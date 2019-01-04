Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;10;76%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunshine and nice;25;17;NW;13;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;SE;12;80%;83%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of sun;14;7;Partly sunny;13;7;SSW;9;63%;7%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;7;6;Cloudy;8;5;NW;24;87%;28%;0

Anchorage, United States;Colder;-11;-16;Partly sunny;-12;-18;NNE;3;68%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;3;1;Partly sunny, milder;11;2;S;9;69%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-17;-24;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-22;SSE;8;70%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;35;24;A strong t-storm;32;25;NE;13;83%;78%;5

Athens, Greece;Showers;8;2;Variable cloudiness;6;-1;NW;14;67%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;SW;13;68%;55%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Becoming cloudy;17;11;SE;6;64%;26%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;22;Rather cloudy;32;22;SW;10;64%;29%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;E;11;41%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;30;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;NNE;11;64%;82%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;11;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;NW;15;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Brilliant sunshine;2;-6;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;S;9;14%;5%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;W;11;56%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little wintry mix;5;3;Cloudy with a shower;8;1;NNW;14;80%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;19;8;Partly sunny;21;9;ESE;10;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;Rather cloudy;28;18;NW;9;58%;67%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;A bit of snow;4;0;NW;26;89%;80%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;WNW;13;75%;59%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;1;-7;Sunny, but chilly;0;-5;WSW;10;42%;25%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;0;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-2;NNW;14;73%;87%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;NNE;16;51%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;18;WNW;7;47%;77%;11

Busan, South Korea;Thickening clouds;7;1;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NNW;14;40%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Plenty of sun;19;9;W;16;34%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;23;17;SSE;34;49%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;28;17;ESE;6;52%;2%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Nice with some sun;30;20;NNE;12;65%;1%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;8;0;Fog in the morning;8;1;NNW;16;67%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;NNE;16;67%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;6;4;Clouds and sun;6;-1;E;12;81%;27%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;26;19;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;NNE;17;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Milder;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;S;6;54%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning t-storm;32;26;NE;21;79%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;17;9;Hazy sunshine;22;10;ESE;15;64%;56%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;13;0;NW;9;34%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;23;12;Hazy sun;26;13;N;8;51%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;SW;13;67%;74%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;6;2;Areas of low clouds;8;6;WSW;11;83%;45%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;7;2;A little a.m. rain;6;-4;NE;10;53%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Mostly sunny;16;9;N;19;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;19;16;Low clouds;23;17;ENE;8;75%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;24;17;NNE;11;81%;88%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;20;A shower;26;20;N;12;67%;63%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, not as cold;1;-6;Cloudy and colder;-5;-10;N;18;91%;11%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;ESE;21;63%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Inc. clouds;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;22;16;NE;9;85%;82%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;ENE;23;57%;36%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;ESE;9;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mainly cloudy;17;7;Morning rain, cloudy;15;4;N;10;83%;79%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;4;3;Rain and snow;4;2;NNE;19;90%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WSW;12;63%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Clouds and sun;30;23;N;9;61%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;26;16;Mostly cloudy;27;16;NW;13;60%;37%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little rain;1;-2;Not as cold;6;-9;WSW;6;47%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;17;Hazy sun;29;11;ENE;10;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun, some clouds;15;2;Partly sunny;18;4;NNE;6;59%;13%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;Sun and clouds, warm;35;19;NNW;20;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;0;-7;Cloudy;-3;-4;S;15;70%;68%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower;30;22;ENE;14;60%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;8;73%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;24;11;Hazy sunshine;25;12;N;10;47%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;22;More sun than clouds;34;24;ENE;6;61%;35%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;11;5;A shower or t-storm;13;6;NE;12;70%;81%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SW;8;71%;8%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;25;21;Inc. clouds;25;21;S;12;71%;22%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NE;9;82%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;Clouds and sun;5;2;W;11;83%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;9;E;10;60%;87%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;WSW;8;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;NNW;4;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;NE;18;60%;4%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;NE;7;80%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;10;67%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;43;16;A morning t-storm;20;13;S;14;61%;66%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NE;7;42%;20%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Not as warm;25;15;NW;13;67%;51%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;Periods of snow;-1;-8;NE;15;81%;87%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;ENE;22;63%;42%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;NE;13;52%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-2;Increasing clouds;2;-2;WSW;1;92%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-4;-6;Low clouds;-5;-8;NNW;7;80%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;NNE;9;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;13;A morning t-storm;25;14;NNE;23;66%;66%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;9;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;WNW;16;83%;81%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Showers around;16;7;WSW;13;75%;82%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-21;-27;Mostly cloudy;-15;-16;SW;15;95%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;10;6;Clouds and sun;12;3;NNW;13;61%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;4;1;A passing shower;3;-1;WNW;7;87%;63%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;W;9;93%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;A couple of showers;30;27;NNE;20;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NNW;21;66%;20%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;15;75%;61%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;5;0;Cloudy;6;0;WNW;8;85%;4%;0

