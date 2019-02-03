Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, February 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some brightening;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;18;78%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Spotty p.m. showers;28;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;NW;23;50%;25%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;14;4;Periods of sun;14;5;ENE;18;56%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with rain;11;7;Partly sunny;11;6;NW;19;47%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;6;0;Periods of rain;4;2;SSW;31;83%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-2;-5;Rather cloudy;-2;-4;NNE;7;77%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Cooler with rain;5;1;NNW;15;79%;93%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds;-11;-21;Cloudy and colder;-14;-22;E;15;71%;75%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;32;21;Turning sunny, nice;31;20;S;17;58%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;17;13;Spotty showers;16;13;ENE;14;77%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Nice with sunshine;25;17;NNE;14;57%;26%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;NW;14;56%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Morning showers;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;22;ESE;10;79%;90%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;30;15;E;14;46%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;35;26;Hazy sun;35;26;S;8;62%;7%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;13;2;Partly sunny;11;5;NNW;15;45%;3%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;7;-7;Partly sunny;4;-6;NNE;10;47%;6%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;16;3;Cooler;5;2;WNW;12;77%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;SSW;12;73%;3%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;23;7;Sun and clouds;21;9;ESE;10;71%;58%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny;31;19;W;10;50%;62%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Turning sunny;4;-4;NNW;19;73%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Chilly with rain;2;0;SW;20;77%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;5;ENE;7;82%;29%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;11;1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NNW;14;64%;15%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;E;12;54%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;31;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;W;6;36%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;16;2;Cooler;8;-2;NNW;15;28%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;23;11;Sunny and warmer;27;15;ESE;8;32%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;23;17;Mostly sunny;24;17;SSE;27;59%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;E;6;53%;27%;9

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;31;20;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;18;72%;15%;6

Chicago, United States;Misty in the p.m.;7;5;Rain and drizzle;9;-6;WNW;20;88%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;24;E;11;77%;92%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;2;-2;Snow, then rain;2;1;SSW;16;76%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Partly sunny;23;18;N;17;73%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;17;S;12;54%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;35;26;Partial sunshine;33;26;NE;17;73%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Hazy sun;23;11;NNE;7;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;17;0;Partly sunny;12;-3;SW;12;41%;13%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Hazy sunshine;28;12;NNW;10;37%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;11;75%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;5;Partly sunny;9;1;SW;20;81%;65%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;12;2;Rain and drizzle;11;5;NNE;11;59%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;10;NNE;11;51%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;26;19;Rain and drizzle;25;20;SSE;13;82%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty a.m. showers;29;16;A stray t-shower;27;18;ENE;7;70%;69%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;NE;12;61%;8%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow this morning;2;-4;Cloudy;-3;-7;W;16;82%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;14;53%;8%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;E;12;73%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A morning shower;27;20;ENE;19;61%;69%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Partly sunny;29;15;ESE;9;49%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;21;8;Cloudy;20;10;NNE;7;54%;4%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Mild with some sun;17;8;ENE;8;60%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;W;13;75%;72%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;NNW;10;57%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;A t-storm in spots;27;15;SE;11;51%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;7;-8;A bit of snow;3;0;NW;8;71%;84%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;NE;20;33%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;SE;7;52%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Sunshine, summerlike;38;22;NE;14;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Hazy sun;5;3;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;WNW;10;89%;39%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NNE;9;59%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, a t-storm;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;74%;56%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;N;9;44%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;N;6;76%;82%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;ENE;14;74%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;9;74%;50%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Clouds, then sun;26;23;SSE;8;73%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;13;3;Partly sunny;14;5;NNE;7;67%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;5;4;A little a.m. rain;8;1;NW;22;91%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Breezy with rain;15;9;SSW;25;80%;87%;1

