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with sunshine;15;-3;Cooler;9;-6;WNW;12;44%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;17;13;Heavy p.m. showers;23;13;NE;14;60%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;SE;11;41%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;24;Morning showers;31;24;NE;10;75%;100%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;5;4;Morning showers;7;4;SE;29;84%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Milder with clearing;9;2;Clouds and sun;6;1;NW;23;73%;10%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Very hot;36;26;WNW;8;60%;62%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;14;More sun than clouds;26;11;ENE;15;31%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny;13;0;Mostly sunny;15;-1;N;16;51%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;4;2;Mostly cloudy;4;0;NW;20;61%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;13;9;Becoming rainy;13;12;SSW;31;82%;84%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Warmer with a shower;27;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;ENE;19;64%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;27;23;Some sun, a shower;27;24;E;22;71%;67%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;N;11;67%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;ENE;10;37%;7%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Sunny and very warm;31;13;SW;7;27%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NNE;9;67%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;Sunny and warm;23;8;ESE;8;53%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Morning rain;6;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;6;-1;ENE;13;57%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;14;1;Clearing;10;-3;NW;8;58%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;12;6;Partial sunshine;12;6;ENE;11;66%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;NE;18;62%;56%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold;-2;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-8;W;10;61%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable clouds;28;22;Periods of sun;28;23;ENE;21;70%;69%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing and mild;9;2;Partly sunny;7;2;WNW;12;56%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNE;16;53%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;ENE;12;78%;59%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing and breezy;8;2;Clouds and sun;5;1;NW;26;68%;35%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;12;3;Partly sunny;12;2;ESE;10;49%;30%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;13;2;Episodes of sunshine;10;0;NNW;14;61%;41%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;14;5;A shower or two;11;3;NNW;12;43%;59%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Sunny and warmer;26;14;SE;12;41%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;12;-3;Mostly sunny;13;0;ENE;9;27%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;13;9;Spotty showers;14;7;NE;13;75%;69%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then snow;6;-4;Very windy, colder;-4;-11;W;44;57%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Very windy;12;9;A shower;14;9;NE;20;65%;94%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;13;7;Partly sunny;14;6;W;20;50%;69%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-2;-20;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-18;SE;11;55%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;6;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-6;NE;7;32%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;5;1;Partly sunny;13;4;NW;14;51%;6%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;32;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;ENE;8;50%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;4;-1;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;NW;18;72%;10%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;5;0;Periods of sun;5;1;WNW;15;85%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;15;12;Very windy;16;10;SSE;44;58%;55%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;20;SW;9;55%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with sunshine;11;-5;Mostly sunny;9;-3;SE;6;53%;22%;4