Perth, Australia;Abundant sunshine;25;16;Sunny and nice;30;21;SE;18;38%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;10;62%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;Rain and a t-storm;29;22;NNW;24;84%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;E;9;45%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;2;2;A bit of snow;6;-1;NW;15;86%;83%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;3;-10;Sunny and colder;-2;-13;WNW;11;37%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;25;11;A little rain;25;13;E;16;43%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;SE;5;65%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;26;A couple of showers;29;26;ESE;13;70%;76%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and mild;10;5;Rain in the morning;8;1;WSW;29;80%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, not as cold;2;-1;Cloudy;0;-8;NE;19;83%;33%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;9;77%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and cooler;19;10;Turning cloudy;23;13;SSE;10;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny and chilly;7;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;ENE;7;66%;24%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-6;-9;Low clouds;-5;-9;W;8;87%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;10;A little rain;14;9;W;24;78%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and some clouds;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;ENE;17;64%;7%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;23;ESE;20;69%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;9;73%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;27;4;Sunny and nice;23;3;E;11;24%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Sunny and beautiful;32;15;SW;10;36%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;NE;6;77%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;-1;E;5;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;11;5;Showers around;10;5;SE;7;77%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;5;-7;Mostly sunny;1;-9;NNW;7;29%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy;9;5;NNE;14;85%;75%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;27;A few showers;33;27;NE;6;70%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-8;W;13;69%;66%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;28;22;A stray shower;27;23;E;22;70%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Partly sunny;1;-3;NW;12;88%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;30;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;20;S;22;62%;84%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid and warmer;26;18;Rain and drizzle;23;17;ENE;12;76%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;An icy mix;1;-3;Cloudy;-2;-5;NNE;16;68%;33%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;8;0;Cloudy and colder;4;-1;ENE;10;89%;33%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;13;2;An afternoon shower;9;1;NNE;11;66%;63%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and milder;11;2;Partly sunny;12;5;NNE;8;22%;65%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;12;59%;56%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;6;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-6;ESE;5;41%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;9;3;Mostly sunny;12;1;NNW;12;57%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and milder;6;0;Mostly sunny;5;1;WSW;11;82%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;14;8;Some sun, a shower;13;8;W;25;64%;82%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;11;5;Clouds and sun;13;8;WSW;12;62%;67%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-18;-31;Mostly sunny, cold;-16;-29;SE;9;58%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;9;5;An afternoon shower;9;4;ENE;7;66%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;2;0;A bit of snow;5;0;NNW;26;68%;82%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Overcast;28;20;Some brightening;31;21;N;7;54%;42%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-5;Snow at times;0;-8;NNE;17;73%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of snow;0;-2;A bit of snow;3;-7;NNW;16;90%;72%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;21;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;18;N;33;63%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;20;Turning sunny;33;21;NNW;10;46%;14%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Partly sunny;5;-4;ENE;4;60%;26%;2

