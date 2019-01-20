Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 20, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;WSW;13;79%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;WNW;17;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;ENE;21;69%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Rain;15;9;Showers;11;7;NW;22;76%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-2;SSW;11;78%;32%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun, cold;-11;-17;Dull and dreary;-7;-10;NNE;11;75%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Decreasing clouds;8;0;ESE;10;48%;14%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and sleet;-3;-8;A bit of snow;-2;-16;W;20;60%;69%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;ESE;6;52%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Rainy times;15;7;Clouds and sun;14;8;SE;8;78%;35%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;22;18;Mostly cloudy;23;18;SW;26;60%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;14;3;Mostly cloudy;13;2;NNW;5;55%;3%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;75%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;10;Partly sunny;29;11;ESE;9;33%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;11;50%;13%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;10;4;Partly sunny;12;2;NNE;16;66%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;5;-6;Sunny and mild;8;-4;NNW;15;13%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Cloudy;3;-1;ENE;7;67%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-4;SW;9;65%;20%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;Sunny intervals;20;8;SE;10;71%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;18;Partly sunny;32;19;E;11;50%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-6;NNW;8;56%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Sunshine and chilly;2;-4;SSW;4;60%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;3;-1;Cloudy;2;-5;ENE;10;86%;74%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Considerable clouds;1;-5;Cloudy;2;-8;WSW;4;70%;39%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;29;22;N;13;58%;4%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;Cloudy;30;19;W;8;44%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;9;1;WNW;17;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;20;10;Sunny and nice;22;9;NE;10;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;24;17;W;15;55%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;28;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;5;67%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;29;20;High clouds;30;21;NE;9;65%;0%;5

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, colder;-8;-13;Morning snow showers;-8;-10;SSE;18;61%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;15;65%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;2;-1;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;WNW;18;76%;60%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NNE;19;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and chilly;10;2;Sunny and breezy;16;12;S;25;55%;42%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;34;26;Some brightening;32;27;NNE;20;77%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;ESE;19;70%;99%;3

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;12;-1;Mostly cloudy;12;-6;N;11;39%;84%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy sun;28;15;N;8;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSE;7;80%;87%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;0;WSW;21;76%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Snow and rain;1;-3;Partial sunshine;4;-6;N;10;55%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;16;9;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;17;61%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;21;13;A little a.m. rain;15;11;N;17;76%;60%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SSE;15;69%;89%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers this morning;24;16;Mostly sunny;22;18;ENE;17;45%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;-6;-13;Partly sunny;-11;-18;N;11;82%;24%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;32;23;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;8;53%;27%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;22;13;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNE;13;59%;34%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;ENE;14;56%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;30;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;SE;9;45%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Heavy p.m. showers;17;9;Heavy rain, cooler;13;8;NE;10;92%;94%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;12;7;An afternoon shower;9;6;NE;11;89%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WSW;13;80%;89%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;28;21;Partly sunny;29;22;N;9;61%;11%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sunny and nice;30;14;ENE;8;38%;0%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow, ice late;3;-6;Abundant sunshine;4;-8;W;6;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;26;15;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NW;10;48%;3%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNE;7;64%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;N;14;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;Periods of sun;-2;-10;W;12;77%;5%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;22;Spotty showers;30;23;NNE;8;63%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;9;70%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;N;8;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;Showers around;34;23;SW;6;69%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;ENE;13;56%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;9;73%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Rather cloudy;25;22;SSE;11;74%;66%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;14;9;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;N;15;69%;5%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;4;-1;Cloudy;5;3;S;9;83%;71%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;22;11;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;9;N;14;44%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower;31;25;Decreasing clouds;31;25;SSW;9;72%;34%;6

Madrid, Spain;Milder;12;0;Partly sunny;10;-3;NW;9;63%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;17;56%;4%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ESE;8;81%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NE;12;62%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;17;Clearing;28;18;SSW;12;58%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;21;3;Mostly sunny;23;7;S;6;34%;0%;6