Luanda, Angola;Periods of sun, warm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;71%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;8;-4;Partly sunny;11;-1;ENE;5;56%;19%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Variable clouds;31;27;ENE;22;70%;76%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy with showers;30;24;NE;9;82%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;E;12;59%;27%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;41;17;Cooler;23;16;S;21;65%;63%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Mostly sunny;27;9;SSE;7;29%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Clouds and sun;26;18;NNE;10;74%;25%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;4;1;A passing shower;3;-8;WNW;16;90%;55%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;38;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;24;ENE;24;60%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;E;12;53%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;An icy mix;-7;-9;A bit of ice;1;0;ENE;1;83%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;1;0;Low clouds;2;-2;SSW;10;90%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;ENE;9;46%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine;31;12;Partly sunny;30;14;NE;19;41%;4%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny;11;0;Areas of morning fog;12;3;SSW;7;63%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;18;10;ENE;14;57%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-24;-37;Sunny and very cold;-32;-39;NE;10;72%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;13;7;A shower;11;1;N;12;54%;55%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;-3;-14;Snow at times;-3;-5;SE;7;73%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little icy mix;-8;-9;A bit of ice;2;0;SSE;10;86%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;27;NNE;19;84%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;Partial sunshine;32;24;NNW;21;61%;30%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;16;71%;12%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;6;-2;Becoming rainy;4;-1;SSW;14;75%;93%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and nice;30;19;ESE;16;36%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;S;9;55%;11%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;34;23;Cloudy and breezy;35;26;N;30;61%;9%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;20;Some sun, a shower;31;21;NW;8;51%;76%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy with wet snow;0;-3;Mostly sunny;1;-11;S;8;80%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;6;-6;Sunny and colder;1;-7;ESE;7;21%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;13;A downpour;22;11;SW;15;56%;81%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sun;18;5;ESE;13;60%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;Showers around;31;25;E;12;76%;90%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;-1;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-1;E;10;61%;43%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;3;-1;Morning snow;-1;-3;SW;17;88%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and clouds;31;25;Afternoon t-storms;30;22;E;11;71%;96%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NE;12;40%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;12;4;Mostly cloudy;15;4;NNE;13;69%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little icy mix;-1;-4;Rain and ice;0;-7;W;9;74%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Breezy with rain;11;6;NW;24;76%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;16;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;17;53%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;11;70%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;NNE;10;76%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;25;7;Partly sunny;23;8;ESE;7;39%;17%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;33;16;Sunny and hot;36;18;SW;9;38%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;29;19;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;6;73%;65%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;14;2;NNE;5;65%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;A snow shower;2;-4;N;15;69%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain;6;-3;Turning out cloudy;3;-6;S;8;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Mostly sunny;11;6;ESE;13;57%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;17;73%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and mild;14;4;Mostly cloudy;13;5;ESE;7;76%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;27;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;13;69%;64%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-2;-16;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-5;SSW;6;78%;68%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;30;21;Sunny;30;23;ENE;16;61%;13%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;Rain and drizzle;19;18;E;21;79%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with showers;5;-3;A p.m. snow shower;-2;-5;W;18;74%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, mild;15;4;Cloudy;12;3;NNW;9;50%;40%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;12;2;Mild with sunshine;9;0;ENE;8;67%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;9;-1;N;10;37%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;ESE;11;41%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;24;11;Cloudy and mild;20;9;ENE;8;50%;28%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up;12;10;Mostly sunny;16;3;N;22;41%;11%;3

Toronto, Canada;Milder, p.m. mist;5;3;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;SW;17;90%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;17;7;A little p.m. rain;11;8;WNW;27;70%;97%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;13;6;A touch of rain;13;10;NNW;18;72%;85%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-18;-33;Mostly sunny, cold;-18;-30;N;14;40%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow showers, colder;1;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-8;NE;7;41%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;A bit of rain;8;1;Turning sunny;4;-4;NW;15;54%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;22;Sunshine and hotter;35;20;NNE;6;45%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;3;0;Rain, then snow;1;-4;W;15;87%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;5;1;A snow shower;2;-3;WSW;16;86%;45%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;18;Clearing and windy;23;18;NNW;40;74%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;Mostly sunny;35;18;NW;8;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Plenty of sunshine;6;-7;ENE;4;47%;0%;3