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;23;9;Sun, some clouds;21;19;ENE;16;55%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;P.M. snow showers;-3;-9;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-9;WSW;11;87%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;ENE;24;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;NNE;12;66%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, heavy early;-16;-20;A bit of snow;-15;-21;W;23;65%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-4;-9;Areas of low clouds;-6;-17;WNW;11;83%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;30;21;NNW;10;53%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;29;14;High clouds;28;15;N;17;39%;9%;7

New York, United States;Morning downpours;10;-14;Much colder;-9;-11;NW;41;42%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;15;6;SE;10;68%;39%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-1;-7;Cloudy;-4;-8;SW;15;85%;71%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;11;3;Episodes of sunshine;9;4;W;11;55%;18%;2

Oslo, Norway;Colder with some sun;-8;-10;Cloudy and cold;-5;-12;NNE;7;65%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;-17;-24;Blowing snow;-17;-24;WNW;28;61%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;ENE;7;78%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;NNW;25;64%;31%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;NE;15;73%;57%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;4;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-4;SSW;5;72%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;41;20;Sunshine and cooler;30;19;S;20;48%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;35;23;Some sun;34;24;NNE;10;52%;33%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ENE;13;75%;86%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;32;20;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;ENE;8;50%;82%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-6;SSW;4;59%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;1;-10;Sunny;4;-10;WNW;12;53%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;Afternoon showers;22;13;SW;15;55%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A downpour;16;9;Partly sunny;16;7;NNW;8;70%;29%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;26;Showers around;30;25;SE;17;64%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-1;Partly sunny;1;-3;NW;24;71%;70%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;0;-6;A snow shower;-2;-11;WSW;7;83%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;35;26;N;9;59%;45%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Mostly sunny;20;11;SE;11;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;10;5;Spotty showers;11;4;NNE;8;79%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;-2;-15;Colder;-13;-18;WNW;12;73%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Morning rain;15;10;Mostly sunny;14;8;N;14;71%;17%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;ENE;26;63%;1%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;13;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;N;16;59%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;Sunny and delightful;24;6;E;7;32%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;31;16;Sunshine;34;16;SW;10;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;NNE;7;70%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;13;4;Partly sunny;13;4;NNW;10;72%;8%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;9;3;Mostly cloudy;8;5;SSE;9;68%;63%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;3;-7;Clouds and sun;6;-5;NW;12;60%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;8;1;Partly sunny;8;1;W;15;52%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy;33;26;Showers around;32;26;N;20;74%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;5;1;Cloudy;6;0;SE;8;80%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower in spots;28;23;E;14;68%;42%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but cold;-5;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-7;E;8;74%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;26;23;A shower in the a.m.;25;23;NNE;17;82%;61%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;21;14;Morning mist, cloudy;17;13;NE;16;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-3;-10;Cloudy and cold;-7;-15;SE;10;79%;27%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;3;0;Clouds and sun;5;-4;NNE;10;77%;35%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;8;-2;Sunshine;8;-2;N;10;51%;11%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;7;-2;Sunny;7;0;NNE;9;23%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;20;11;Sunny;20;10;ENE;8;59%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;3;Cloudy;16;6;E;6;55%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Sunny;10;3;SW;18;40%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-20;Clouds and sun;-11;-15;NW;27;71%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;A morning shower;20;10;SW;17;46%;51%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;16;9;WSW;6;68%;65%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;-9;-26;Some sun;-7;-24;NNE;5;47%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;8;1;Clouds and sun;6;3;ESE;6;62%;77%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-6;W;8;47%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;32;15;ESE;10;45%;6%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-1;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-7;SSW;10;77%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;-1;-4;Partly sunny;0;-5;SSW;9;77%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;22;17;Windy with some sun;22;15;WSW;40;61%;34%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;NNW;7;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;1;-10;Mostly sunny;2;-10;E;3;42%;9%;3

